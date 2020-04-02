123 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1897
The Wagner children are recovering from diphtheria and there are no new cases.
The wild geese are beginning to wing their way up north.
Wagons take the place of sleighs this week and the roads are “horrible” muddy.
Caswell and Kipp completed the Louis Currath tubular well and obtained an excellent abundance of water at 35 feet. This week they will drill for Wm. Kreuer.
St. Benedict is to have a creamery this spring.
The board of education will receive bids for the eviction of the new school building, according to plans and speculation on file at the clerk’s office until noon April 19.
The cycle show opens in Minneapolis next week. The horseless carriage race will be an attractive feature.
A real estate deal was made yesterday. H.A. Engler became owner of the Central Hotel property and Jos. Longer of the Engler Store. Mr. Engler will remove the hotel to the east, adjoining the butcher shop, and will erect a new brick clock on the corner where the hotel stands. The hotel will be remodeled for a residence and refreshment store.
After a couple years of labor in the draying business, the Busch Bros abandoned the line yesterday and have quit hauling freight from the depot for merchants.
Fortunately for Jordan the weather has remained cool and the snow has disappeared slowly and the raging torrents of Sand Creek have found their way to the Minnesota River with no further obstructions.
We take pleasure informing the Ladies of Jordan and vicinity that we have secured the agency for sale of the Butterick Patterns. Schaefer’s Once Price Cash Store.
Talk about a long piece of laundry soap —10 inches long, 2.5 inches wide and 1.5 inches thick — just long enough to cut into three pieces. Only 5 cents at Wolf and Company.
100 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1920
Old winter proved that it had a good hand when last Thursday night there came a blizzard and the heaviest single snowfall of the winter — six inches of heavy, wet clinging snow. It lengthened and depend the mud but was all gone by Tuesday.
The board of education held a meeting Monday evening and decided to have a special election and mass meeting on April 7 at 7 p.m. in Harmonia Hall to cote on a bond issue of $75,000 for the construction of a new school building.
The creamery unloaded a carload of coal and two carloads of butter tubs yesterday.
The fire siren shrilled Tuesday afternoon and the fire laddies had a little exercise. It was a chimney fire at the John Buss home.
More than 100 people had a very pleasant evening at the Grand Theatre listening to a recital of piano students of Mary Huber. There were 15 well-balanced and interesting musical pieces presented.
State High School Board examinations were conducted here last Thursday and Friday. Twenty applicants in the public school and eleven eighth-grade pupils from St. John’s wrote exams on history, English grammar, arithmetic, geography and spelling. Seventh-grade pupils of St. John’s did exams on spelling and geography.
Russ Morrell reported seeing robins at his place and wild ducks have been flying north. Good signs of spring.
The C.H. Casey auto repair shop has been enlarged to nearly double its former capacity.
The windstorm of last week was pretty bad in some areas, damaging several windmills.
“The Fighting American Quartet,” a group of four soldier boys, won the hearts of their audience with their fine rendition of popular and classical ballads. This was the final program of this winter lyceum program given at the Grand Theatre. It was under the auspices of the Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion.
70 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1950
On Sunday night in Jordan’s county fairgrounds, where Sand Creek flows along for several hundred yards, two 20-foot long and 10-foot high sections of a concrete retaining wall on the north side of the creek became undermined by the heavy rainfall and quietly slithered into the stream. This was at the corner where Sand Creek flows north and turns sharply westward. The “slide” doesn’t seem a threat to nearby businesses and properties.
Scott County and the Jordan area escaped the devastating weather that hit nearby states. The worst here was road conditions. A roadblock was at the junction of 169 and 282 due to 30 inches of water that flooded a depression in north Merriam Sunday night. School buses had to quit due to changes in road conditions. It is “spring-break-up time” now.
Jordan Public Schools and St. John’s Parochial will have Easter vacation next week. Classes will resume on Monday, April 10.
A robin was seen this morning. There also were geese flying overhead.
Filler’s Variety has one pound bags of Brachs candy for 89 cents, chocolate covered cherries for 59 cents, six rolls toilet paper (650 sheets) for 29 cents, or five rolls (2,000 sheets) for $1.
Manager Leo Brazier says “Come to the Jordan Theatre this weekend and see Roy Rogers, Trigger and Dale Evans in ‘Susanna Pass’ in Trucolor.”
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Glynn on March 18, weighing two pounds. She is given the name Joan Martha and will remain in the New Prague hospital indefinitely.
At a recent school board meeting salaries for teachers for the year 1950-51 were set at $2,205 for all elementary teachers and high school salaries according to class work from $2,025 to $3,200. It was also moved that all teachers in 1950-57 shall reside in the city of Jordan during the nine-month school period.
50 YEARS AGO
April 2, 1970
William Breimhorst, on behalf of the Jordan Commercial Club requested a special meeting so that the city of Jordan could make and application to Wallace Hoagland, commander of public safety, to designate Jordan as a site for an office of the Scott County Deputy motor vehicle registrar and to appoint Mrs. Johanna Deusterman, city clerk, as registrar.
Gerald Sandey has opened the Sandey Real Estate Office, effective April 1, in the former Reise Ford Market building at 206 Broadway Street.
Only 41 pints of blood were collected in Jordan Tuesday, when the Red Cross Blood-Mobile was here. Mrs. Robert Slavicek and Mrs. Virgil Hoffman, co-chairmen, said they had hoped for more, but are grateful for this amount. Gene Schmidt received his four-gallon pin and Mrs. Harlan Wente and William Sobiech each received one-gallon pins.
Ray Jabs was the first place winner of the quality egg producer awards at the Land O’Lakes annual meeting held at Radisson Hotel March 12. The award is made on the basis of the percent of Grade A eggs marketed.
The third annual Jordan baseball dance is April 10 at Riverside Ballroom at Carver. Music by Guy Deleo, drawing for prizes, donation $1.
30 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1990
The “Blue Bird Man” of the Jordan area, Bob Smith, was anxiously awaiting the arrival of spring in Minnesota. Spring officially arrives March 20 and with it numerous birds come back from the south. Smith, who lives north of Jordan, has about 120 bluebird houses set out in his area and he already “opened the doors” to the houses so this year’s flock of bluebirds can start nesting.
Gordon Madsen, currently serving as treasurer for the school board has asked for his resignation from the school board, citing “personal reasons.” Madsen, completing the second year of his third term, will have served eight years on the board at the end of the current fiscal year.
Sundance Medical Clinic welcomes Thomas Nordahl, M.D., a family practice physician at the Jordan office.
Jordan High School’s marching band members, which numbered 62, returned to Jordan March 16 after spending 7 fun ‘n sun days in the warmth of Florida. In addition to the band members, 20 additional persons made the trip, which included band director Cliff Klehr, Mary Klehr, who was the head nurse, alumni and chaperons. Time was sped at Disneyland, Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach while dipping into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Epcot Center and Sea World. Days were spent performing in parades and seeing hi-lites.
Band director Cliff Klehr said, “It was a wonderful trip, no problems and plenty of warm weather and sunshine for all of us to enjoy. It was a great experience for all of us.”
An early morning fire on March 29 that destroyed the scoring tower and damaged bleachers in the central seating section will not delay the April 22 opener at Raceway Park. The fire, causing about $50,000 in damage, apparently started due to malfunctioning in an electric box.