123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1897
F.J. Leonard has the following properties for sale, cheap — Theodore Westerman residence in the Holmes addition — the F. Erkens residence in Block 13 and Atwood residence in Block K in Brentwood.
In city council minutes the sum of $15 was appropriated to H. Ohmen for running the ferry during September. Street Commissioner John Busch presented expenses incurred in cleaning alleys and sidewalks. A copy was sent to the county auditor to have the expenses extended to the various lots on the tax roll. The new mill is putting in telephone connections with the main line.
On Nov. 1 the Schmitz family will remove from the Central Hotel and the place will be up for rent. The furniture of the hotel is for sale — a new landlord could step into a good business. The hotel enjoyed a good patronage and had the best accommodations.
Next Sunday the M & St. L. Railroad will load the iron bridge above the old “Foss and Well” trail on flat cars and haul it to Helena. A temporary bridge will be placed until a new iron bridge that does not drop so low into the creek can be constructed.
The new school should be completed next week after the installation of the steam heating system. School should open on Oct. 18.
On Saturday evening the post office was changed from Joseph Nicolin’s building to the bank block, next door west of Juergen’s drug store to elegant new enlarged quarters. It is lighted in day by larger windows and gas lights by night. Combination lock boxes for those wishing one are being arranged for. Mail carrier R. Wood continues to carry the mail to and from all boxes.
Ex-postmaster Joseph Nicolin is on the road for a confectionary house. Earl Wood continues the proprietorship of the confectionary store, will renovate the stove and put in a new and more complete stock of wares.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1920
The dedication and blessing of the new parish school at St. John’s Union Hill will be celebrated Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.
A change to cooler weather came Tuesday. Some say, our first frost yesterday. There were snow flurries in Duluth.
The Hon. Henry Arens is still battling his sciatic rheumatism and is confined to his home.
E. Heibel is having his residence heated from the steam mains of the Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company.
Sunday was a beautiful day for motoring and people were outside. Roads were in good condition, not too dusty, thanks to the showers a few days ago.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Porter moved to their new home on lower First St. Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Miller recently built a new home across the street.
The Executive Committee of the Fair is paying out a premium list totaling $1,600 to 500 premium winners. The 1920 fair was very successful and all bills came paid at once!
The sorghum mill has been running full blast and is turning out a large quantity of excellent syrup.
The high school is trying hard to put a football team on the field this year. Material is not too plentiful but the boys are out practicing with a will under Coach Frank Hilgers.
The interior of the new public school is beginning to take on the first stages of a finished appearance, all the rooms and corridors are clearly defined. A great deal of work remains to be done before it is a finished building. Work will probably take all the remainder of 1920.
Last Friday, little 2-year-old Harold, son of the Edward Nachbar’s, fell while attempting to climb to the hayloft, fell and broke his arm.
70 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1950
Weather permitting — we might see the construction of Minnesota Highway 41. It’s one-and-a-half miles from Chaska southeast to junction with Highway 169, a mile north of Merriam. Bills will be received on Oct. 27 for the construction.
Annual stockholders meeting of Faribault Production Credit Association, a former cooperative, is to be held in St. John’s Church basement hall at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. The public is welcome.
On Thursday Oct. 19 the Woltz Studio will be at Hotel Jordan from 2 to 8 p.m. to take pictures of your children at no charge. The pictures will be printed in the Independent at a later date.
LAST WARNING from the Jordan Fire Department — that all except the firemen, whether in or on a vehicle or on foot, must remain 500 feet behind a firetruck going to a fire and 500 feet from the scene of a fire. Violators will be prosecuted.
The Jordan Hubmen suffered their third setback last Friday when they played Waterville, losing 46 to 0. Mrs. H.J. Morlock visited her son, Terrence, at Concordia College in St. Paul, where he is a student.
Mildred Kochlin and Dolores Jabs gave a bridal shower for Frieda Jabs at the Gust Jabs home last Sunday. Frieda will marry Marvin Barlage on Oct. 28.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 8, 1970
Homecoming Queen finalists elected by the student body are Maureen Sunder, Nancy Busch, Carolyn Taddei, LuAnn Busch and Cindy Haferman.
Jordan Mayor Earl Hedstrom is expected home by today from St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee where he was confined for the week with injuries sustained in an accident at the school bus garage, where he suffered several broken ribs, cuts and lacerations.
The accident happened after one school bus had been used to pull another. Mayor Hedstrom stepped between the two vehicles to unfasten a chain that had been used for towing, and as he did, one bus reportedly rolled against the other pinning him between the two.
The traditional homecoming bonfire will be discontinued this year which was approved by the student council at their Oct. 1 meeting. The reason for this action, due to the city of Jordan’s “ban-on-burning” ordinance now in existence.
The Jordan Hubmen traveled to New Prague to take on the Trojans. Simmonds and Hoffman each scored a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough for a victory, as the Trojans outscored Jordan by 24-12.
30 YEARS AGO
Oct. 4, 1990
The Jordan High School Homecoming Queen, Sue Dahl, daughter of Joe and Jeanne Dahl, and King, Brian Lynch, son of Clair Ann and Jerry Lynch, were crowned Monday night.
The program was emceed by Jason Haus. The pages were Matt Beckius and Jenny Crague.
St. John’s Parochial School and the Jordan Elementary School students combined for a walk through the downtown area of Jordan Monday morning. Some 800 students, teachers and parents enjoyed a sunny morning as some carried signs to make people aware of health and improvement of fitness. After the walk, the group enjoyed a healthy school picnic at Lagoon Park.
Dr. John E. Fredricksen, Superintendent of School District 717 announced the enrollment at the 1990-1991 school year has a small increase in the high school from last year. We have 480 students in 7-12 grades, up from 451 in 1989-1990.
The bad news is our count in 1990 was 521 for kindergarten thru Grade 6. This is down from 533 from 1989-1990.
Urban and Dorothy Hennes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 14 with Mass of Thanksgiving at St. John’s Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Open house from 2 to 5 p.m. with dinner serviced at 4:30 in St. John’s Parish Hall. The event is being hosted by the couple’s children and grandchildren.
For the second straight week the Jordan Hubmen took on one of the powers of the Minnesota River Conference and once again the Hubmen ended up on the short of the score. Jordan lost to the LeCenter Wildcats 26-7 at LeCenter’s homecoming game.
Jordan’s offense was shut down by a very strong Wildcat defense. The Hubmen generated only 54 yards and four first downs. Bruce Klehr was the only Hubman to gain much yardage, he tallied 39 yards in 13 carries.
Last Saturday the Jordan Jaguar volleyball team competed in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball tournament, where the Jordan team finished in second place.
Looking Back is compiled by the Jordan Historical Society. For more information, email jhcsecretary@gmail.com.