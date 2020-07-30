123 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1897
The weather has been generally favorable for haying and the maturing of wheat and oats this week.
Shoemaker Waclavek had a neat porch added to the front of his residence which improves its appearance and comforts.
The mill additions are nearly complete and they are expecting their new 125-hose power engine to arrive soon.
The frames are being placed for the second story of the new school buildings. The 10 masons are laying the brick at a rapid pace. The building commences to present a handsome appearance.
A large number of our citizens have been enjoying Spring Lake this summer. All report good catches of fish.
The galvanized iron cornice is being placed on the front of Engler’s block and “Engler’s Block — 1897” appears on a large stone name plate.
Woo-hoo! Twenty-one to one! Who says the Greys are not a crack team? The Capitol City Cycle Club came to Jordan on the Omaha, had dinner, refreshments and saw the sights of the city but had a fruitless attempt at a baseball game, losing to the Greys. Next Sunday, the Greys entertain the Banners of New Prague at 2:30 p.m.
A partial eclipse of the sun begins at 7:30 a.m. this morning.
The Columbias, the boys nine, biked 20 miles to Henderson and then played baseball. Th boys played a good game but lost 13-5.
Schmitt, Roufs and Wolf now have nice cement walls completed. Today Herder is having curb stone laid, Rick is having curb made and Klinkhammer is having his old porch removed and add a cement wall and a piazza constructed.
100 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1920
The Minnesota River near Jordan rose some four inches last Saturday over and above previous flood levels. The highway crossings at Bloomington and Shakopee are unusable.
The heavy set of chime bells for St. Nicholas Church in New Market have finally arrived and will be dedicated and blessed this Sunday.
Only a dozen votes turned out for the annual school board election. The tax levy remains at 19 miles. Something over $27,000 has been spent on the school building that is about one-third completed.
A shipment of three dozen Chinese pheasant chickens was received by the Jordan Good Sportsman’s League. They were released at the Apga farm in St. Lawrence township.
Smail Field was the scene of a large and enthusiastic crowd of baseball fans when New Prague played the Jordan nine. Jordan winning 7-1.
The M.E. Sunday school class is going to give an ice cream social at the parsonage lawn tomorrow evening, July 23.
J.H. Grams has his new residence in hands of the plasterer. When finished it will be handsome, bungalow type, roomy, modern and the first house in town to be built of vitreous hollow tile with exterior stucco finish. Joe has done much of the work himself.
Ward Cragun is the local agent for ensilage cutters. He has recently sold five of these machines.
The Economy Cash Store first received a carload of salt. We have table salt, block salt, barrel salt. It is fresh and clean.
The Everman property on lower First Street has been sold to C.A. Miller for $2,400. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Porter will move into the home.
The People’s State Bank has received its new electric clock from dealer Hunziker. It was ordered a year ago.
The mechanical milker is becoming more a common article of equipment on the dairy farms. They are proving their worth.
70 YEARS AGO
Aug. 3, 1950
The new Jordan ball field is shown in a picture by Ronnie Langer. In the foreground is the ball field with its eighth steel light towers. Distance from left field is 306 feet, center field 355 feet, right field 320 feet. According to the Northwest Umpires Association, one of the best-lit fields in the state.
The wooded section upper center right is the new 4-H building and other fair buildings (the horse, swine, sheep and poultry do not show). In the upper right is Jordan Lagoon and to the left the newly lighted football field.
On dedication day the Chaska ball team beat Jordan 8-1. To make up for it on Sunday Jordan went 13 innings against Belle Plaine to win 11-10.
On Saturday Jesse Coghill will wed LaVerne Picha of New Prague.
A sharp-nosed pliers became embedded in the highway between the farms of Ben Wolf and Ambrose Hennes and caused flat tires for many motorists on Friday and Saturday before being discovered by searchers George Johnson and Herbert Voigt.
The dates for the Scott County Good Seed Association, a Farmer’s Agricultural Society that annually puts on the Scott County Fair in Jordan, has set the dates September 8-10. Premium books will soon be out.
Geno Taddei is secretary of the Minnesota Retail Legion Dealers Association and has been traveling around the state and preparing for the annual meeting in September in Brainerd.
Jr. Elstan Coghill was ordained and offered his first mass at St. John the Baptist Church in Jordan in 1949. He is now assigned to assistant pastor in Chaska.
50 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1970
After owning and operating the Hotel Jordan the past eight years, Alphons Debie has sold the business and real estate on Broadway. The new owners are Vernon Heutmaker and Edward Rein who will take possession Saturday, Aug. 1.
Peter H. Pauly, 73, of Jordan departed his life on St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee while undergoing a surgery for the removal of an aneurysm, July 23. He suffered heart conditions since 1961, a year before his retirement. He started his career working for C.M. Grommesch at the Scott County Oil Co in 1924 and spent the rest of his life there until his retirement.
The Jordan High School of 1930 held its first class reunion Sunday, July 21 at Toby & Rollie’s. A chicken dinner was served by the Triangle Cage. Chairmen for the reunion were Lucy (Linn) Riley and Marion (Mensing) Ball. Plans for another reunion in 1970 are for Luverne (Nolden) Michus and Max Casey to be in charge.
There was a 10-car accident on Highway 169 north of Jordan on Sunday, about 5 o’clock. No one was seriously injured and most of the damage to the autos was minor.
Too late to be classified — Lost: A gray and yellow pet squirrel monkey last Sunday about two miles north of Jordan near Highway 169. Monkey is friendly and will come to people.
The Jordan Brewers fell victim to a powerful Prior Lake team last Saturday in the first game of the double elimination round playoffs. The Brewers and Jays were deadlocked at 1-1 from the first innin on until the fatal sixth, when Greg Wasick rapped a three-run double off the right field fence. They did score twice more for insurance. Prior Lake tips Brewers 6-1.
30 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1990
Mamer Construction is to develop Crestview addition, which was recently purchased from the Jim and Mary Swanson property at 400 Sunset Drive, just north of Jordan High School. The property was a farm from all estimates, as many of the buildings still stand, including the barn. All will be razed soon. The Swansons purchased the 33 acres from Vern Theleman in October 1967. Mamer plans to include developing the first addition which has 19 lots and the second addition which will have 14.
The Knights of Columbus donated $10,000 from their Columbian Hall gambling fund (pull tabs) for new kitchen equipment at the church dining hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic parish — according to Eldred Hennen, gambling manager.
Nancy Youngdahl was named chairman of District 717 Board of Education at the organizational meeting of the new board July 18. Al Schroeder is the new vice chairman. Sue Hoffman was named clerk and Robert Hansen will serve as treasurer.
Three new members join the board at the start of the new year. They are Jeanne Paul and Tom Voigt, who were elected in May for three years to replace retiring board members Jon Lee and Paul Smaagaard, and James Rook, who was appointed to fill a one year unexpired term of Gordson Madsen who resigned his position.
The Jordan Brewers led Shakopee 5-0 and Delano 5-1 this week, but got tripped twice in section play and any hope of gaining the number one position in the section tournament.