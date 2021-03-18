123 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1898
The school grounds are being covered with gravel. This will greatly help in keeping the school house clean.
The high school paper “Newsgrabber” is receiving complimentary reports.
All honor to the groundhog; his predictions for 1898 have been errorless. Crows, wild ducks and robins have returned with the spring weather.
Rock for the basement of Woolfrom’s new residence is being hauled to his lot on Third Street.
Hardware dealer Juni is having a bay window built on the west side of his residence.
A. Cox, Omaha railroad master, was in town looking over the matter of putting in a spur track from the main line to the Jordan Mill. It would be a great convenience to Jordan businessmen. Cost was estimated to be $10,000.
Fred Erkens is building a modern brick residence on the corner of Second and Varner streets.
Heitkamps the barber is local agent for the custom laundry — a specialty in gent’s laundry work.
The Jordan Grays have again organized for the year. C.H. Casey, Charles Schmitt, Alois Schaefer, John Busch, W. Nolden, H.T. Morlock, H. Heiland and Alex Dennig. Manager Moore expects to lead one of the best amateur baseball club in the state to many victories in games.
On March 15, William Bandy married Amanda Wendle of Wesleyville.
Phillip Kipp’s residence south of here caught fire from a defective flue. The wind was strong and a great portion of the roof was consumed by the flames.
Last Saturday evening a lace curtain in C.H. Casey’s parlor became ignited from a lamp shade. It was quickly extinguished with loss of a curtain, lamp, window shade and a badly spotted carpet and some damage to the piano.
Gustav Bristol, 40, was found with a bullet to the head as he lay just this side of the Chaska bridge. He had been a juror at Chaska’s court. There is a mystery about his sad death. He is buried in Spirit Hill Cemetery.
100 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1921
Free trips to the Minnesota State Fair next September were won as a result of efficiency in farm club work. Scott County’s winning boys are William Casey of Credit River and Henry Morlock of Jordan.
There will be a baseball meeting Monday, March 14 for the purpose of discussing plans for this coming season and to organize the County League. Come to the Maerz Opera House at 8 p.m. sharp. Be a booster.
The Jordan High School girl’s basketball team has gone through the season undefeated. Saturday’s game against Mankato Normal was the last game with Jordan winning 18 to 15. Playing for Jordan are Ruth Varner, Lillian Schultz, Grace Orr, Inez Scott, Rose Michael and Daisy Blume.
Last week a charter was received for a women’s auxiliary of the American Legion in Jordan. Application was made by Mrs. C.F. Cole, Frona Dietrich, Laura Engler, Stella Jaeger, Sophie Koelzer, Louise Mertens, Rose Smith and Mrs. John Karl, Mrs. Harry Potter. Dues are national 50 cents and local 25 cents.
Charles Ransom attended a meeting of Standard Oil Company agents in Minneapolis.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Becker moved into their new home on Helena Street. George Liebbrand bought the Becker home opposite the M. and St. L. depot.
Sunday was a fine day for motoring and the roads were well patronized. Highways were actually dusty that day, unusual for March. The wet snowfall Monday morning put the dust down effectually.
This is the maple syrup time of the year, or soon will be depending on when the saps of the hard maple tree begin to run properly.
At the monthly city council meeting on Monday evening three new city ordinances were introduced. One is designed to license and regulate places where soft drinks are dispensed. Another for the licensing and regulation of places where public dances are held. The third is for licensing and regulating pool halls.
70 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1951
Snow! Snow! Snow! Eleven more inches have fallen since last Friday. Considerable wind piled roads high and it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep roads open for traffic. The season’s total is just about 70 inches and getting close to the 84 inches of 1916-17.
There was no school in Jordan all of this week due to the snowfall and blowing wind, which caused the country roads to be blocked.
M. and St. L. Railroad had a very heavy freight train wreck in Jordan Thursday when 14 heavy laden freight cars (of a 54-car train) were crisscrossed and tipped into Sand Creek. Something went wrong opposite Pekarna Meats and a split rail caused a broken box car wheel to mangle and cause the wreck. Apples and potatoes and lumber floated in the creek.
Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Schwichtenberg had their auto stolen in Shakopee while in a cafe. The auto was later found damaged near LeSueur.
Mrs. Anna Wolf’s auction is postponed to Monday, March 19 due to the snowy weather.
Friday evening at 8 p.m. the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will show the color film “The Story of the Life of Jesus Christ.” All are welcome.
The Immanuel Lutheran Church of Fish Lake will dedicate a new electronic concert model organ at the Palm Sunday service at 8 p.m.
About four tons of carp were caught from Fish Lake recently.
At the annual meeting of the Jordan Fire Department held in the Baronet Room at Hotel Jordan Walt Frost was elected fire chief. John Stang stepped aside as chief after serving 10 years.
The “M-Club” is having a bake sale Saturday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Strait Furniture Store.
Wrestling show postponed until March 19 due to the snow.
50 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1971
Representing Jordan at Boy’s State, to be held at Gustavus Adophus College in June, will be Jay Hessian, son of Dr. and Mrs. James Hessian. Jay has been active in the high school band, on the football squad and the basketball squad.
Representing Jordan at Girl’s State to be held at the College of St. Catherine in June will be Anne Allmann. Anne is a varsity cheerleader, has been a Pompette and a member of the high school choir.
The weather bureau predicts flooding of the Minnesota River this spring at about the same level as 1969. High water-mark last year at Jordan was 32.9 feet. The record high of 1965 was 35.2. Flood stage here is 20 feet.
Joseph Stocker has been the official gage man here for 32 years, flooding twice a day.
Some 250 people attended the banquet in honor of the Jordan Area Jaycees Club becoming a reality. There are 30 charter members.
Ronald Beckman arrived Friday from South Bend, Indiana for a week’s semester break from the University of Notre Dame.
Rita, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kaiser, underwent an emergency appendectomy at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague Thursday, returning home Tuesday of this week. She is a student at Jordan Junior High School.
Br. Oliver Stocker, O.F.M., son of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Stocker, made the dean’s honor roll at Quincy College, Quincy, Illinois.
Basketball coach Bob Laterll announced the names of 12 lettermen for the 1970-71 season. The lettermen are seniors Daryl Hoffman, Gary Bendzick, Bob Seifert, Mel Flaschenriem. Juniors John Undesser, Wes Herman, Dave Smith. Sophomores Pete Taddei and Steve Busch. Managers John Breunig, Steve Betchwars and Will Crgoe.
30 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1990
Microfilm copies of old newspaper published in Jordan are now available at the Jordan Public Library. A gift from the Jordan Knights of Columbus, the Microfilm copies were purchased from the Minnesota Historical Society.
Ken Olson hadn’t really given any thought to turning his Broadway Street laundromat into a pizzeria.
“A fella stopped by one day and asked if I might be interested in opening a take-out pizza place,” said Olson. “I gave it a moment’s thought, decided Jordan has a need, then answered, ‘Sure, why not?’”
Hot Stuff Pizza is located at 117 South Broadway.
Celebrate Jordan 1991 will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jordan High School. This year’s Celebrate Jordan is indeed celebrating! It is a five-year tradition in Jordan, as this event began in 1987 and was originally held on Monday evening.
Queen of Peace Hospital at New Prague breaks ground on what is phase one of this one-year project. An 8,600 square foot new construction will be used for a newly designed medical and surgical unit and business office. A second phase will begin in late April, renovating and updating the obstetrics department, same-day surgery, physical therapy, the chapel, the lobby, office space, laundry/housekeeping and storage.
Lifelong Scott County resident Hedy Joachim of Jordan was the recipient last week of two awards recognizing her work in the field of volunteerism. At the Scott County DFL Bean Feed Saturday evening she was awarded a plaque by Minnesota State Treasurer Mark McGrath in recognition of being one of three finalists for the DFL Grassroots Volunteers of the year.
On Monday Hedy was recognized as the WCCO “Good Neighbor” and again was recognized for her years of volunteering in her community.