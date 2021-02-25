123 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1898
Some unknown person broke the lock on Schmitt's warehouse Sunday night and carried off two sacks of flour.
On Saturday we were forcibly reminded of winter when the wind blew a gale and the snow fell nearly all day. For the first time this winter we were given snow enough for sleighing. Those who scorned and reviled the little groundhog have learned to respect him. We are enjoying real winter weather.
Mrs. J.H. Cole has been seriously ill with typhoid fever.
The U.S. Express office has been removed from Earl Wood's place to the building next door last of Magenheimer's Jewelry Store.
Two of the Herder children have been ill with diphtheria all week and the house is put under strict quarantine. Carl, 14, and George, 11, are under the care of Dr. McCarthy.
Colburn, the photographer, will close his gallery here at the end of the month.
Robert Small is manufacturing a lot of carts and will erect a dry house before the brick manufacturing season opens. He will dry his brick by means of artificial heat next season. The bricks will be taken from the dry house directly to the kilns. He expects to dry 25,000 bricks daily.
William Golden will take possession of Adam's Salon next week on Tuesday.
Anton Adam's family is moving to the Zettel residence.
C.H. Casey has leased a portion of the old post office and is posting in a complete line of buggies and other vehicles.
A crew of linemen have been busy all week connecting the local telephone station at Juergen's Drug Store with a lot of new wires leading in different directions all over the county.
Preacher's boys are occasionally mischievous. In a neighboring town a sabbath ago a minister was in the middle of his sermon when he saw his son in the loft pelting the parishioners with peanuts. He was ready to reproof the boy when the son cried out "You keep preaching, I'll keep them awake!"
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1921
Jordan's exceedingly clever girls' high school basketball team has had a record of no defeats to date. Ruth Varner and Daisy Blume are forwards, Grace Orr and Inez Scott centers, Rose Michael and Viola June guards. On Friday the girls played Mankato Normal and won 29 to 12. On Monday they met Shakopee girls winning 24 to 6.
Coach Cole's boys basketball team won and lost during the week. Last Friday in a game with Chaska players, Jordan won 47 to 19 when they romped over the opponents. On Monday with the Shakopee team, Jordan lost 15 to 30. Playing for Jordan are Leonard, Nolden, Michael, Mertens and Strait.
In the first semester, domestic science students studied sewing. The second semester was cooking and general house management.
There are 10 senior students and about as many juniors. The sophomore and freshman classes promise larger graduating classes after 1922.
Join the Jordan Athletic Club. We meet every Monday evening at 8 p.m., Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons. Initial dues are $1 and monthly dues are $1. We play basketball, volleyball, indoor baseball, boxing, wrestling, etc. See Ed Smith, Ted Pekarna or Norman Engler.
Cutting ice this year was rather wet work. The weather was so mild where the ice was being stored last week. Saturday was a real spring-like, thawing day.
The St. Lawrence Wolf Hunters, upward of half a dozen men with dogs, had a two-day wolf hunt in the St. Lawrence meadows last Thursday and Friday. They did not get any.
Mrs. Otto Rodell has a very nice trade in carpet-weaving. She has shipped rolls to Seattle, Washington and North and South Dakota. Also locally to Chaska and Belle Plaine.
The Merchants Hotel is being redecorated. The management is spending upward of a thousand dollars on painting and decorating all the rooms in their popular hostelry. The work is charge of George Joseph, Jr.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1951
Early Friday morning, thieves entered the Scott County Art Company office in Jordan by smashing the glass in the front door and took several nickels left in the till, possibly two or three dollars worth. No trace of the thieves is found.
The 13th annual meeting of the Jordan World War Veterans known as the "Last Man's Club" will meet on Sunday the 25th. There are 66 living members in the club and seven deceased.
Dr. and Mrs. Frederick Hass arrived in Jordan in 1948 and just announced he will be leaving to a practice in north Minneapolis. They have sold their handsome residence and office on First Street which they purchased in June 1949 from Mr. and Mrs. Roland Killian. The new purchasers are Dr. Paul Stahler and his wife Dr. Elizabeth Rieeshl, Jordan, two new young doctors.
