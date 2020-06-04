123 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1897
Not local, but an interesting item: A raid was made on Mr. Larson’s “temperance resort” by 15 masked women. They wielded a cat-o-nine tails on the owner and made use of a hatchet on a full assortment of tonic bitters, pop bottles, cider barrels and casks of picked pigs feet and other property, which they considered banned. Trouble will follow.
The frost on Sunday night did quite a lot of damage to garden “sass,” fruit, etc. in this city. Tuesday the long looked for rainfall came and has been a great benefit to the corn, potatoes injured by the frost and took a “second start.”
The school board meets tomorrow evening for the purpose of electing teachers for the ensuing year.
The pressed-brick and cut stone for the Engler block have been unloaded and the masons will start on the brick work today.
Henry Lazarus has returned from Montana and has accepted a position of clerk at the Merchant’s Hotel.
The second term of court to give foreign-born residents an opportunity to obtain “second papers” will be held in Jordan by Judge Cadwell on Friday, June 18. Clerk Witt will make out the papers. The fee is $1.
The stone work on the new school house is progressing and the basement will be completed in another week, weather permitting.
The taxpayers and residents of the “Mensing School District” have voted to erect a new school. The old house was erected in 1860 and is the most ancient school building in the county.
Married recently were John Pauly and Miss Brueggeman of Marystown and Frederick Piere and Annie Liefer of Jordan.
F. Rombach is pushing his closing-out sale on dry goods and shoes. He was to sell out in the shortest time possible and in order to do so he offers many a bargain at a sacrifice.
A law has been passed given aid to each common district, not in a village or city, $50 annual aid if school is maintained eight months and has a teacher with a first-grade county certificate and good buildings with a library and other necessary apparatus.
The Greys went to Henderson Sunday and played that team in a hot interesting baseball game. The game ended in Henderson’s favor 12-8.
100 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1920
A crew of four men have just about completed a two-week job of landscaping the grounds at Mudbaden Sanitarium. The work they did included shaping off the grounds and the planting of many trees and shrubs of a wide variety and great beauty.
Memorial Day entertainment at the Grand Theatre will be held under the auspices of Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion. The program features Cecilie Bambenek, a vocalist, and Mrs. Osa K. Gregg who will give a dramatic reading. Music provided by the Legion Orchestra. The theatre opens at 8 p.m. Admission is 35 cents and 50 cents — plus war tax.
The local baseball players lost to Sugartown (Chaska) on Sunday with a score of 37-39.
White shoes and Oxfords at bargain prices at Moses, the Bargain Store. Girls white button shoes, $1.48. One lot of ladies white canvas button shoes at 98 cents.
Recent weddings were Louis Holzer and Clara Pang on May 18. On May 25 Leander Hennen and Mary Boeggemen of Marystown were married.
Some good road surfacing is being done on the stretch of highway in Sand Creek Township between Ernest Dueffert’s and August Seifert’s.
The public school has come to a close for the year, but St. John’s School will maintain study and classes for about another month.
There were 79 patients at Mudbaden this week. The institution is doing very satisfactory business.
C.H. Casey went to Minneapolis to get all the Ford cars allotted to his agency.
Saturday’s storm was not very damaging. It rained considerably in gusty, stormy, windriven showers. We were on the edge of a wider storm in the county.
The highway between Chas Bolz’s and Albert Dorn’s is being straightened and graded and later surfaced. The entire road from Fish Lake to Spring Lake will be improved.
70 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1950
The Jordan Brewers will play their first game in the “New Ball Park” this Sunday against New Prague. Jordan is still undefeated in the Minnesota River Valley League and holds an undisputed first position as a result of the team’s win over Le Sueur last Sunday evening with a score of 5-0.
Jordan’s new baseball field looks beauteous. Nearly 100 men and boys labored five hours smoothing the diamond and field and putting down sod donated by several area farmers. Next is erection of eight 84-foot steel light towers in deep-in-earth foundations dug by donated labor.
After five days of moderate weather with some showers it turned hot here on Monday. The temperature was 90-92 degrees in the shade. Yesterday was cooler and partly cloudy.
A replica of the Liberty Bell made its way through Scott County last Friday, promoting the buying of U.S. Savings Bonds. A brief stop was made in Jordan where a program was arranged by Loren Habbegger that included the appearance of a goodly number of Boy Scouts.
