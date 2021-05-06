123 YEARS AGO
May 5, 1898
F. Wolf and Company is erecting a large warehouse adjacent to their store. It will be sided with corrugated iron.
Residents of this city who are owners of canines, either of low or high degree, should remember that there is “dog law.” Get a license for them.
A movement is underfoot to have all churches in the country set apart May 8 for services in memory of the victims of the Maine disaster. Funds of the day would go to a monument fund in their honor.
Parties wishing to pasture their horses for the season 1898 can do so by corresponding with D.G. Thompson at Merriam Junction.
F.J. Leonard is erecting a building to be used as a blacksmith shop to the south of his law office. It will be occupied by blacksmith O’Brien who coimes from Montgomery.
Twelve years ago today we published our first issue of the Jordan Independent, and during all that time our efforts to make it the best paper published in the county have not abated.
Wednesday, May 7 will be the 40th anniversary of the admission of Minnesota into the Union. The advancement of the state during that time can make us proud.
The National Guards have an encampment at the State Fair Grounds. The M. & St. L. Railroad will sell excursion tickets to St. Paul on Sunday May 8 for 75 cents round trip. The camp ground is open to the public free of charge. Come see the boys.
Work is being done on a new atlas for Scott County and representatives are out in the county preparing the work.
Schutz and Kaiser’s “Bock” was turned loose on Saturday. Their billy goat was harnessed and delivered bock beer to many enterprises.
Miss May Ritschel has opened a dressmaking parlor in connection with her millinery department.
State school exams will be conducted May 31. Five pupils are in attendance at the Lutheran school from the intermediate room.
100 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1921
Mrs. Maria Wood, 86, died at the home of her niece, Mrs. George Strait on Sunday. Mrs. Wood, born in Norway in 1836, came to Jordan in 1856. She is buried in Spirit Hill Cemetery.
New automobile regulations and plates. Passenger cars will have robins egg blue with black lettering plates. It is estimated there are 300,000 cars in the state. Trucks, trailers and dealer cars will have a light orange with black lettering plate. The new numbers will be hyphenated with a dash between the thousands and the last three digits to make them easier to read.
The last program of the American Legion Port’s lyceum course was a lecture by Bertrand Lyons, a Mark Twain specialist given in the high school auditorium last Monday evening. Mr. Lyons’ lecture was based on Twain’s immortal boyhood stories.
The baseball boys are giving a dance in the Opera House on the night of April 29. Purpose is to gain some funds for the baseball treasury. All are welcome.
Beginning on Sunday, May 1, and until further notice, meat markets will be open Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Freight trains on the Milwaukee line are not so many as once seen, but are continuing running.
Cream receipts are hustling and thriving at the Creamery since dairy herds have gone on the grass feed.
A meeting of telephone subscribers of the Scott County telephone company met in the Sand Creek Town Hall in relation to announced raised telephone rates.
70 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1951
Sale of Busch’s general merchandise store and stock was recently made by brothers Math. and Florian Busch, to Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Hennen who took over the business on May 1. Busch’s Ideal Store has been a popular business for the past fifteen years — the title has run this way continuously for twenty-six years. The new name is now Hennen’s Ideal Store.
Mudcura Sanitarium north of Shakopee was sold to the Franciscan Order with plans for a seminary of priests.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Hartman, a son on April 25. Dr. and Mrs. Paul Stahler have a son on April 26 and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Zarth have a son born on April 24.
The Minnesota River has lowered to 22.70 feet, but the river is still high. Highway 169 in Shakopee did connect with Highway 212 after after a “three week vacation.”
Steve Prusak, 47, died suddenly of a heart attack. He was helping his brother, Peter Prusak, since 1950 when Peter purchased the Mertz Cafe and Dance Hall from Vic Kasper.
With the sudden warmer weather the sowing of grains has sped up. Some fields in the area still had wet spots from snow drifts. This will be good corn planting weather with a warm Monday and 80 degrees at mid-noon last Saturday and Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Lambrecht have returned to their farm last week and are busy cleaning up after the spring flooding.
The ice went out on Fish Lake last Friday.
A day game of baseball opens the 1951 season of the Minnesota River League on Sunday in Fairgrounds Park. New Prague Robins will be the opponents. Game starts at 2:30 p.m. — admission is 60 cents per adult.
Miss Amy Liebbrand, student nurse in Minneapolis, spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Liebbrand and her sister, Faye.
On Sunday, May 6 the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church at Fish Lake will observe the 80th anniversary of their congregation and the 25th anniversary of their present church’s dedication.
In 1862 mission work at Fish Lake was started and later it became a preaching station. A frame church was built in 1871 and in 1875 the congregation was formed with 19 charter members. The first parsonage was erected in 1866.
50 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1971
The city council notified the city dump caretaker that the dump will be closed as of July 1. The Pollution Control Agency recently listed 10 violations against the dump necessitating its closing. City garbage pickup will be inaugurated.
Sylas P. Stang died suddenly at his home in Jordan, Sunday, April 25, at the age of 61. Mr. Stang is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter and seven sons.
The name of four candidates for position on the Board of Education of School District 717 will appear on the ballot at the annual election May 18. They are Mrs. Warren Hobbick, Mrs. Roy Merwin, Ralph Pasquarette and Waldemer Wormer. The terms of Leonard will Will and James Heinisch expire this year and neither of the incumbents filed for re-election.
Scholastically leading the class of Jordan High 1971 will be Gary Bendzick and Debbie Wormer as co-valedictorians and Mary Allmann, Trudy Dubbe and Marilyn Wolfram as tri-salutatorian. Graduation exercises are scheduled for May 28.
Mgr. Bill Buesgens once again urges any and all potential ballplayers to come out to practice this Sunday.
The Jordan Hubmen traveled to LeCenter last Thursday to open conference play and won over the Wildcats in extra innings, 1 to 0. Hoffman went the distance for Jordan and compiled a total of 11 strikeouts and hit a ninth inning homerun to win the game.
30 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1991
Kathy and Cliff Kersting were honored guests at the annual Jordan Commercial Club Banquet held at Geno’s Hub, last Thursday, May 25. Outgoing president Barry Ullman, presented the gavel to Dennis Pieri, who served as vice president for the organization for the year of 1990.
The Minnesota Music Teachers Association has announced that the former piano student of Agnes Morlock of Jordan has just won the top award in the statewide piano competition held in March.
Rick Latterell, a junior in high school won first place in the senior young artists division. A total of 4,742 students competed in the contest preliminaries that were held in February.
T. Sgt. Brian Buesgens of the United States Air Force, stationed at Fort McClenan, Alabama, will be the honor guard and will carry the Air Force flag at the start of the Winston 500 car race.
The Jordan High School Senior Choir participated in the District 13 large group contest at Waterville High School. Jordan’s choir consisting of Mary Elwood, Tanya Schroeder, Scott Breimhorst, Paul Dymit, Polly Elke, Christina Baldwin and Aaron Klehr received a star rating from all three judges and was awarded a trophy for its performance.
Brewer Jotting; Brewers will be wearing new wool hats, new grey tops similar to the existing green tops, also black long-sleeved turtleneck undershirts.
Mike “Mousey” Beckman is moving over to play with the Victoria Vics. Dan Erickson has opted to stay in Florida, Ric Lucas who will attend Bethel College has decided not to play baseball this summer, Rob Cully is still working out of state and Tom Boss will return to the Brewers.