123 YEARS AGO
June 23, 1898
The Jordan Orchestra furnished music for a ball at Waterville last Thursday evening.
The County Commissioners will meet next Saturday to consider the application of Joseph A. Ring for a license to sell intoxicating liquors at Merriam Junction.
Schaefer’s store will have a substantial tile walk constructed in front soon. Mr. Erken’s will have a new tile walk in front of his residence.
The ladies of the Presbyterian Church will hold an ice cream and strawberry sociable on the lawn at the church this evening. Ice cream and cake will be 10 cents, strawberries and cake 10 cents.
“I have closed my feed mill until after harvest” -Fred Habegger.
Cabinet maker Hougard is manufacturing an elaborate back bar for Steimel’s Saloon. A grand piece of work with all the modern conveniences.
The Children of the Catholic congregation of this city will receive First Communion on next Sunday at the 9 a.m. Mass.
The pupils of the upper departments of the public school were treated to a pleasant trip to Spring Lake on Saturday. The day was spent boat riding, picnicking and sports of all kinds. It was a most enjoyable holiday.
Arens Brothers have thirteen acres of sugar beets planted. The work of cultivation must be done all by hand and use of a hoe.
Jordan and Carver met in a baseball game Sunday afternoon with Jordan coming out on top 4 to 2. Next Sunday the Jordan Greys will go to New Prague for a hot game.
The crops in this vicinity are in fine shape but if the wet weather continues it could damage crops considerably.
100 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1921
The picnic of the St. Lawrence Farmer’s Club will be held June 19 in Lough’s grove. There will be a basket social dinner at 11 a.m.
Peter Ruh, 64, former Jordan lumber and furniture business man has died. He will be buried in Calvary Cemetery.
The Jordan Fire Department responded to a fire at 4 a.m. last Thursday when a barn, now a garage at the F.J. Leonard resident on Second Street was on fire. Loss was a new Ford sedan and the garage building.
The Jordan Creamery broke previous records when they churned over 6,000 pounds of butter in two days— that’s 96 tubs. For three weeks running, the creamery made an average of more than 200 tubs of butter a week.
The Assault Trials of the Leonard Brothers — In Justice Oscar England’s court in city hall last Wednesday the jury of local citizens found Roman Leonard guilty of the assault. On Friday with a jury of 12 men brought from Shakopee Emmett Leonard was also found guilty of the assault. Both boys were sentenced to serve 90 days in the county jail. Appeals were made to district court and will come up in October. The third defendant, Ralph Leonard, was deferred until later.
The Omaha Depot was broken into early Saturday morning when burglars failed to jimmy the window open and finally broke the glass. This objective was the master’s office where they stole a revolver and $4.50 in cash.
The Methodist Sunday School classes of Lydia and Jordan will have a picnic at the Alfred Sass grove, three miles east of town.
The barn dance at William Peter’s had 75 admissisons.
The first cutting of alfalfa hay has been in progress and said to be a good crop.
70 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1951
Since June 9 St. John’s Catholic Church parishioners have beheld a changing interior. A full-scale modern steel-tublar is installed. Six artisans worked four days on the installation. Artists from St. Paul’s Statuary Company will be re-decorating the church interior. New electric fixtures and new floors are also on the work list. Washing of the walls from top to bottom with painting to follow.
The Jordan Brewers lost two close decisions on the home field last week. LeSueur won after 11 innings of play 7 to 6 last Wednesday. On Sunday Pollard had the powerful LeCenter team subdued for eight innings when a homer in the ninth won the game for LeCenter 3 to 2.
Shorter’s Carnival and Amusements will be at Scott County Fairgrounds in Jordan on June 22-23-24.
Florian Busch and crew are busy constructing Chester Schmidt’s new ranch-type home on Second Street. A new excavation is for the rambler-type home of Mr. and Mrs. Al Beckius on the Southeast shore of Jordan Park Lagoon.
Dance at the Spring Lake Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 23 to “Old Time” Spike Haskell and on Sunday, June 24 to “Modern” Bennett Greten. Also on Sunday, June 24 the “Skipping Dutchman” will be a Riverside Pavilion in Carver.
The seven Notre Dame Nuns have left for the summer. Some will continue studies, some visit relatives and others will conduct religious vacation school in other parishes.
The annual MVEC meeting was held in New Prague June 18 said Manager H.A. Schimeipfrenig.
50 YEARS AGO
June 24, 1971
Three amendments to the driver license law just passed by the Legislature will go into effect Jan 1. Driver examiners will use the telebinocular method, which tests for distant vision, depth perception and color blindness. Color photos will be taken of all applicants for initial and renewal licenses. A classified driver’s license will be issued. In effect, this will be a license issued to an individual for the type of vehicle he drives. This license goes into effect sometime in 1972.
New U.S. Postal Services come into being July 1 and enjoy the hospitality of the people who comprise the local USPS. In the Jordan Office are Henry Allmann, regular clerk; Elmer Weckman, substitute clerk; Lloyd Lambrecht, temporary substitute clerk; George Jackelen, rural carrier; Harry Kerkow, rural carrier; Urban Hennes, substitute rural carrier.
Citywide garbage will be picked up by the Able Sanitation from Savage effective Thursday, July 1. The contract calls for collection service in the residential area only in which citizens will be charged $2 a month for pickup once a week.
Sandra Pekarna, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pekarna of Jordan, graduated June 12 from St. Mary’s Junior College of Minneapolis. She is presently employed at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
Wednesday night at the Mini Met Park the Brewers used the LeCenter pitching staff for batting practice as they pounded out a 25 to 0 victory. Sunday afternoon before a huge crowd of St. Peter fans at St. Peter the Brewers use some timely hitting in the early inning and fine pitching of Rod Morlock to bring home a 5 to 3 victory.
30 YEARS AGO
June 30, 1991
The City of Jordan Council approved for Douglas and Patty Lau of New Prague the installation of a projecting sign on the former Ruppert’s Bar building in Water Street.
A number of Jordan residents took part in the men’s open of the U.S. Open Championship held at Hazeltine Golf Club in Chaska, which was held June 13 through June 17.
The Jordan High School Class of 1941 enjoyed their 50th class reunion May 18 at Geno’s Hub. Nineteen members attended.
Larry D. Martin, a Jordan native received a juris doctorate (J.D.) degree Cum Laude from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul on June 9.
The Jordan City Council members along with Jordan Mayor Bob Cully conducted a groundbreaking ceremony as a kickoff for the facelifting and skimming of Broadway Street, this being the first step of the resurfacing of the highway through Jordan.
Jordan’s, Earl Dean, the 71 year-old former left-handed baseball pitcher for the Jordan Brewers, has taken on another sport— horseshoes. Dean captured the senior men’s horseshoe tournament held in Fridley last Sunday. He went undefeated at 6-0, but said “I didn’t pitch my top game. But it was good enough to win.”
Ron Beckman drives in 9 runs— Jordan Brewers score 23 runs over Chaska to break a two-game losing skid in baseball play.