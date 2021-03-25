123 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1898
A couple of surveyors were here during the week surveying for the spur track to the gravel beds overlaying the brick yards.
Attorney Allen has moved his office into the front office of the photograph gallery and photographer Colburn will combine the study of Blackstone with his artist business.
Veterinarian Bonander and harnessmaker Nicholas Linn both visited Minneapolis on Monday.
School children can buy the Addin and Perless 10 cent tablets at Wolf’s for 5 cents.
Strait Brothers have plans for a substantial brick veneered barn to be constructed where their frame barn now stands. It will be one of the handsomest and most convenient livery barns in the valley.
The balmy spring which we have been enjoying all through March turned into quite a blizzard Thursday night when temperatures dropped 30 degrees and flurries of snow fell.
The Opera House saloon is being completely renovated and treated to a neat coat of paint and new paper.
The Bristol Ferry Boat is being rebuilt and will be in first class condition for travel this year, assuming us an increased trade from that side of the river.
100 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1921
Autos must be registered. Get a registration blank at your garage, fill it out, enclose 50 cents and have your car registered at Scott County Register of Deeds.
Peter Menke born in 1866 in Jordan has died. He was married to Anna Krautkremer, who survives along with three children. Services were at St. John’s with interment at their cemetery.
The CampFire girls are busy preparing a play; “The Farmette” which they will present some time in April — to be announced later.
There is talk of a rural school consolidation with ISD 24. The St. Lawrence District is one that faces the alternative of either erecting a new school there or consolidating with Jordan.
Alex Ruppert has engaged carpenter Sunder to rearrange and remodel the interior of his large residence into a duplex house.
A film of snow Sunday evening and Monday reminded everyone that winter is here yet.
The Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion will have a meeting Friday evening at 8 p.m. in the American Legion clubrooms in the public school building.
On Saturday a deal was made whereby F.C. Morlock purchased the former gravel block lot at First And Varner Street from the owner, F.J. Leonard, for $900. This completes the property that Mr. Morlock has been conducting his thriving produce business in and makes it more comfortable and convenient all around.
There are quite a few cases of lagrippe around the county but none of the cases are reported to be very serious.
Special meetings are to be held in the M.E. Church every evening next week. Dr. Sauter will conduct and everyone is welcome.
70 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1951
The Henry Hyzer family farms in St. Lawrence Township and they live on the former George Sullivan and Phillip Schoefer stone territorial farmhouse. In 1949 their daughter won the Scott County Spelling Championship. In 1926, when Henry won on the Gaylord basketball team as an all-state guard. The team won the state championship leading to an invitation to the National Championship. They beat Memphis, TN 25-24 and Atlanta, GA 23 to 7 finally losing to Fargo 28-24.
Loren Habegger, local auto dealer, was in an accident in Rice when he apparently fell asleep. His auto received considerable damage and Loren has gashes needing stitches in his legs.
Another heavy snow within 20 days struck Sunday after a lovely, sunshiny Saturday. It tied up the highways, railroads and the mail. The snowstorm and high winds piled up nine more inches of snow bringing the total here to 80 inches. The former March record here was 17 inches in 1935-36. High winds up to 30 mph in places whipped up the loose snow into solid drifts. Snow plows battled to keep highways open and finally gave up. There was sub-zero weather three mornings.
Mayor’s proclamation— All businesses in Jordan are ordered to close between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Good Friday, March 23.
It looks like a “white Easter” this year.
Classes resumed Monday in all Jordan Schools “without buses.” Buses couldn’t get to rural students. The Jordan mail carriers made sincere efforts to get the mail delivered, but many portions of the roads were impossible. Roads are slowly opening up. Horses and sleighs are being seen again on Jordan streets.
Peter Prusak, lessee of Mertz Hall announced two dances on Easter Sunday and Wednesday evening.
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1971
The first art fair to be held in the Jordan Elementary School was held Monday night with a large crowd attending.
Over 100 pieces of art work prepared by Mrs. Halverson’s class were displayed.
Nearly 600 members attended the Minnesota Valley Electric Co-op’s annual meeting on Saturday afternoon, held at Jordan High School. The co-operation employs 33 persons with a total number of 7,805 consumers being served.
Re-elected to the board for three-year terms were Don Frankhauser, District 1; H.C. Dahlke, Director 2; and Ludwig Kriha, Director 3.
Chairman Paul Sunder held and organizational meeting Monday night to announce all committee chairs for the upcoming state Babe Ruth tournament to be held in Jordan in August.
Are you one of the 2.6 million Americans receiving monthly social security benefits? Then this message is for you! You need to do nothing to get the 10% increase in benefits signed into law on March 17, 1971. This is automatic.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Nachbar and Pat, Mrs. Elmer Busch and Mrs. Rollie Sunder attended commencement exercises at Mankato State Friday, March 19. Mrs. Nachbar was a member of the graduating class and received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.
Did you know? One out of five United States children aged 3 and 4 were enrolled in nursery school and kindergarten in 1970. This is a dramatic increase over 1960, when preschool enrollment stood at 1 to 10.
In the public school in Jordan, that enrollment increased from 405 to 1,000 in the past 11 years.
In your public schools in Jordan the number of teaching staff increased from 20 teachers to 59, in the past 11 years.
Seniors Daryl Hoffman and Gary Bendzick represent Jordan on this year — Minnesota River All-Conference team which was recently selected by the coaches. Hoffman received the all-conference award and Bendzick the honorable mention award.
30 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1990
Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative will host their 54th annual meeting and have election of officers on March 23 with registration and lunch between 10:30 and 12:45 at the Jordan High School. MVEC is an electric cooperative serving over 15,000 customers in the area the past 54 years.
At the Feb. 2 school board meeting the members of the school board elected David Dillon and Thomas Hotchkiss to the board to replace the vacancies of Hoffman and Hansen.
The city of Jordan will be selling general obligation bonds in the amount of $2,850 for city water and sewer systems was adopted by the council at its regular meeting Monday night.
Elmer and Ethel Pieper and Gerald and Anna Sandey all of Jordan announce the forthcoming marriage of their children, Emily Rose and Chad Eric. A May 17 wedding is planned. Tip of the week: Add two tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar to cooking water to keep red cabbage from turning purple during boiling.