Broadway Eat Shop has been sold as of June 5 by Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hopster to Harry G. Moore. The Hopster family will return to the farm in St. Lawrence Township.
Modernization of the homes of Mrs. Lillian Kerkow and Mrs. Marie Pekarna has been effected by additional drainage and city water facilities.
The city has again engaged the service of Mr. and Mrs. Kaczrowski to conduct the summer recreation of Jordan youth.
Work wanted: Keith Meyer is looking for work on a farm. Raymond and Robert Stang are looking for any thing, any place during the vacation months.
Dr. Quinton Hanson has a chiropractic office at Hotel Jordan. Closed Tuesday and Thursday.
At the recent school board meeting it was decided to select Joseph Brula as the new superintendent at the annual salary of $4,000, payable in 10 equal installments beginning Aug. 1.
Twenty-nine seniors will graduate tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. Their motto was “We finish what we begin,” colors were maroon and white and their flower — a gold rose.
50 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1970
At a luncheon on May 27, the Jordan Education Association honored two members of the Jordan teaching staff for many years of dedication and fine contributions to education.
Retiring from the professional careers this year are Veronica Casey, who resumed teaching in 1957 after she took a leave to raise her family. She taught grade four up to her retirement this spring. Mr. Elwin Sanders finished 46 years of teaching, 18 years in the Jordan district, where he taught industrial arts.
A surprise farewell party was held at the Herb Baldwin rural home, May 26, for the Christian Schmidt family who left Wednesday for British Columbia, Canada where they will make their home. The Schmidt family has lived in the Jordan community for the past nine years. Mr. Schmidt is known throughout the country for his superb jewelry craftsmanship.
Motor vehicle registrar Mrs. Marilyn J. Overmire has elected to resign her position and will vacate her office June 1. County auditor Joseph Ries was informed by the office of the Secretary of State about his appointment to her position, effective July 1.
Motor vehicle sales will also be made in Jordan with Mrs. Johanna Deusterman, who was appointed by deputy motor vehicle registration, effective July 1. Mrs. Deusterman is the Jordan city clerk and maintains the registrar’s office in city hall.
With only five months to go before election day, Minnesota is one of 10 states yet to vote on lowering the voting age from 21 to 19.
A benefit game at Brewer Park is scheduled for a Jordan ballplayer who was seriously injured when hit in the face with a pitched ball. The player was unable to work for a couple of months. The Jordan Baseball Association, along with the ball club, has scheduled Lonsdale in an exhibition baseball game for Friday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. at Fairground Park. All proceeds go to the injured ballplayer.
30 YEARS AGO
May 31, 1990
Governor Rudy Perpich has declared the city of Jordan to be a “Minnesota Affordable Housing Community.” Jordan is the latest community to participate in a first-time home buyer’s program financed by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Jordan will be entitled to $500,000 for first-time home buyers through this program.
Scott Breimhorst, son of John and Wanda Breimhorst, has been selected to represent Jordan High School at Minnesota Boys’ State. Mike Hanzel, son of Joe and Karen Hanzel, is the alternate. Boys stat will be held at St. John’s University in June. Scott is sponsored by the American Legion Post of Jordan.
Fifty-seven area business people, representing 34 local businesses, attended the first ever Jordan area Chamber of Commerce business banquet at Geno’s Hub on Tuesday evening, May 22.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Jordan Friday, May 25 and it was a most gratifying day. The volunteers and Red Cross workers were all in a very aspiring spirit. One-hundred and thirty unites were collected, with 14 deferrals and eight brave first-timers, reported Dorthy Kipp and Catherine Menke, chairpersons.
A recognition dinner honoring state senator Bob Schmitz has been scheduled for Friday, June 15 at Geno’s Hub in Jordan.
After serving 16 years in the Minnesota Senate, the Jordan DFL’er has announced he will not seek a sixth consecutive term in the state Legislature.
Three girls track embers placed in the District 13 meet. Rhonda Karow placed third for the 100 meter hurdles, Ryn Ebel also qualified in the 100 meter dash, while Mary Schroeder’s effort in the shot put placed her in the finals.
The Jordan Brewers lost their second consecutive game Sunday, when the Le Sueur Braves came to town and knocked off the locals by a 6-4 score, although the Brewers out-hit the Braves 7-5