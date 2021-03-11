123 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1898
Last Friday the county superintendent held a teacher’s exam in Jordan; only one teacher took the full exam. The eighth grade answered the geography questions and the ninth grade took the authentic problems of the examination.
The last vestige of diptheria has been wiped out from among us.
Brick manufacturer Smail sold the Street Railway Company in Minneapolis 500,000 bricks to be used in the construction of a new power house.
Yesterday Rick’s forces quit for dinner leaving the machinery in motion.
Wagonmaker Krahl visiting with Rick laid his hand on the plainer and instantly lost four fingers. Krahl walked to Dr. Phillips office and had the wound dressed. A sad misfortune.
Mrs. Leonard Rogge went to Minneapolis to purchase her Easter millinery stock.
Agents Ring and Coles, Landlord Leidgen and Saloonist Arensbach enjoyed the grand opening of Golden’s saloon Saturday evening.
For genuine entertainment attend the school program at the Opera House tomorrow evening. Songs, drills, readings and a three-part drama “Our Country” by the eighth grade students. Admission is only 10 cents.
The District Court will convene at the court house Monday the 21st. Persons desirous of becoming citizens can have their papers issued any time during the session.
Joseph Klemenhagen is a representative for Red Wing Steam Laundry. They do high class work and a novel feature is the replacing of worn-out neck bands on shirts, free of charge.
Mrs. Paulina Ochsenreiter who lives on First Street was quite ill. She is improving; she is a rugged lady and seldom complains.
On account of the many depredations committed by malicious hunters — the people of St. Lawrence Township have voted to not permit any hunting or fruit picking in that township during the ensuing year, except by residents of that township.
100 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1921
Mrs. Margaret Libert, 85, died Monday morning. She was born in Wurtenburg, Germany in 1836 and came to Scott County in 1854. She was laid to rest at a family lot in St. John’s Cemetery by her husband Bernard and four children. Six children are living.
Last Friday the Jordan boy’s basketball team met New Prague but lost 18 to 25. The high school girls’ “first team” won over New Prague 18 to 6 but the girls’ “second team” lost 6 to 8.
Anton Wiedmann has died. He was born in Helena Township in 1864 and married Rose Ruhling in 1900. Services were at St. Benedict Church with burial in the church cemetery.
The Fifth Lyceum program will be tomorrow evening, March 4 at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium. “The Chicago Orchestra Club” consisting of a harp, violin and cello. The program is varied readings, solos, descriptive numbers, duets and popular selections of old familiar songs.
The record of fine weather is as yet unbroken. This winter will go down in Minnesota history as a remarkably mild and pleasant one.
A great many cisterns around town have been emptied of rainwater. That and the lack of snow and ice are regretted by many housewives on washdays.
Work on turning down the buildings on the former Wolf Hardware corner began this week. The modern new oil-filling station is to be built there by the Krautkremer Brothers.
The cream buying station managed by J.P. Rodange has closed up after one and a half years of business here. The equipment was shipped away on Tuesday.
G.W. Geehan, a freight hauler, and his family now live in Adam Lambrecht’s residence on Mertens Street. The Henry Fuhrman family has moved to the Ricklick residence on Helena Street.
Wood sawing in the great “go all” around here now.
Most roads are pretty good and autos go everywhere, something unusual for the first week of March.
70 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1951
Scott County had their heaviest snow last Thursday and Friday when six inches of steady, heavy, swirling snow fell from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on top of the six inches we already had. Nothing like it before in our Scott County records. The snow has settled and melted a little. Yesterday it was 10 below. Roads are open, folks smile, farmers say it is a “soil-benefit.” At press time yesterday it was snowing again.
Miss Ethel Caswell, a polio patient since childhood, drove her special control auto to Minneapolis, boarded a plane for New York and appeared on “Strike It Rich.” She answered all but one musical question and won $200.
Ben Mertz, 60, owner of Mertz Hotel has died. Funeral services are being conducted at St. John’s Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery. He leaves his wife Ida Siefert Mertz.
The mayor has requested that all businesses in Jordan be closed from 10:30 to 11 a.m. during the funeral services. -Peter J. Schmitt, Mayor.
