100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 27, 1921
Long time Jordan residents — Mrs. Maria Wood, 85, lives with her niece Mrs. George Strait. J.F. Varner is a close rival but his living here is not continuous. Mrs. Barclay Verner has been here continuously since 1857. Grandma Hetzel and Mrs. Diestler also qualify as long-timer residents.
The Minnesota Grand Lodge of Mason will build a $500,000 home and hospital on the former Savage estate they purchased last year. The Savage home will become an administration building.
A masked ball will be held at Maerz Hall on Friday evening Feb. 4. Prizes for best groups, best couple, best gent and lady, comic couple and comic person. Music is by the Legion orchestra and given under the auspices of the Robert Patterson American Legion.
There will be services in the Bohemian language at St. Paul’s Lutheran church on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
There will be a basketball game at the high school gymnasium Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at which time the high school five will try to beat the Jordan Athletic Club.
There is a movement afoot to join Armistice Day on Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving on the last day of November. Many chamber of commerce groups and many school authorities favor it as a time saver.
A.H. Harris and Alex Krautkremer went to Minneapolis to bring out a new two-ton truck which the latter bought from Cole and Harris garage to be used in the oil station business, expected to open in the spring.
The Economy Cash Store is continuing the sale with 17 cent specials on Saturday this week. Joe Sunder’s New Store is having a 19 cent sale also starting on Saturday.
A solicitor for the Farm Bureau has been working in the neighborhood this week.
The Scott County Fairgrounds farm barn will be the site of two swine sales. On Monday, Jan. 31, Henry Arens is offering 45 head of bred sows. On Tuesday, Feb. 1 E.C. Beuch will sell Poland China bred sows.
The basketball team of Jordan will go to St. Peter tomorrow evening on train no. 7 to try conclusion with the girls and boys team of St. Peter High School. The locals have been undefeated thus far this season and if they win will be on the way to the district games.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 3, 1951
With the world situation unsettled, directors of the Minnesota River Valley Baseball League voted to shorten the 1951 regular playing schedule from 27 to 22 games. Several of the teams are losing players going into the U.S. armed forces.
It was 38 degrees below zero in Jordan on Tuesday and that broke all previous cold records in Jordan since 1937. So did Sunday with 35 degrees below.
Last Friday Jordan’s basketball team was host to the Henderson Tigers, who also play basketball. Final score was 41 to 31 with Jordan victorious. Weymouth Kerkow led the Hubmen with 21 points, Joe Pekarna had 11 points, Glenn Kerkow and Jerry Sunder had 4 points.
The five little children of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Glynn are ill with whooping cough.
An effect of the record-breaking wintry weather was non-going out of buses for Jordan school pupils on Tuesday after a grueling experience on Monday. School was dismissed on Tuesday.
One of the nice things during these cold days has been the steadiness and reliability of the central steam heat by Northern States Power Plant in Jordan. This heat has met the 40 below in stride.
Ice fishing on our lakes is continuing by many who have fish houses. Weather is cold but roads are splendid after prompt work of road crews after the three-inch snowfall on Friday.
The infant daughter of the Walter Kuechle family was baptized and given the name Sandra Anna.
On Sunday friends gathered at the East Gateway home of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Pekarna. The Pekarna family location was the original Henry Varner residence and later the senior Juergens family place.
Mayor and Mrs. Peter Schmitt have a daughter from Jan. 31.
Hath’s Grocery is the place for the Greyhound Bus line between Mankato and the Twin Cities.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1971
The Jordan Police Department handled 1,278 complaints during 1970 and solved 98% of the crimes reported to them during that period, according to a report by police chief Alvin F. Erickson.
The patrolling officers clocked a total mileage of 40,627 miles, which average to 111.03 miles a day.
The American Crystal Sugar Company of Chaska will close its sugar beet processing plant at the end of the current processing season. The Chaska plant was built in 1907 and was taken over by American Crystal in 1924. The Chaska firm will be used as a distribution center for supplying liquid sugar, bulk granulated sugar and assorted bagged sugar to customers in the Twin City area.
Winning of U.S. Savings Bonds awarded by the Jordan Fire Department in conjunction with the annual dance at Carver Saturday nigh were Mrs. Ermin Wolf, Geno’s Tap Room, Urban Busch, Weymuth A. Kerkow and one other.
This is the 61st anniversary of Boy Scouts. Jordan’s Cub Scout leaders are: Leroy Scheffler, Mal Hogan, Dr. Joe Pekarna, Al Brockway, Larry Beckman, Kennet Schneider, Delores Erickson, Ellie Pekarna, Maureen Scheffler, Marjorie Kochlin, Dorothy Kipp, Lil Bastyr, Mary Brockway, Judy Beckman and Leona Lackner.
Boy Scout leaders are Francis Hamer, Cliff Kersting, Robert Stang, Harold Hartman, Larry Schmidt.
Both organizations, their sponsoring organization is the Jordan Commercial Club.
Saturday night the Jordan Hubmen got off to one of their best starts of the year as they jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first period against Belle Plaine. Final score Belle Plaine beats Jordan 70-61.
30 YEARS AGO
Jan. 31, 1991
The council approved a personal committee recommendation by appointing Dave Bendzick to the position of Public Works Director.
Figures released Friday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that as of April 1, 1990, Jordan’s population is now 2,909, an increase of 9.2%.
How many books in the Jordan library? If you’ve ever been wondering what the answer to this question after entering last week’s guessing contest during National Book Week, the answer is 13,702. Catherine Lorenz guessed the closest, by guessing 13,780.
Sarah Herzog, daughter of John and Coleen Herzog of Jordan is a member of the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University opera production which will be performed Feb. 14-17 at 8 p.m. in the Benedict Art Center Theater.
Barbara Ann Needhan of Shakopee and Russell Breegemann of Jordan were married Sept. 8 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Graceville with Father Andy Michels officiating.
The Skate Late program held at the Lagoon Park Millpond, Jan. 18, provided fun for all.
With temperatures near the 30 degree mark, a large turnout took to the ice for skating.
St. John’s teachers and students have taken an active part, in a small way, with the war crisis in the Persian Gulf.
Many students have used language skills to write letters to our soldiers. Many of the students shared their letters of response and hoping to be able to adopt service persons as a class project.
The Jordan Hubmen Boys Basketball team unleashed a furious, record-slashing three-point shooting display to smash LeCenter’s Wildcats 74-49 on Friday at LeCenter. Jordan’s Tim Bendzick was the major contributor as he hit 9 of 13 three-pointers to beat his previous record of seven, set against Norwood earlier this year.