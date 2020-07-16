123 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1897
At the city council meeting last Wednesday night the liquor license bonds of John Steimel, L.M. Nicolin and F. Kaufman were approved and granted upon payment of $500.
On Sunday, the North Stars from St. Paul came to play baseball with “our Greys” winning 16 -11. On Monday they played again for five innings. “Whirlwind” Morlock did some exceptional work and won the game 16-4.
We are having ideal June weather only it is a little belated. Sand Creek is flowing as high as it did during the spring freshet, occasioned by the recent heavy rains.
Betz and Wampach are erecting a substantial wooden bridge over Sand Creek on the “Wescott” road.
Work on the school house has been delayed all week waiting for delivery of some of the architectural iron. Masons are putting up the brickwork on the new mill addition at a rapid rate.
The Cole and George factory is reserving money orders and work has never been so good in the factory.
Notice: Everyone is cautioned not to tear off any stones of any of the stone buildings in Jordan. Violators will be punished to the fullest extent of law. By order of city council, C. Roderig, clerk.
A number of businessmen are considering closing business at 8 p.m. each evening, except Saturday nights.
The Fourth of July celebration was exceptional with picnics, games and dances. At Callender’s Park there was a balloon ascension with a girl on a trapeze drifting upward. She cut loose and with a parachute drifted slowly back to Sand Creek banks.
100 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1920
The former Maison W. Savage residence, Valley View Hall, is now a home for the aged members of the Masonic fraternity and will be dedicated next Sunday. It is situated on 271 acres of field and woods on the north bank of the Minnesota River across from Savage Village.
The estimate of 5,000 people here for the Knights of Columbus picnic last Saturday was made by observers from neighboring towns. Whatever — it was a big crowd! The entire town closed shop to attend. In the street parade there were 104 automobile loads of New Prague people.
Sunday is the Fourth of July and Jordan will observe it in the afternoon. Many places will celebrate on July 3 or 5 to have a “day of work.” “There’s never anything doing on the Fourth until afternoon,” said W.H. Varner of the Jordan Brass Band. “People are ready to celebrate.” The band will play afternoon and evening and picnics in Schultz and Hilgers park are planned.
Extra inning games seem to be the fashion as another baseball game with Hopkins last Sunday at Smail Field went 11 innings with Hopkins winning 6-3.
The tiling crew has just about completed the tile drain from the basement of the People’s State Bank to Sand Creek, thus permitting the surplus moisture to be on its way.
Material for the steam heating mains to the public school are arriving and work will begin next week.
Most of our businesses have agreed to close on July 5 afternoon as it is a legal holiday.
There has been plenty of rain during the week — too much some people think. Roads are fine.
Howard Voigt of C.H. Casey’s store and two friends went to Minneapolis Saturday and returned with two new automobiles for the store.
Non-arrival of cement at the new public school has resulted in a complete lay-off of the building crew.
70 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1950
Jordan has a new fire truck at a cost of $9,166 manufactured by Mack Truck Company. It arrived last Friday and was put through tests at Lagoon Park. The pumping unit is rated to pump 500 gallons of water a minute under a three-hour test. This is the second fire truck Jordan has purchased. The first being the antiquated pump truck which has served the community since 1920. There is another fire truck, purchased in 1936 housed at the department but it is owned by Sand Creek-St. Lawrence Rural Firefighters Association, available for local use as well.
After being hot and dry for the past month we got a limited supply of rain on Sunday and yesterday. A major improvement on Broadway is the fine new glass front installed during the week on the historic Hotel Jordan by Ted Pekarna, owner. The bright new front is done in black and green with liberal use of glass brick.
With Bob Shotliff “pitching,” Jordan humbled the might Le Center baseball team here Sunday evening by a score of 11-7. The lighted park is the league, players say.
Engfer Chevrolet delivered a new large eight-cylinder sedan to Roman Radermacher, co-owner of Scott County Oil. A second car — a six-cylinder tudor — went to Joward Juni of Juni’s Hardware.
