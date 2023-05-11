120 years ago: May 7, 1903
The marriage of Theresa Kersting and Jacob Klehr took place last Tuesday morning in Saint John’s Church. The couple will reside on the groom’s farm.
Thomas Holzer’s funeral was held at Saint Benedict last Saturday morning. He was born in Helena Township in 1870.
C.H. Casey, manufacturer of the “Jordan” mailboxes, received notice from the Postal Department giving approval of the words “Approved by the Postmaster General” to be stamped on the boxes.
The firms of Schutz and Hilgers and Koschel and Messenbrink have decided to go together and prepare Schutz and Hilgers Park for use as a picnic grounds. The group will proceed with the erection of a mammoth circular pavilion.
George H. Otto of Albert Lea has been elected to be our new school superintendent with a salary of $82.50 per month.
100 years ago: May 10, 1923
Saint John’s Dramatic Club will present “Joe Ruggles, or the Girl Miner” on Sunday May 13 at 3 p.m. with Joe Sunder as director. It is a western four-act comedy.
The 1923 baseball season opens Sunday with the Savage team coming to Jordan. Eight teams make up the Scott County League.
Nearly a score of members of the Jordan League and Women’s voters toured the Women’s Reformatory in Shakopee yesterday.
P.M. Schaefer is having John Sunder build a sun porch at the rear of his residence beneath the fine sleeping porch already built. Whitney windows access the sunlight. The porch interior is finished in hardwood and connected to the house by French doors.
75 years ago: May 6, 1948
The Barlage Oil Station in Brentwood was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Police Officer Otto Miller was making his rounds about 4:30 a.m. and noticed the fire. When the fire department arrived the building was beyond saving. Cause of the fire is unknown.
Henry Arens is going to Germany in July. Born at Bausenrode, Westphalia on October 19, 1889, he is the last of the four brothers and two sisters. He has served as a Minnesota Legislator, Lieutenant Governor and a U.S. Congressman from Minnesota. In Jordan, he and his brother bought out the Joseph Fischbach meat market in 1897 and had it until they sold it to Frank Pekarna in 1908. Since then he has been a farmer until he retired a year ago.
50 years ago: May 10, 1973
Mrs. Joseph Cellie Pekarna of Jordan was the newly appointed president of the Archdiocesan Council of Women. The council’s annual meeting was hosted at the Saint Paul Hotel. Mrs. Pekarna has the distinction of being the first president from outside the Minneapolis-Saint Paul deanery area.
Joseph J. Menke, 69, of Shakopee, passed away Tuesday, May 1, at Saint Francis Hospital. Born to Joseph and Catherine Erking on July 7, 1905. Mr. Menke is survived by his wife Marie, sons Roland, Leroy and Michael, and daughter Mary Ellen.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerhard Wolf of Jordan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, May 25, at Saint John’s dining hall in Jordan from 2 to 5 p.m.
30 years ago: May 13, 1993
The Community Theatre presents “Rehearsal for Murder” at the Jordan Community Theatre on May 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 1:30 p.m.
From Jordan High School News: We are very proud to have had two of our students advance to the state speech contest. Michelle Spies and Jacob Pauly who were only two of the three speech students that represented the Jordan High School.
Incumbents Jeanne Paul; Treasurer and Tom Voigt, a director; seek District 717 School Board Election.
Brad Hanzel was awarded the Louis Armstrong Award and Christina Klehr received the John Philip Sousa Award at the Spring Concert at the Jordan High School.