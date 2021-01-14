123 YEARS AGO
Jan. 13, 1898
Jordan has three doctors — Dr. S. M. Janes, Dr. W.H. Phillips and Dr. W.F. McCarthy all physicians and surgeons.
Undertaker Ruths of Jordan has an excellent and elegant hearse which he furnishes to all who purchase a casket from him.
The high school quartet sang at the Presbyterian church on Sunday.
Artist Henry Bechwars was a visitor in New Prague last Thursday and delivered several of his elegant hand-painted landscape pictures. They are real works of art and things of beauty.
St. Benedict will build a new school house of large dimensions, a two-story with a basement. It is a modern architecture constructed of birch.
The next issue of the Independent will be the only all home print paper in the country. The demand for advertising space and the space necessary to publish all the local news of the city and surrounding county is inadequate. We have now arranged to print eight pages at home.
A polo club from here went to Belle Plaine on Sunday and defeated them by a score of 10 to 1. The game is quite interesting and well played.
The Milton Dairy Company received over eight tons of milk at their creamery on Monday.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1921
The William Hood Dunwoody Institute was established six years ago and already has 4,500 students. It is a school to teach the trades and industries free of tuition to the youth of Minnesota. During the war it trained about 10,000 men for trade and technical positions in the army and navy.
Jordan’s mayor, Dr. W.H. Phillips and Grace Sauser were married at St. John’s Church Thursday evening, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Also married on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. was Marie Koelzer and James Gehrig.
The Jordan Public Library is going to be moved to the second floor of the public school building next week. It will be open to the public Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m.
The new Helena Street viaduct near the M. and St. L. Railroad has been open ten days now. The approaches are steep and slippery. A good many drivers prefer going through the “lover’s lane” route past the millpond.
The price of grain this week is stronger by about 15 cents a bushel.
Freezing and thawing during the week, not cold on the average. Sleighing has been pretty fair after snow flurries last weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Cole have returned from their wedding trip and now live in Joe Link’s new bungalow on Syndicate Street.
The annual renting of pews in St. John’s Catholic Church by the auction method occurred Sunday. Seat prices for 1921 were bid up to a new price level, assuring the church generous funds for the year.
The roads in many areas are icy and slippery. Horses must be well shod to travel.
A sleigh of 11 young people, piloted by Raymond Bauer, drove out from Jordan to attend a card party at St. Benedict’s parish given by their young people.
70 YEARS AGO
Jan. 11, 1951
It snowed three inches of light flakes on Friday afternoon and then the heavily predicted subzero wave arrived — 24 hours later. It was really wintery there. Saturday saw 25 below in places, subzero all day with 13 below at 6 p.m. Sunday saw 19 below but was sunny. Monday it tapered off at 10 below in the morning and noonday saw 10 above.
Yesterday seemingly registered the departure of the stern cold but it was cloudy.
Minnesota is a “polio state.” Since 1946 the state has had nearly 7,000 cases of polio. Only California, New York and Illinois have more cases. Catherine Filler is the local chairwoman of the March of Dimes fund and the chapter is looking for your support.
Last year’s estimate of building in Jordan is $250,000. There were 19 residential projects, a lighted baseball park and seven projects of new or expanded commercial structure projects.
A new additional office space was built onto the M.U.E.S. building on First Street.
The former Ritschel property expansion was completed. It is owned by Roman Kreuser. It now houses a furniture store and two apartments upstairs. He also constructed a second store front next to the main building.
A large chimney was built for Mankato Brewery on Broadway.
The new depot was built on M. & St. L. property.
The Rodell building on Mertens Street underwent remodeling to accommodate Mike O’Day’s millwork.
The “M Club” will sponsor a pancake supper in the dining rooms of the Methodist Church on Friday evening, Jan. 19. Proceeds will go to the music department at the high school.
Basketball at the Jordan High School gym on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Henderson will play the Jordan Wheels. (The Minnesota Lakers game is not on television — so, come).
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 14, 1971
Ron Bloomquist, formerly of Trimont, assumed his new duties as secretary-treasurer at the Jordan agency. He will be active in sales and management of the corporation.
Married with three daughters, they are planning to move into their new homes one mile outside of Jordan, on County Road 10, the latter part of the month.
Maintenance crews made the final touches aboard the 62nd military airlift wing C-144 Starlifter that carried Bob Hope and his illustrious entertainers on their round-the-world holiday tour.
Making the military airlifter as comfortable as possible for the 78 passengers was Sgt. David J. Deutsch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Werner Deutsch of Jordan.
A class of three boys receive their first communion at the 9 a.m. mass in St. John’s Church. They are Terrance Wolf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Wolf; and Tom Plonski, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Plonski.
Bernice Sames from the Minnesota Valley Archers Club of Jordan, placed second with 135 points at the recent St. Paul Invitational Archery Clinic, held at the St. Paul Auditorium on Jan. 1.
The Jordan Hubmen were badly outbounded and outnumbered by a young Arlington team here Friday night and lost the game 82-55. The loss drops the Hubmen to a 1-5 season mark. The Hubmen won their second game of the year as they beat Henderson 61-46, leaving the Tigers winless.
30 YEARS AGO
Jan. 10, 1991
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Valley Bank Minnesota in Jordan Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8:45 a.m. Coffee and rolls were served to about 400 persons who came through the doors during the day.
John and Paula (Sunder) Nowariak are proud parents to a baby boy born Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 1:46 p.m. at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee. Jan. 8 is also Paula’s birthday.
Fred and Sheri Breegemann of Jordan announce the birth of their son, Jacob James, who was born at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee at 1:18 p.m.
Blood mobile chairwomen, Dorothy Kipp and Catherine Menke reported that at the recent Jan. 3 blood drive, 135 units of blood were collected. Ethel Pieper and Diane Jabs were five gallon donors.
A son to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Hentges (Renee Pass) of Jordan on Dec. 13.
The St. Paul Winter Carnival and the 1991 royal family will welcome Miss Jordan 1990, Heather Kragthorpe, as a visiting queen from Thursday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 3, 1991.
Schule Haus residents were entertained recently by the hand bell choir from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Jordan.
Peter Holzer from Jordan was named to the Presidents Honor List for the first semester 1990-1991 at Northeast Community College.
Saturday night at the Jordan High School, the cold Hubmen lost to Sibley East 61 to 48.
Sibley East took very good care of the basketball with only four turnovers in the entire game. Jordan had 11 turnovers.