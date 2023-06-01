120 years ago: May 28, 1903
Mrs. J. Gales has her 120 acre farm with 75 acres cultivated for sale in Helena Township and the Robert McPeeters 80-acre farm at Helena Station is for sale too.
The students of Jordan High School have all decided to march in the Memorial Day Parade. They came to the conclusion that men who played such an important part in the course of human events should be honored.
Mrs. S.M. Janes and children bid goodbye to Jordan friends and left for Marquette, Michigan to join Doctor Janes in their new home.
On Saturday, the Nicolin Saloon opened again after an interval of more than a year without a license. The city council met Friday and voted to grant the license.
Next Sunday the Saint Paul Eagles will have their picnic at Schutz and Hilgers Park. It will be the first picnic of the year and the one dedicating the new pavilion and other park improvements.
The Jordan Creamery broke all previous records in milk receipts with 19,387 pounds — almost 10 tons of milk. The Crescent shim station at St. Joe also had a record breaking quantity of milk with 9,736 pounds.
The Harmonica Singers will render “Our Country,” “Hallowed Memories” and “Weine Nicht” at the Memorial Day Program.
Mrs. Albie Morlock came down from Elysian to complete arrangements for erecting a monument over the remains of her husband in Spirit Hill Cemetery.
100 years ago: May 31, 1923
The Scott County Farm Bureau is newly reorganized with Frank Beckman of Helena as president and John Sheay as county agent. County headquarters will henceforth be in Jordan as well as Shakopee as it was moved by Henry Arens, seconded by Joseph Beckman that the County Agent be authorized to establish an office in Jordan.
By their win 6 to 1 over the Belle Plaine Nine at Morlock field in Jordan last Sunday, Jordan now is the undisputed league leader.
“Deeds not Dreams” is the motto of the Class of 1923, its colors old rose and silver and its flower the tea rose. Seventeen seniors will graduate this evening at 8 p.m. Julie Hartmann is valedictorian and Rosalia Killian is salutatorian.
The East Jordan Nine met the Marystown ball team last Sunday and lost the game 16 to 20 in an exciting and interesting game.
William Dietrich is building an elaborate piece of power-driven equipment at his Jordan Sand Company plant. It will screen and wash sand and bins for storage of sand, gravel and cobblestones of different sizes. The equipment will also facilitate quick loading on railway cars.
Joseph Klemenhagen plans to build a bungalow on the lot he purchased from in the addition the latter opened last year on the former Baier Property.
75 years ago: May 27, 1948
James Roach, 17, a junior at Jordan High School, accidentally drowned in the Lagoon when he stepped off a drop-off about 8:30 a.m. yesterday. His body was found in 12 feet of water by Rollie Sunder and Fran Richards after much searching and diving. James is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Roach of Fish Lake.
Opening night game at Belle Plaine’s new lighted baseball park is June 3rd when Jordan and Belle Plaine will cross bats.
Thirty-two students comprise the 1948 senior class that will graduate tomorrow evening at 8 p.m.
Three local farmers, Herb Bohnsack, Art Leibbrand, and Ambrose Hennes, were cited for their food farming methods and weed control.
A “building bee” of six neighbors of Rudolph Jabs gathered at his Kingdom Farm and shingled the roof of his new 75 foot long machinery warehouse.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Joachim and infant son moved into their new home in the new addition north of the former Morlock Field. The home faces south on Sixth Street off Varner Street.
Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Haverland, proprietors of the Jordan Liquor Store also have soft drinks by the case for your graduation parties.
Come to the Jordan Theatre on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday and see John Wayne in “Tycoon.”
50 years ago: May 31, 1973
Mrs. Leo Nacbar was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Saturday after services at Saint John the Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Marxen. She is survived by her Husband, Leo, two daughters: Jane and Dorothy, and two sons. Myron and Roland.
Eighty-four seniors will receive graduation diplomas at the Jordan High School, June 1‘, at 8:15 p.m. Scholastically leading the class are Laura Wolf, valedictorian, and Emily Kreuser, Arlene McCollum, and Sheila Kollner, tri-salutatorians.
Ned Pelling, commander of the Jordan VFW, reported that 7 of the 14 flags that decorate the downtown area are missing. And one of the seven remaining was torn to shreds at the bottom. The flags were put up Saturday and discovered missing on Tuesday.
In High School sports, Terry Buesgens was named to the Minnesota River Conference Team for the second year. Mike Eischens was named honorable mention and was captain of this year’s team, hitting at .315 in conference play.
30 years: May 21, 1993
Eighty-Four Seniors will receive graduation diplomas at the High School Friday Evening, June 1.
Steven and Randy Jabs along with Mark Jab earned a four-day, all expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. for earning a minimum of two new subscriptions to the Minneapolis Newspaper.
The Prairie Drive-In Theatre is showing a double feature this weekend. “Joe Kidd” featuring Clint Eastwood and Stella Garris, and “The Great Northfield, Minnesota Raid,” featuring Cliff Robertson and Robert Duval.
Matt Theis was honored by the Jordan Commercial club for his outstanding services to the community.