Too little, too late, tells the story of the Jordan ballgame last Thursday evening when the Le Sueur Giants defeated the Brewers 4-1.
In March 1949 a handful of baseball enthusiasts held a meeting and formed the nucleus of the Jordan Baseball Association now incorporated. In a few short weeks more than 250 members signed up. The first directors were H.H. Berg, Henry Morlock, Henry Wiese, Tony Schmidt, Gilbert Mickus, Peter Schmitt, Peter Pauly, Frank Hilgers, Ben Engfer and Max Casey. Memberships are $1 a year. A new backstop was constructed and several other minor improvements were made to the hold ball diamond. Discussions of lighting were held.
50 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1970
New manager of the Central Telephone Company Jordan office is Ned Pilling. A native of Iowa, he worked for 10 years for a R.E.A. Co-op telephone company in Griswald, Iowa.
Marie Robling, 9-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Robling of St. Joe underwent surgery on Tuesday at St. Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis to remove a blood clot which resulted from a fall about a week ago in which she received a skull fracture. Marie and her sister, Susan were attempting to put a baby Robin back into its nest when Marie lost her balance and fell to the ground.
John Lineburg, owner of the J&J Farm and Home Store at 223 E. 1st St. will have a photo day Monday, July 13, from 19 a.m. to 6 p.m. A regular 5x7 ($9.95 value) only 99 cents for a beautiful vignetted hand-colored oil portrait. No appointments necessary.
The Jordan Brewers moved up another notch in the standings last night by slipping by the unpredictable Le Center Chiefs in a wild 14-12 contest. Doug Nachbar, Jerry Seifert and Bohnsack shared the mound duties.
Last Thursday the Brewers humiliated the New Prague Robins at Brewer Park, threshing the bean-towners to the tone of 13-2 in an abbreviated 7-inning game. Dick Rostad and Jerry Seifert shared the mound duties for Jordan.
30 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1990
The annual Mrs. Minnesota Pageant final phase of judging was held Sunday evening at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Bloomington for the 20 contestants. Mrs. Sheila Sponsel of Jordan was named 1990 Mrs. Minnesota and will represent the married women of the state at the national pageant in Moscow to be held in December of this year. Sheila is married to husband Topper for 12 years, has two children, Austin and London. She is the daughter of Barbara and Bob Wolf of Jordan.
In 1960 Erwin Riesgraf headed out to one of his fields with a tankful of herbicides to spray his crops because the wind sprayed a fair amount of chemicals on him. He became sick and decided if it made him sick it certainly would be no good for his crops. Since that year, Erwin, now his son Jeff Riesgraf, put the organic farming into practice.
The Schule Haus Apartments cordially invite you to attend their 10-year anniversary open house on Wednesday, July 18 from 2-5 p.m. There will be a program at 3 p.m. with a flag dedication by Cathy Taylor on behalf of Congressman Bill Frenzel. Guest emcee is Keith Schmitz and Rep. Bill Macklin.
The Jordan Brewers played four games in four consecutive days this week. The Brewers are 3-2 in the section, in third place, behind Delano (6-0) and Shakopee (2-1). Overall, Jordan is 10-6 for the season. Thursday night’s game, Jordan outscored Victoria by a score of 16-3, with Joe Deutsch earning the win and Dave Hentges’ two home runs.
Friday night the Brewers traveled to Maple Lake and walked nine players of which five of them scored. It was a depressing 7-6 loss for the Brewers.
On Saturday the Brewers played at Maple Plaine. Brad Heitkamp made his second start for the season after his injury. Eleven Brewers had a snare in the 17-hit outing. Final score, Brewers 11-1.
Sunday night’s game the Brewers traveled to Shakopee for the first time in seven games. The Brewers failed to score in the first inning. In fact, on this night the Brewers didn’t score the whole game. Final, 5-0.