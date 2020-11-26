123 YEARS AGO
Nov. 25, 1897
Skating is good and the young people are enjoying it wonderfully.
Jordan has become widely known as the best trading point in the Minnesota Valley. Farmers pass through here from far off on their way because they can get anything they desire at a reasonable figure, besides getting the best flour manufactured.
Nicolin’s Cash Store is advertising a close-out sale. Henry says he will depart in other lines in the spring.
The M. and St. L. railway is having the new steel bridge near the old mill put together this weekend and on next Sunday the temporary structure will be removed and the new bridge will slide onto the abetments.
The Street Commissioner John Busch receives the everlasting commendations of the residents of First Street for the elegant job of grading done on that thoroughfare.
Saturday was a clear, balmy, 80 degree day but Saturday a cold north wind prevailed, chilling to the bone, and we have winter temperatures now.
The Jordan Social Dancing Club will have their first dance on Friday Nov. 26 at Concordia Hall. Those wishing to be members are invited to be present.
Dr. McCarthy inspected the new school and made a thorough examination of the building, especially regarding ventilation, lights and sanitation. He said the building is about as good as could be desired.
John Stimel will raffle a lot of fine turkeys on this Saturday evening. They will be played for at nine-pins, cards and dice. Everyone is invited.
Anton Grueber is turning out all kinds, sizes and numbers of keys, tubs, barrels and tanks in his shop. His wares always give the best satisfaction.
Strait Brothers are grading and repairing the gaps in the old Foss-Wells mill-dam and constructing a dam across the channel of the creek and the old pond will once more be filled with water.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 1920
John Smith, 89, a veteran of the Grand Army of the Republic died last week. Born in Sweden, he came to Jordan in 1852, one of Jordan’s early pioneers. John enlisted in the Eighth Minnesota Infantry in 1865 and served three years during the Civil War. Later he was manager of the Erickson farm west of Jordan, known as Oak Farm, now divided up into smaller places.
Gerhard Fuhrman is improving his property on Shakopee Street by tearing down the old building that was the former Simon Cigar Factory.
The steel for the overhead viaduct being built over the M. & St. L. Railroad tracks south of town has arrived and put in place on the cement structure. It will be some time before the plank will be laid and new approaches built for traffic.
St. John’s parochial school will give an entertainment in St. John Hall Sunday evening. There will be tableaus, a play and a reading given by the children.
C.H. Casey the local Ford dealer received a carload of Fords on Tuesday this week.
About 400 people assembled in Maerz Opera House last Thursday to celebrate Armistice Day. The Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion presented a program of eight numbers with a speaker. reading, songs and music. Following the program about 173 couples remained to enjoy dancing to the Legion Orchestra until 1 a.m.
Leo Thill, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Thill, died on Monday. He was born in 1856 in Shakopee and the family moved to Jordan in 1888 and have resided on their farm near here ever since. Services were at St. John’s with burial in Calvary Cemetary.
A Special Bond Election will be held Nov. 26 for the purpose of voting on an additional $35,000 to compete and properly equip the new school. The first bond was not sufficient to cover all costs.
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1950
Nine men from Scott County have been called for armed services. From Jordan are Clarence Jabs and Robert W. Junie. They are to report on Nov. 30.
Leon Hennes was re-elected to manage the Jordan Baseball team during 1951. They will remain members of the Minnesota River League. New uniforms will be needed for the team so the board voted to sponsor a poultry social in the coming month.
If Christmas cards are left unsealed and contain no written message, only a signature — they may be sent for two cents anywhere in the United States. The regular rate for first class is three cents, including forwarding and return of necessary and faster dispatch. The postal workers are already noticing an increase in outgoing and incoming mail.
“Seventeen is Terrific” — a young man needs five dollars to take his girl to a dance — a three-act comedy performed by the Junior Class tonight. Cast members are Alby Wolf, Helen Mulligan, Kenny Trost, Melvin Hentges, Mary Hilgers, Gwen Bastyr, Ona Bandy and Alice Schneider. Does Chuck (Mel Hentges) get the five dollars? Does he get to the dance? Be in the know — come and see!
Thanksgiving this year was the “blizzardest” weather ever known in this area. Tuesday and Wednesday were lovely but Thursday was about the coldest and roughest Scott County has ever known. During the night the mercury fell to five degrees below and then fast-blowing winds, whisked in from the northwest with a howling blizzard. No ice-skating on the Millpond this year.
Recently Don Allman bought out the partnership interest of Roy Breimhorst in White Front Bar on First Street.
Valleyview Hospital and Sanitarium, two miles east of Jordan has completed a two-year remodeling plan. Built to care for long-term chronic and convalescent patients, it has a capacity of 102 patients.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 26, 1970
Since the last visit of the Red Cross Blood Mobile to Jordan, citizens in the Jordan area have used over 150 units of blood. An opportunity to replace this will be given Friday, Nov. 27, when the Bloodmobile visits Jordan.
Cochairmen Marg Slavicek and Bernice Hoffman urge every able bodied person between the ages of 18 and 66 to donate at the 4-H building from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
The annual meeting of the Jordan Snow-mobile was held Oct. 27 with the election of officers. Dick Flood was elected president of the club. Working with him are Martin Breimhurst, Vice President; Gloria Krueger, Secretary; Marie Busch, Treasurer; and Vern Hennes, Trailmaster.
Jordan Jaycees organized, electing Jim Link Temporary Chairman and Ed Bowler Temporary Secretary-Treasurer. In attendance besides the two officers were Terry Green, Gil Hartmann, Jerry Langsweirdt, Terry Morlock, Lee Radermacher, Larry Schmidt, Mike Seifert, Bob Wermerskirchen and Burt Wodtke. Next meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Hamburger Home.
Wanda Dorn of Lydia became the bride of Walter Lucius of Jordan on Saturday, Oct. 24 at a nuptial mass at St. John the Baptist Church in the presence of 100 relatives and friends.
Mrs. Urban Hennes, Jordan Chairman of the Arthritis Fund Drive, thanked all those who assisted and donated in the recent fund drive in the city.
The total amount collected was $150.80 which will go to help step up efforts to find a cure for this disease. Assisting Mrs. Hennes were Mrs. Ralph Stemig, Mrs. Lester Haus and Mrs. Larry Beckman.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 22, 1990
According to bank president Ty Buesgens, the Northwest Bank MN Jordan Branch will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 31, 1990.
The Jordan Bank will begin 1991 as Valley Bank, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minnesota acting under the authority of the Board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System.
The City Council voted unanimously to advertise for a new full-time police officer with approximately eight to ten years of experience to work with Chief of Police Erickson and toward the council’s goal of 20 hours per day police protection in Jordan.
The All Night Graduation Committee is now working on the Holiday Tour of Homes. The tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m. The homes featured this year are the homes of Tom and Char Voight, John and Renee Fredricksen, Delores Bueckman, Randy and Lee Ann Breegemann, David and Maureen Norem, Randy and Dawn Jabs and Steve and Cathy Isles. Refreshments and raffles will be from 9 to 11 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.
The Jordan seventh-grade basketball team got off to a good start by beating Shakopee and Rosemount last week. Against Shakopee, the young Hubmen used scoring from nine players to cruise to a 53-36 victory.
At Rosemount the Hubmen got off to a slow start, trailing at every intermission and finally putting their fast break together, they pulled ahead 43-37 with two minutes left and hung on to win 47-45.
Chandra Schmidt, Sarah Cecka were named to the 1990 Minnesota River Conference Volleyball Team, and Sue Dahl was named Honorable Mention.