123 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1897
Those looking for the best fishing grounds are reminded of Lake Tetonka at Waterville and Madison Lake on the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad. Walleye, pike, bass and crappies are found in great abundance here.
Galles and Engfer raised the frame of Aug. Moeller’s large barn on his farm yesterday. It is a large structure.
The basement of Engler’s new block is nearly completed and work on the first story will start this week.
The Jordan Lumber Company has received the contract to furnish all the lumber for the new school building — nine car loads in all
Dr. Peterson of the Kickapoo Indian Medicine Company was here last Friday. This week they are giving a show at St. John’s.
We are shipping wool direct to the woolen mill. Unwashed wool is 14 cents per pound in the market. Moses and Edelman.
The Ladies Guild of Presbyterian Church will give a strawberry ice cream social on Thursday evening on the church lawn. In case of rain it will move to Nicolin’s Hall.
Next Saturday morning is Memorial Day. St. John’s will have a special mass at 9 a.m. At 1 p.m. a parade will form at the public school grounds and march to Spirit Hill for a 1:30 p.m. ceremony of prayers, songs, selections by the band and address by Rev. Schneider.
In accordance to the governor’s proclamation, I earnestly request every businessman and shopkeeper to close his place of business on Saturday during the public program — from noon to 3 p.m. -Geo C. Schmitt, city mayor.
On the first of July, 1897, the bill permitting the printing and use of private mailing cards with one-cent postage stamp affixed, will go into effect.
On Sunday afternoon the Belle Plaine baseball club came to Jordan and opened the game with five runs. The Jordan Greys had no effort in making 13 runs to win the game.
100 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1920
As steel cannot be obtained in time to have the new school finished by September — wood sash windows and window sills will be used. The building is to be heated by public steam mains of the Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company.
Members of the Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion will have Shirley Poppies to wear in the parade on Memorial Day. Be sure to get yours to wear them.
The opening of the 1920 baseball season saw Jordan winning the first game by achieving a shut out over their honorable opponents, Belle Plaine, by a score of 5-0.
Another auto went over the edge of the high road fill at Lough’s ravine in St. Lawrence Township Sunday. The second similar accident on that stretch of the Daniel Boone Trail this month.
The local Lutheran congregation is planning on the erection of a new parsonage this year.
Corn planting received a pretty good start around here and many are nearly finished.
Jordan saw thunderstorm and heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
There will be a Pentecost Dance Saturday evening, May 22, at Maerz Opera House in Jordan under the auspices of “fast bunch.” Music will be by Haering’s Orchestra.
The Jordan baseball team will go to Chaska on Sunday to play a game with their nine. Let’s go and support the team.
Theo. Fuhrman’s neat new house south of the millyard is pretty well along toward completion and is a distinct improvement in that section of the city.
The Sunday carpenter crew is out at Herman Yanke’s farm building a 36x50 foot berm.
The weather has not warmed up as wished for. It turned cold again on Sunday and has remained that way.
70 YEARS AGO
May 25, 1950
Jordan Board of Education selected Joseph Brula, now the superintendent at Royalton, to succeed M.J. Weinberger as superintendent of Jordan schools.
There will be seven band concerts, free to everyone, beginning next week on the streets of Jordan. The Jordan band is directed by Herb Dahlmann and has about 25 members.
Since May 17 our weather has been “diverse sorts.” Temperatures were from low 40s up to 85 degrees Monday. Moisture has been excellent. Saturday evening saw a local drenching heavy rainfall.
Memorial Day is May 30. Groups will assemble at the VFW at 10 a.m. and proceed to St. John’s cemetery. Then a parade will form at city hall at 10:45 and proceed to Spirit Hill cemetery. All flags will fly at half-mast until noon and businesses will close from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Dr. Quinten Hanson, chiropractor, will be at the Jordan Hotel — closed Tuesdays are Thursdays.
Among items of construction underway in Jordan is the new one-story permanent material office building for Minneapolis and St. Louis Railway just south of the depot. The Scott County 4-H building in fairgrounds park is resuming and there are seven new homes under construction.
Superintendent of Parks Frank Kulishek has Lagoon Park in perfect condition for Memorial Day festivities. There are some round tables on tree-stump bases. Recently the park board built a self-controlled spillway on the eastern shore.
The basket of groceries given away by Jordan Theatre for the largest number of children attending the show with a parent was won by the Tom Glynn family with seven youngsters.
Smile: Of all the labor savings devices invented for women, none has ever been so popular as a husband with plenty of money.
50 YEARS AGO
May 28, 1970
The 1970 preliminary population of Scott County is 32,148, an increase of 10,239 over the 1960 figure of 21,909.
B-r-r-r. Temperature the past week varied from a high of 90 degrees to a low of 37 degrees.
Mr. and Mrs. Cal Beldon were out from Robbinsdale Sunday to enjoy an outing in our park.
Mr. and Mrs. Phil Stanh returned about noon Sunday from a three-week tour of ten different countries in Europe. They reported having a good weather during their entire trip.
This year’s American Legion Auxiliary poster contest winners have been named. Class 1: first place, Kevin Spieker; second prize, Debra Schaak; third prize, Mary Boethwars. Class 2: first place, Alan Jabs. Judges were Rita Hessian, Ruth Dumar and Alice Beckius. The winning posters are being displayed in the VFW poppy window. Others will be displayed in various business windows.
The Brewers, trailing by a 6-5 score going into the bottom of the ninth inning, rallied on a two-run homer by Dave Weber to take a 7-6 win. Victory from Le Center Chiefs on Sunday.
The senior class of Jordan High and their chaperones spent Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week in Chicago. Leaving Jordan at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, then a short bus trip to the St. Paul Union Station. After riding the Burlington-Northern “Vista Dome” zephyr for 6.5 hours, we reached the Chicago depot and were transported to the Palmer House.
Our tours included skid row, Chinatown, Old Town, Chicago at night, museums, Chicago River through the locks onto Great Lake Michigan for a sightseeing cruise, the Prudential Building, an observation deck and the Institute of Arts. The general reactions by all, that it was a weekend well spent.
30 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1990
Gregg Busch of Jordan has put together a video about the flood which hit Jordan on May 20, 1960. The half-hour colored video will be aired on the local Jordan cable television Channel 7, starting tonight and run through the weekend.
Jerry Spies, principal at Jordan High School, received a transformational leader award from the Minnesota Administrator’s Academy at the recognition banquet held in St. Paul Hotel, May 17. His name was submitted by Jordan Superintendent Dr. John E. Fredericksen and is comprised of administrators representing both elementary and high schools.
The Jordan City Council approved unanimously the following salary figures for 1990. Police secretary, $17,139; administration assistant, $17,785; deputy registrar, $22,992; and city treasurer, $25,764.
AD: Thanks for the memories! I would like to thank everyone for the patronage and friendship that you have shown me in the past 14 years. As of June 1, I will be selling my half of the Suds Seller to Jackie Wolf. I encourage you to continue patronizing Jackie and Leon. Sincerely, Sherry Schommer.
The recycling program at St. John’s began about three years ago when Willie Robling started to recycle beverage cans and glass every third Saturday of each month. With the help of many volunteers, they have turned what was considered trash into cash, plus the added bonus to the program is that the students and parents to become more aware of the need to recycle.
Jaguars lose to Belle Plaine 3-2 in district play, finishing their season with a 14-4 record.
Jordan Hubmen baseball team split a pair with the Montgomery-Lonsdale Redbirds last Monday. Jordan won the opener 2-0 on a fine pitching performance by Dan Busch and Dave Schultz. Monty won the night 9-6 in a thriller that lasted nine innings.