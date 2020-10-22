123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1897
J.A. Jelenek’s barber shop is opposite the Grand Central Hotel.
Math. Nachbar is now the day police.
The rain on Sunday did a great amount of good to the winter wheat, but the country needs a lot more.
Landlord Hilgins and wife will entertain a number of friends at the parlors of the Merchant’s on Saturday evening this week.
William Kamps has been associated with the Jordan Art Gallery as an apprentice for the past year.
Omar, a hypnotist of high repute gave a performance that was convincing and also highly entertaining at Nicolin’s Opera House. He will give two more performances with more difficult tests on Friday and Saturday. He has studied this marvelous science in Europe under the best instructors — admission is 10 cents and 20 cents.
All persons wanting their cisterns filled with nice, clean, soft water should call Morgan and Heiland. They will fill your cistern without tearing up your lawn.
John Westerman’s family has moved to Albert Lea. Liveryman Morgan will now occupy his Jordan residence.
Engler’s store is in their new home. The building is furnished with products of Haugards cabinet shop — acetylene gas lights and all modern conveniences. His shelves are stocked with select staples, fancy groceries, confectionary and fruits. A stock of dry goods, boots, shoes, hats, caps and notions.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1920
On Monday Mrs. Catherine Dennig retired from business after 44 years in the millinery and confectionary lines. She is the oldest business person in Jordan. Her successor Mr. Heibel will continue the confectionary business.
On Wednesday 125 members of the Minneapolis Civic and Commerce Association came to town on the Omaha Railroad. They brought a band of 35 instruments and marched Second Street to the Merchant’s Hotel for an impromptu program. Candy was given to kids, and adults got buttons.
There are 560 miles of public roads in Scott County and like many are gradually growing poorer in spite of recent increases in road taxes.
The fine weather gives everyone opportunity to push the work in the cornfields and that is the main occupation on every form now. We had the first killing frost last Thursday morning, but it has warmed up considerably since then.
Sugar prices locally yesterday were 17 cents per pound and $15.75 per 100 pound sack.
A number of football enthusiasts are forming a town team — Tad Mertens, Louis Rogge, Ed Strait, Ted Halgers, Hermen Krauthremer and J.H. Grams. The first game is Sunday with an eleven from Hopkins.
The LaSalle Male Quartet will present the first Lyceum program of the season at the Grand Theatre on Monday evening under the auspices of the Robert Patterson American Legion Post.
The Jordan High School football team players are Ralph Leonard, Roy Mertens, Henry Morlock, Ted Herder, Ted Casey, Ed Michael, Leo Michael, Ted Smith and Sid Holdem. Playing New Prague last Friday the new team lost 7 to 52.
70 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1950
Joanne Weckman became the bride of Norman Beckins on Monday Oct. 9 at St. John’s Church. The groom leaves Oct. 23 to join the Armed Forces.
Eddie Beckman, 10 years old, was struck by an automobile while crossing from St. John’s Church to the school building. He was given first-aid then taken to a hospital.
Dorothy Tesch became the bride of Waldeman Warmer on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. They will live on the groom’s farm near Lydia.
Bettyann Bandy was wed to Robert Volek Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
At 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 Betty Bisek became the bride of Dennis Gerald in New Prague.
Scott County’s annual soil management demonstration will be held Oct. 28 at the Ambrose Hennes farm 3.5 miles northeast of Jordan on Highway 282.
The new 4-H Club building on the Scott County fairgrounds will be dedicated Wednesday morning Oct. 28 at 8 to 10 a.m. You can see the natural gas heating system on display, along with modern lighting, folding display, booths and a spacious kitchen, all valued at $10,000.
The deadline for purchasing 1951 car and truck license plates is Nov. 15. Get yours early.
Howard Voigt put in a fall display of mounted animals and birds, autumn leaves and shucked corn and pumpkins in Kratkremer Hardware window. Ronald Langer took a picture of it.
LaRoy Brenke of Jordan has two sisters who married two brothers. Then his sister married his wife’s brother — Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Beese — also two aunts married brothers and two more aunts married cousins. Who is related to who?
A craft fair is being held at the Methodist Church. Come paint plaster figurines, do leather craft, silk-screen printing of Christmas cards and a silver sterling jewelry craft. The only cost is the materials involved and supplies you select. Everyone is invited to come.
The Jordan Hubmen scored when a well executed play with Ralph Carlson handed the ball off to Joe Pekarna who ran 12 yards for the score, but Montgomery won 32 to 6.
Homecoming this week end with parade and bonfire on Oct. 19. Game with Arlington tomorrow night.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 15, 1970
Cindy Haferman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Haferman was crowned homecoming queen of 1970, by the 1969 outgoing queen, Mary Hedstrom Weierke at the ceremony in the high school gym Thursday night.
Newly installed officers for the Knights of Columbus for the ensuing years were Grand Knight, Eldred Hennen; Deputy Grand Knight, Melvin Hentges; Chancellor, Edward Breunig; Financial Secretary, H.H. Berg; Treasurer, Bill Buesgens; Regarding Secretary, J.A. Pauly; Lecturer, Ray Hentges; Advocate, Gordon Riesgraf; Warden, Dick Burmeister; Inside Guard, Russ Bischoff; Outside Guard, Otto Chermak; Trustee, Bob Wermerskirchen.
Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. Mary K Dreisen, daughter of John and Gen Dreisen of Marystown, was given in marriage by her father to Geno Taddei, son of Geno and Hildegard Taddei of Jordan.
On the opening day of the Bow and Arrow season, Mrs. Werner (Bernice) Sames shot a 200-pound doe with her bow and arrow in the river bottoms near Jordan.
Friday, Oct. 9 was homecoming for the Hubmen as they took on the Belle Plaine tigers. The game was played on a field of snow, which made the going slick, to let Belle Plaine squeak past Jordan 14-6.
30 YEARS AGO
Oct. 11, 1990
According to City Administer, Coralee Fox, there are estimates that the city will need an additional $100,000 annually in water revenues to cover the bonds on the upcoming water system improvements and related issues.
Swimming pool name and logo winners were announced this week.
The new pool, which would be located next to the Jordan High School athletic complex, will be named “Jordan Aquaplex.” The name was submitted by Rod Lieske of Jordan, who won first place and $25 for his entry.
The winning logo features water, sun and a diving board emerging from a large letter J in a circular design. The artist wished to remain anonymous and the first place $25 be deposited to the pool fund.
The school, built in 1892, remodeled in 1936 and closed in 1970 at Marystown came tumbling down. The 98-year-old Marystown school was torn down to make room for a parish center, at an estimated cost of $600,000. The new facility will include two levels and will hold 900 people. The complex will be connected to the church for easy access between the two facilities in all seasons.
For 317 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the Jordan Hubmen to a 26-13 victory over the Sibley East Wolverines last Friday night in Jordan’s homecoming game.
The 317 yard rushing by the Hubmen in the game shattered the school record of 300 yards set by the 1966 squad against Arlington.