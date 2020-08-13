123 YEARS AGO
Aug. 12, 1897
The New Prague team came to Jordan last Sunday; had a pleasant visit with our boys and after partaking of a bountiful dinner at our hotels they all returned to the baseball park. They were greeted by a large and expectant audience. The game proceeded nearly until the fifth inning when New Prague disagreed with the umpire. Jordan Grey’s ended up winning 17-3.
C.H. Casey Hardware in Jordan has new — improved for 1897 — John Deere and Moline plows, sulkies, gangs or walking plows. Come in and see them today.
Teacher exams will be held in Jordan on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, Aug. 17 and 18.
This week has been very pleasant and many of our citizens have been enjoying the pleasures of Spring Lake.
Harry Lazarus, who has been the affable porter at the Merchants Hotel for the past several months, has departed for St. Paul.
The price of wheat has climbed to 83 cents in the market.
In a recent baseball game the Shakopee Browns defeated the Jordan Grey’s 8-6 in a pleasant and friendly nine-inning game.
A week of accidents:
While elevating iron onto the second story of the school building, Herman Krumweide was manning the power of the windlass when the handle slipped from his hands, spun around and hit him in the head. Taken to Dr. McCarthy, a three-inch gash was stitched up and a severe bruise was found. He was fortunate at not being severely hurt.
Joseph Moro, an employee of George and Cole’s factory, returned home Monday on the “Dutchman,” and started up-town. He stepped in front of the train, was struck by the cow catcher and carried 30 feet. He got up, shook off the dust and was not injured.
On Friday, Eddie Juni was delivering some goods with three friends and brother Arthur riding along. On the return trip the horse took a rapid pace, the four boys jumped off, leaving Arthur hanging on. The horse, wagon and Arthur reached the bottom of the hill, turned through corners and overturned. Arthur was thrown out unconscious, taken to Dr. Janes and is now about as usual.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1920
Last Thursday saw the maiden trip of a daily autobus service between Jordan and Minneapolis installed by the Mudbaden Sulpher Springs Company. The autobus is an Acme with a glassed-in body and can seat a dozen passengers. It is large and handsome. Fare is 75 cents one way.
John L. Suel, New Prague Publisher, and Frank Doyle have manufactured a new grain thresher. It is simpler than the large commercial type and and is small enough for a one-farm use with an ordinary Fordson type tractor. The Gopher State Manufacture Company is their name. They are now looking for a city to locate a building.
Before the largest crowd at Smail Field, Old Warhorse Nolden’s excellent baseball team won a 10-inning game between the Montgomery nine and Jordan 2-1. Opcar England states it was the first time admission of 50 cents was charged. There were 211 guests, 89 ladies and 20 boy tickets. Some adults actually refused to pay!
H.T. Morlock and Son, H. Mertens and F.H. Juergens went by auto to Devil’s Lake, North Dakota to look over the ranch they jointly own.
The Farm Boy Cavaliers noticed a bad crevasse forming in the roadway of the Daniel Boone Trail in the Jordan city limits at Spirit Hill. They set to work with shovels, spades, etc., last Sunday afternoon and and made excellent repairs, leaving the road in safety.
George Klemenhagen has purchased the Cunrath home on First Street, west of the Grosser’s residence for $3,750 and R.M. Mertens bought the Cunrath home on Third Street for $3,600.
The roof slab of the new school is being laid but it will be November before school can be held in the building. All grades will go to temporary quarters much like last year, except Harmonia Hall, no longer available.
On Aug. 2, S.A. Allman became the owner of the Allman Cafe on First Street, having purchased it from the brother, John, and will lease the building.
The American Legion Boys circulated petitions asking that a signal system be put in at the Minneapolis and St. Paul Railroad crossings. Then the group will turn attention to the Helena Street viaduct.
70 YEARS AGO
Aug. 17, 1950
First trip by the new fire truck of the Jordan Fire Department was to Brentwood. There at the R. Nelson home, an electric motor started to burn and smoke. It was soon taken care of. Chief Stang drove “the first trip.”
