123 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1898
The public schools will close on June 24.
Dr. Janes is preparing for a substantial tile walk fronting his property on Water Street.
Coming events — a grand industrial parade in Jordan on July 4, a balloon race for a $150 prize will be an attraction of Jordan’s July 4 celebration. Bring your whole family and enjoy the day.
Joseph Buch has leased the Wampach lots, above Strait Brothers livery, for a lumber yard and will put in a stock of lumber next week.
Dr. McCarthy wants to buy 10 or 20 acres of land just outside the city limits.
Ennor’s Photo Car arrived Sunday and will remain one week. The car is a modern palace on wheels — an art studio, livery rooms for the family, kitchen, bedrooms and workrooms. He has traveled and taken pictures from ocean to ocean for six years.
Next Sunday will be Children Day at the Presbyterian Church will be a musical program at 10:30 a.m. A special invitation is extended to all English speaking people to participate.
The fire department is making preparation to attend the Fire Convention in Chaska, June 15.
Banker Bowler returned to Belle Plaine from Breckenridge, Colorado on Saturday. He had been there two weeks.
100 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1921
A new set of rules for autoists — a new law compels car owners to have “dimmers” on their headlights — no car shall be left with the motor running — the long time custom of signaling with the left arm when turning and giving the car approaching from the right — the right of way — are now part of the law of the road.
The Equity Elevator was broken into when burglars broke a door padlock. The only thing taken was the manager’s rain coat.
Tomorrow evening a class of nine seniors will be the first class to receive their diplomas in the new school auditorium at 8:15 p.m.
NOTICE: The dumping of rubbish and waste at the Jordan Creamery landing of Sand Creek near Otto Miller’s residence is forbidden.
Jordan allotment of 600 poppies for Memorial Day was sold out early Saturday. Wear your poppy!
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Nachbar have a son born on May 25.
The Sunder carpenter crew is finishing work on the George Mais’s farm. Next they will go to H.T. Morlock’s to build an addition to his barn. After that they’ll go to J.B. Merten’s place to build a new bungalow.
A barn dance at the John Michael farm east of Jordan will be June 5. The barn will be electric lighted and a check room will be provided.
Rains on Thursday and Friday were heavy. Showers shortened the Memorial Day program numbers on the program being completed.
See Douglas Fairbanks in “When the Clouds Roll By” tonight at the Grand Theatre. Next Wednesday and Thursday Shirley Mason and Lon Chaney in “Treasurer Island,” the famous novel. Admission 15 cents and 30 cents. All shows begin at 8:15.
70 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1951
A draw-bar broke in train center of the M. and St. L. freight train No. 19 at Fourth Street in Jordan at 2 a.m. The train bumped along about 65 feet before stopping. Boxcars, tankers and gondalas were ripped needing extensive repairs. It was cleaned up by 2 p.m.
Posters, streamers, letters and educational pamphlets are all being put to use to “bring home” to every Scott County family the importance of the coming mass chest X-ray survey. Free X-rays will be offered to all residents during July and August.
Jordan High School Auditorium was filled to capacity for the graduation exercises of the Class of 1951. It was held in pleasant weather the evening of May 31 for 31 seniors. Wayne Bohnsack gave the salutatory address and Annabel Lough the valedictory address.
To our esteemed fellow-townsman John E. Casey — on June 6, 1901 you published your first edition of the Jordan Independent as the editor and publisher. Congratulations!
Mudbaden reports having 45 patients on Monday.
To Island Lake at Remer went Paul Sunder, Henry Menke, Billy Beckfeld, David Mertens and Joe Pekarna, Jr. for a few days’ outing.
Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Flood and two sons are now living at Island Farm and the Ed Luedloff place. They brought four new tractors and other machinery.
St. Benedict’s Church will serve a chicken and ham dinner and supper, family style on June 10.
The Beauty Nook will be closed for vacation June 13-23.
The Jordan High School baseball team completed their 1951 schedule when they lost a “heartbreaker” to Montgomery 2 to 1 after 11 innings of play.
A few of the 1951 Class Will — I, Wayne Bohnsack do bequeath my quietness to Kenneth Trost. I, P.J. Sunder, my corny jokes and my splitting contenance to Floyd Dueffert. I, JoAnn Wolf, my shaker-knit sweater to Gwen Bastyr. I, Joe Pekarna, my ability to speak German so fluently to Jack VonBank. I, Medard Wolf, my dark, handsome good looks to Ray Stang.
50 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1971
The building committee of the Jordan Fire Department and architect Al Weglitner discussed preliminary plans and drawings. The new building would be constructed on city property on North Varner Street where a city well is now located. Estimated cost of the 6,800-square-foot building is $109,000.
The city council received and opened three bids for garbage pickup in the city, but no action was taken. The bids came from Jordan, Savage and Bloomington.
John P. Nachbar, 86, passed away at the LeSueur Hospital Monday, May 31 after being in failing health the past 10 months. Born in Helena Township, attended the St. Benedict School, and married Margaret Beckius at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The couple lived on a farm four miles south of Jordan. He was an insurance agent for many years. He is survived by one daughter, Mrs. Adam (Katherine) Eischens, three grandchildren; James Ploen, Mrs. Gerald (Mary Jane) Busch and Lester Ploen from Stillwater.
Dennis Trost, proprietor of the Jordan Saw, last week completed a change over to all electric current for operating their various saws and equipment. Prior to the gas engine the saw mill used steam for power.
Castle Mobile Homes, Inc. of Minneapolis last week purchased the Mobile Home Retail Sales Center from Housing Mart, Inc. of Jordan. Valley Green will be a community of 289 spaces with off-street parking.
Robert H. Krueger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Krueger will be ordained into the holy ministry of the Lutheran church Missouri synod on Sunday, June 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Fish Lake.
30 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1991
The city council Monday night turned thumbs down on holding a city referendum to let voters decide whether to issue $500,000 in general obligation fund to finance construction of a municipal swimming pool for Jordan. Coralee Fox arranged a meeting between the council and task force members for June 25 to look for what other options are available.
Born this week at the St. Francis Regional Medical Center at Shakopee were to Mark and Peggy (McHale) Hartman a daughter on May 10; and Scott and Kelly (Klindworth) Kochlin, a son on May 19.
Annie Heimkes Tuttle has joined the law firm of Jasper, Moriarty and Walberg, PA as an associate. Tuttle will be engaged in general practice of law with an emphasis on family law and bankruptcy. Annie graduated from the Jordan High School in 1920.
John Scheffler has been has been admitted as a partner of Delorite & Touche, it was announced recently by Robert Potts, managing partner of the firm’s Twin Cities offices. John is the son of Maureen and Thomas Stocker of Jordan and also is a graduate from Jordan High School.