123 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1897
The inclement weather on Monday has delayed the seeding for several days.
J.H. Nicole of Jordan is the traveling salesman for the Val Blatz Brewing Company, who makes such an excellent bottled beer.
The yield of maple syrup has been more plentiful this week than it was last week.
Jos. Gerold’s barn has been roofed and soon will be completed. It has ample room for 100 tons of hay, 800 bushels of oats, 14 horses and 38 head of cattle. It is furnished with Louden hay tools.
The following properties have been listed with F.J. Leonard for sale, cheap: the Jno. Western residence in the Holmes addition; the F. Erkens residence in Block 13 in Jordan; the Atwood residence property in Block “K” in Jordan; part of the Erickson farm.
Morgan & Heiland’s Livery has fully equipped rigs for your use. Customers served promptly and courteously. Barns next door to Central Hotel in Jordan.
The question of a local telephone exchange is being agitated for this city and in all probability exchange system will be put in this spring. It would save many trips from one part of the city to another and trips to the depots. It will prove an inexpensive convenience and of material benefit.
Grand scenic-specialty performance at Nicolin’s Opera House next Wednesday, April 21 evening. See “Deda” the sensational Spanish dancer and lightning charge artist perform for us. Tickets are 15, 25 and 35 cents. Reserved seats can be purchased at the post office.
The grand Easter Ball at the Opera House next Monday evening promises to be a pleasant evening. Fifty cents a couple.
H.H. King and Company have leased the Jordan Flouring Mills for the past two years, have purchased a majority of the shares of stock of the Mill Company and eventually became sole owners of the mill. King and Company plan to build a substantial addition to the mill and increase its daily capacity to 500 barrels.
100 YEARS AGO
April 8, 1920
Few people recall a chillier Easter than what we had this year. Easter Sunday was bright and clear, but cold. Temperature was only 12 degrees above zero. Good Friday saw a snowfall and 20 degrees of frost. We have had hard frost every night.
The prospects are excellent that Jordan will have a good baseball team this summer. The Jordan Baseball Association was formed with M. Lebrow as president; Oscar England, secretary treasurer; Wm. Speck, captain of the team; and W. Downey as manager. A committee formed to collect funds and another in charge of dances and entertainment.
Dining room girls are needed at Mudbaden immediately.
There will be entertainment at St. John’s Hall Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and evening at 8 p.m. The commercial class will present a two-act drama, “Delores,” followed by a lively dialogue, “The Troublesome Servant,” by upperclass pupils and a chorus “Chiming Bells of Long Ago.” The public is invited and reserved seats can be purchased at Grams’ Store.
The city council has requested that the overhead sand dump at the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad siding near the Phillips residence be removed.
The special election in District 24 to vote on a $75,000 bond issue in order to finance the building of the new school was held in Harmonia Hall last night. The State High School Board vetoed the plan to repair the burnt school demanding a new one be built.
70 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1950
Hub’s Ballpark is moving right along. Ground removal work has been completed. Rearranging buildings will make the new ballpark regulation size. Installation of the night-lighting eight towers contract was let to Jordan Welding Company, owned by Louis Stifter. The contract for lighting equipment of the 140 sealed-beam lights reflecting units with necessary wiring and installation was let John A. Schaltz of Jordan at a cost of $8,800. Total cost of the lighting and towers is approximately $12,500. Weather permitting, work will begin soon.
Foundations were laid for a one-story addition to be built connecting with the west side of the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative building. It will be constructed as a vault for safe storage of papers, documents and records. The new structure will also occlude a new entrance to the stairway into the basement. It will have a 10-foot clearance ceiling.
After days of cool weather of eight degrees, Good Friday was beautiful — then a cold wave moved in Saturday and snow falling at 8 p.m. Easter had no sun, freezing 10 degrees and rain in gusty blasts turning to sheets of ice. Monday was more freezing but on Tuesday we saw the sun again.
Mr. and Mrs. Geno Taddei recently sold their Variety Store in Belle Plaine to Math Tholkes.