Jesse Barry, Edward Gerold, Lambert Pauly and Vernon Thelleman were the recipients of Soil Conservation at the district meeting held in Jordan.
The Jordan Baseball Club is sponsoring a professional wrestling card at the high school auditorium next Tuesday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m.; Doug Henderson versus Steve Olberg. It is a 45-minute or one full match. In the semi-finals the leading women wrestlers, the Atomic Bomb of Red Wing and Artis Wills of Butte, Montana will match their strength. In the main event Johnny Marrs of North Carolina will meet Jack Guy of Wisconsin.
This is the first wrestling in Jordan since Henry Nicolin promoted Nicolin Opera House’s wrestling match 45 years ago when Ted the Turk and the Gibbon Boys came to Jordan.
The Jordan “Wheels” defeated Henderson 78 to 72 to close the season of Minnesota River Basketball League.
50 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1970
Duane D. Klingberg, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Klingberg of Jordan passed away at the Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Minneapolis Monday at 2:45 p.m. from injuries suffered in an auto accident over three months ago.
He had been hospitalized since he and his classmate Kenneth Warden of Jordan, met with a car accident on Highway 212 near Cologne at 12:15 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
To meet the growing costs of private education, St. John’s is conducting a personal conduct fund drive. Explaining the situation at all the masses on Sunday, March 7 were Jim Pauly, LeRoy Scheffler and Dorothy Kipp.
A Jordan doctor with a strong liking for the farm has invented a process of converting the rumen of slaughtered cattle to an animal feed. Dr. Paul A. Stahler was recently granted a patent from the U.S. Government for his invention and his patents pending in Canada and Australia.
Funeral services for Ben Mertz, 62, of Jordan, was solemnized in the St. John’s Catholic Church last Thursday, 20 years ago.
Race develops in April 7 city election. Filing for the mayor position in addition to incumbent Earl Hedstrom was Ralph (Pete) Carlson.
Filing for Alderman-at-large in addition to incumbent Ray Juergens was Michael R. Martin.
Filing for second ward were Dr. Harold Hesse and Mark Schommer, both incumbents, and Alvin D. Schwitzenberg and Rosemary Lucius. Maynard Bastyr, who filed earlier, withdrew.
Filing for the first ward were Melvin D. Johnson, Dorothy Kipp and Raymond M. Chapala.
Aldermen John Krautkremer and Loren Jabs did not file for re-election. Alderman Frank Dick resigns his position last summer for health reasons and the vacancy was never filled. Filing for city treasurer was incumbent, Jim A. Pauly.
Jordan Hubmen played LeCenter for the second time in four days in the opening of the District 13 basketball tournament last Monday and again lost in the closing ball game 59-51.
30 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1990
Two new school board members were appointed to the Board of Education at the regular meeting Feb. 28. They are Dave Dillon and Thomas Hotchkiss. They were appointed upon recommendation of the board selection committee to fill the unexpected terms of Susan Hoffman and Robert Hansen who resigned their board positions earlier this year.
The CCC was a brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, born from the despair of a Great Depression. The soup lines, the poverty, the joblessness. In March 1933, he passed the Emergency Work Act, authorizing several programs, one of which was the Civilian Conservation Corps. It was a program to recruit thousands of young men, into a peace time army to work in forests, parks, lands and waters. In 1940 a CCC camp was located Northwest of the City of Jordan between what is now the Alan Quatmann property and the old drive-in theater property on County Road 9. Henry Ahrens was present owner of the land which they rented for $1 per year. The CCC disbanded in 1942; several of those young men remained, married and spent the rest of their lives in Jordan.
Two engagements were announced this week. Monica Weckman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Weckman to Joseph Scott O’Brien, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. O’Brien with an April 20 wedding planned and Lori Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brown to Jeffrey Keith Thaves, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Thaves, a March 16 wedding is planned.
Playing in front of a fine parent’s night crowd the Jordan Hubmen boys hung on to win 67-62 against the Waconia Chiefs in the final game of the season.
The old adage of the third time being the charm came true on Saturday night as two-time regular season loser Montgomery-Lonsdale Redbird came back to win the District 13 Quarter Final game against Jordan’s Hubmen 77-53 at Faribault.