The Scott County scene was a midwinter wonderland yesterday morning following a night of low temperatures — 25 degrees. All trees and shrubs are beautiful in white lace of frozen moisture. All roads are fine for motoring on smooth roadways between high piles of plowed snow.
Jackie Bass enlisted in the U.S. paratroopers and left on Tuesday. She graduated in 1950 from Jordan High School.
HUBMEN ORACLE — The Hubmen played Henderson last Tuesday. The score at first half was 35 to 24. By the third quarter the score was 50 to 45, Jordan still leading. As the final minute came, the Tigers closed the gap winning 59 to 58. Making the most points for Jordan were Wes Kerkow with 21, Glen Kerkow with 12, Joe Pekarna and Jerry Sunder each scored 9 points.
Terry Morlock has returned to school after a session at home with the mumps for 10 days.
The new school at Lydia is plastered and carpenters are now doing the interior finishing.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1970
Work on the Jordan Community Theater's second production has received a high this week as cast and crew use the last days to finalize the production to be presented this weekend.
Pianist Myrtle Simones will accompany members Betty Sunder, Ruth Schmidt, Anne Sandey, Gayle Bowler, Colleen Eischens, Gloria Mamer, Paul Ruppel, Virgil Young, Cliff Klehr, Jerry Langsweidt, LeRoy Scheffler and Jerry Sandey.
Lil Morlowe and Lloyd Golda will also provide music at the Friday and Saturday performances — tickets are $1.50 each and curtain time is 2 p.m. each evening.
Mark Skluzacek, portable mill operator for Scott County Farm Bureau Service, attended a dairy feeding and management seminar last weekend at the Farmland Industries school in Kansas City, Missouri.
Farm Bureau County leaders that attended the two-day legislative program in St. Paul were Mr. and Mrs. Severin Riesgraf of Belle Plaine, Mr. and Mrs. Wally Nuss of Jordan, Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Schoenecker, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Grassman and Mr. and Mrs. Lester Ruchling all of New Prague.
Compliments to Jordan High wrestlers Mark Doerr, Gary Pauly, Neil Zimmerman, Jack Herman and Bruce Schwingler who advance into region four competition this Friday at Alexander Ramsey St. Paul and to Gary Pauly who is District 13, 112-pound champion, and to the coaches and squad for an excellent wrestling season.
Dennis Vonbank of Jordan, student at Normandale State Junior College, won the junior college 155 lb. state wrestling championship title Saturday night at Anoka-Ramsey State Junior College. LeSeuer beat Jordan Friday night at Jordan as four Hubmen played their final home games. The four seniors all started and really hustled throughout the game against the first-place Giants. The Giants trounced Jordan 83 to 59.
Playing their last home game were forwards Gary Bendzick and Mel Flaschenreim and guards Bob Seifert and Daryl Hoffman. The fifth starter was center John Undesser, while Peter Taddei, Steve Busch and Wes Herman all saw considerable action as reserves.
30 YEARS AGO
Feb. 21, 1991
Dale Oldenburg, Jordan, has been designated a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club's International Foundation, in recognition of his commitment to serving the community.
The Windmill Pub and Eatery will hold their grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 2. Bob and Kathy Weldon opened the pub on Oct. 16, 1990, which was the former Branding Iron Bar and Restaurant.
Tom Sand, instructor at Jordan High School, presented the official certificate to Josh Gilipin on his accomplishment of winning the school's geography bee and a chance now to win a $25,000 college scholarship.
Meals on Wheels week is Feb. 23 through March 1. Over 3,200 hot meals are delivered by volunteers each Monday through Friday throughout the seven-county metro area. Locally in 1991, 3,057 meals were picked up at the Schule Haus and delivered to homebound seniors, 1,759 volunteer hours were contributed and 2,241 miles were driven by volunteers.
Jordan's high school Hubmen dropped a non-conference game to the Cleveland Clippers, 62-52 on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at Jordan. The Hubmen struggled from the field, connecting on only 23 of 74 shots (31%). Cleveland hit 25 for 58 (43%). Jordan's Brad Hanze led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Tim Bendzick's 10 and Jason Schmidt with 8.
On Thursday night Jordan traveled to Mankato and played the number three rated team in Class A basketball, the Mankato Loyal Crusaders. The Crusaders prevailed 76-61.