There is a free wedding dance on Saturday April 15 at the Valley Ballroom in Chaska to celebrate the wedding of Harold Lambrecht and Magdalen Sieben.
Ben Mertz has been hospitalized with pneumonia for seven days and is now glad to be back home.
In the large Kasper’s Hall, despite unfavorable weather on Easter evening, the dance that was given had an estimated 500 persons in attendance.
Please cooperate with the census taker. Know the ages of the household, where they were born, etc. All answers are confidential. The census taker is a government employee and must do their job. In the 1940 census, Jordan had 1,426 residents. What will 1950 show?
50 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1970
Kindergarten starts here at Jordan Elementary School on Monday, April 20 for 86 kindergartners. Being offered are morning and afternoon sections by Mrs. Robert Boeckmann and Mrs. James Busch.
The Jordan Knights of Columbus will honor four new members at a recognition banquet on Sunday evening, April 19. Honored guests at the banquet will be Ken Busch, Otto Chermak, Jerome Pieper and Charles Wermerskirchen. The four new members recently joined the council in a district-wide initiation which was held here.
The Jordan VFW Auxiliary 2854 held its monthly meeting April 19 at the MVEC meeting room. Officers were elected: Marion Vohnoutka, president; Dorothy Anderson, senior vice; Rita Hessian, junior vice; Marion Oldenberg; Mary Fuhrman, treasurer; Laura Stier, chaplain; Marie Karl, conductress; Louise Lindquist, guard; Ann Wolf, patriotic instructor.
Jordan bus schedule north to Minneapolis: 8:30 a.m. daily, 10:45 a.m. Sundays and holidays only, 1:55 p.m. daily, 6:15 p.m. daily. South to Mankato: 8:23 a.m. daily, 3:45 p.m. daily; 6:35 p.m. daily. Greyhound Bus Depot at Hamburger Home Cafe.
Worms wanted: We buy night-crawlers and any angle worms when picked properly. For information call Jordan Bait Service.
The Jordan High School baseball team opened their baseball season Friday, April 10 by defeating Prior Lake 7-0 in a non-conference game played here. Kevin Hamer pitched a near-perfect ball the first four innings giving up no hits and walking only one. Dale Bakken received Hamer in the fifth inning and showed good control.
Players that make up the Hubmen baseball team include: Bob Dean, Kevin Hamer, Dale Bakken, Lee Hennen, Doug Schwingler, Daryl Hoffman, Duane Hennen, Mike Simmonds, Bob Seifert, Dave Kragthorpe and Mark Sunder.
30 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1990
Diane Warpeha became postmaster at the Jordan office. The Jordan Post Office services 2,073 families and businesses through city and rural delivery, general delivery and post office boxes. The post office provides two city routes and two rural routes for our growing city.
Some 400 balloons were distributed and released 15 minutes before the last class of the day, April 4. At the end of the string tied to the ball was a message, “If you are going to drink and drive,” and on the inside, “Don’t forget to kiss your family goodbye.” This was the way a group of Jordan High School students (members of the SADD) expressed their concerns against drinking and driving. SADD is an organization at the school under their adviser Kathy Webb.
The Jordan High School fashion merchandise class traveled to New York from March 14-18.
Harold Kiesel, a 1990 graduate of the Jordan High School was awarded the 1990 Rose and Jay Phillips Award from the Courage Center. This award is given annually to someone who has achieved outstanding success in their vocation. Kiel has been dealing with the after effects of polio in 1952.
Joyce Lambrecht, vice president of American State Bank completed the Minnesota Bankers Association bank compliance school held at the Holiday Inn International in Bloomington, March 26-30. Joyce was one of 75 students attending the school.
An open house will be held in honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Ole and Doris Olson on Sunday, April 22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the New Prague KC.
The Jordan Hubmen baseball team opened its 1990 season with an 11-8 loss in a wild affair with arch rival Belle Plaine. The past Monday saw a complete reversal of the Belle Plaine game with at the Hubmen getting excellent pitching from Bryan Cully and Dan Busch, plus superb defense committing only one error, defeating the Le Center-Cleveland Bulldogs 8-4.