On Sunday, the Shakopee-St. Peter game became one of the longest baseball games played in Minnesota — 24 innings. Shakopee finally won, 4-3. Jordan was victorious over Montgomery 4-3 with Bobby Shotliff pitching a nice game.
The 4-H Club Dance Tuesday evening was the first event to be held in the new club buildings in Fairgrounds Park. it was well attended and greatly enjoyed. Proceeds of the dance will be used for the buildings and equipment.
Sunny days with temperatures in the high 80s and 92 degrees last Tuesday. Weather favorable for harvesting grains, corn and hay. Rain is desired in some areas.
The premium list for the Scott County Fair to be held September 7-10 is listed in this issue. Send your entry for the doll buggy, bike and trike parade to Mrs. Wm. Breimhorst before Sept. 1.
All seventh and eighth grade high school boys should report to the high school gym Friday, Aug. 18 to begin official football practice Monday.
The first publication of banns of matrimony was made for Ernest Wermerskirchen and Margaret Shea at St. John’s Church on Sunday.
The East Jordan Threshing Company finished at the Wm. Leifer farm on Monday.
Roman Kreuser has removed the metal roof of Joseph Hilgers and his sisters, Mary and Hilda. It is replaced with stained cedar shingles. Pioneer merchants Mr. and Mrs. Fred Erkens built the excellent home in the late 1880s-90s with the metal roof. When the Erkens moved to California they sold to Peter Hilgers, father of Joseph and sisters.
Harvest is practically over and folks call it good. 1950 grain and hay harvest is here. Corn is booming, local yields seem to be: rye, 23 bushels; winter wheat, 24 bushels; spring wheat, 24 bushels; oats ranging from the low 30s to upper 85 bushels per acre.
Scott County has had no rain. Temperatures are hot, 92 degrees in the shade. Good for the corn crop but rain is desired.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 13, 1970
This issue is missing from the archives. Below are a couple poems written by D.M. Liefer that the Jordan Independent published around this time.
“The Weather”
Some like it hot / Some like it cold / Some cold, some wet / and that is why / to please us all / some time or other / the lord makes changes / in the weather.
“Predictions”
Did you hear / the thunder roll / early Monday morning? / That predicts / another winter / just a gentle warning / that you didn’t think / spring is here now / we’ve got a bit to go / but the time will pass / as always / tho you think it’s slow.
30 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1990
Two agenda items dominated the Aug. 6 Jordan City Council meeting, these were the Rustle Road assessment public hearing and the pool committee feasibility report. The Rustle Road assessment hearing is to be adjourned without action until Aug. 20. The second major agenda item was a feasibility report from the city’s pool committee. A tentative timetable for this project to have financing set by the spring of 1991.
Heather Kragthorpe was crowned 1990 Miss Jordan. Nicole Wodtke was crowned First Princess. Ryn Ebel was crowned Second Princess. Ann Lynch was crowned Miss Congeniality.
Jordan ranks 51st highest in property tax burden in a Citizen League comparison of 95 metro area cities with populations of 2,500 or more.
The Jordan Brewers are in Section 3 playoffs by beating Maple Lake 6-3 Tuesday night. Jordan travels to Delano tonight for an 8 p.m. game. Winner of this game will play in the upcoming state tournament at the dual sites of New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.
Randy Jabs loves the crunch of metal — in demo-derbies! Jabs, of Jordan, started entering the Scott County Fair Demolition Derby at the age of 18, back in 1977. “I bought a 1970 Ford from Rollie Sunder,” Jabs recalled. “And it started me out on what I really enjoy as a hobby.” Trophies and plaques adorn a wall area in the recreation room of his home.
Mixing of the blacktop for the Highway 169 paving project is taking place at the Carlson Sand Pit located southwest of Jordan off Old Highway 169. Motorists in that area are asked to use caution as many trucks are entering and re-entering off Old Highway 169.