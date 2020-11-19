123 YEARS AGO
Nov. 18, 1897
Interesting item — in the first daily newspaper in London in 1703 the editor announced he would not have editorial notes — because readers were wise enough to make their own reflections and discussions.
Arens Brothers shipped a car load of live hogs to St. Paul last night.
The Schmitz family will vacate the Central Hotel next week and take up their old residence at their old home near the St. Louis depot. The hotel will be for rent.
Postmaster Juergens has received a number of new lock boxes, some are extra large for businesses.
Morgan and Heiland sold their sorrels to Pekarna and Henkels this week.
Ed Bristol is erecting a comfortable farm residence on the old farm near the Bristol Ferry.
Don’t forget the Yokes Comedy Company in their farce comedies and dramas. All the newest songs, dramas, dances and specialties at Nicolin’s Opera House tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night.
The Jordan Independent this week received a lot of new type and material for doing a neat printing job in the line of all printed material.
While playing with friends near Langer’s Market, Freddie June fell six feet off a carriage shed roof and fractured his leg. Dr. Janes treated the patient.
A raffle on a lot of fine large turkeys will be held at the Merchants Sample Room on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. An elegant free lunch will be served for rafflers.
Jordan postal patrons have received letters from “Eastern sharpers” offering “duplicate bills” for sale. “For $500, receive $3,000.” Meet the Green Man — and then you are a sucker. Don’t answer and get in trouble! (It is still happening).
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1920
Early last Friday morning, someone broke into the new store of Joseph Sunder and stole 25 suits of clothes from the store stock and also a used raincoat belonging to Ed Smith, an employee. This is the store’s second misfortune of burglary. In September 1919 thieves made away with a cash register, silks and clothing valued at $2,000. The cash register was found in a straw pile near Excelsior. (Those thieves never caught). Now the thieves pried on a window on the east side entrance. So far no one has been caught.
Today is Armistice Day, when the Great War ended. The program and dance to follow at 8 p.m. in Maerz Opera House is free to all. Servicemen are asked to wear uniforms.
Miss Elizabeth Gram is now assistant manager at the State Penitentiary for Women in Shakopee. She has studied special service work and social welfare at the University of Minnesota.
It is estimated that a crowd of 500 people witnessed the football game in Hopkins on Sunday between the town teams. Our lads were out-weighed and out-played losing 18 to 6. Next Sunday St. Louis Park will come to Jordan.
It froze hard yesterday morning — 27 degrees of frost!
The price of wheat took a big drop this week, about 38 cents a bushel. Sugar prices locally are $12.50 per 100 - pound sack. Flour has reached $6 per 100 pounds.
Joseph Spandel has resigned his position at C.H. Casey garage and Ed Radke will begin working there Monday.
Bernard Wolf has a new foundation for the addition to his home on his farm east of town.
Dora and Rosalia Frank have moved into the former Mich Beckman house. Their father will join them later.
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1950
Tuesday morning saw 10 degrees of freezing in Scott County, but the day became pleasant with gentle breeze. Before Tuesday, it was chilly, wet snow up to an inch in places that soon melted.
George J. Hartman, 80, died last month. He had been a Jordan baker for about 20 years, was on the Park Board, an alderman and a church trustee. He is buried in Calvary Cemetery.
The Jordan High School junior class is busy rehearsing their class play “Seventeen to Terrific” to be presented Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. in the auditorium.
Mr. and Mrs. Ted Pekarna have purchased the former Varner-Juergens-Dr. Havel property in Jordan’s Easty Gateway area. Dr. and Mrs. Stahlen will go to Varner Street home of Chester Graham on Dec. 1. The Grahams have leased the O.W. Kerkow farm in St. Lawrence. Mayor Peter Schmitt and family will move from Max Casey’s apartment duplex on South Broadway.
Florian Busch is building new modern homes for Martin Beckman, William Bohnsack and Harvey Schwichtenberg.
Dr. Joseph Michael, the head of Valleyview Hospital, said the facility is getting close to actual use by patients. His son, Joe, is resident manager in charge of the hospital.
Toyland is now open at June Hardware and at the Marshall-Wells Store, Jerry Drahosh, prop. in Jordan. L.H. Simones at the Gambles Store has toys galore.
Our lakes are not frozen over as of now.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 19, 1970
Joseph A. Pekarna, age 63, well-known and operator of the Pekarna Meat Market in Jordan for many years, died in his sleep Thursday morning, Nov. 12.
He was married to Roseanna Friedel Dec. 28, 1927. Mrs. Pekarna died July 9, 1969. Mr. Pekarna is survived by five children: Frank and Dr. Joe Pekarna of Jordan; Mrs. William Gilmore (Mary Jo) and Mrs. Ralph Bruin (Sue Ann), both of Denver, Colorado and Margaret of Minneapolis.
As a result of voters approving an amendment to the state constitution at the general election, 19 year-olds in Minnesota may now vote in all public elections.
A son, born to Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Radermacher (Marilyn Lane) of Jordan on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Queen of Peace Hospital at New Prague.
This week, the spotlight fell on Mike McNamar, as he was named teacher of the week in the district, sponsored by KTMF of New Prague.
He taught at Waldorf Pemberton three years before coming to Jordan this fall. He was married just this fall. He teaches all physical education classes and wrestling.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 15, 1990
It’s off to Moscow for Sheila Spensel, the 31-year-old Jordan native and lifetime resident of the community. Crowned Mrs. Minnesota on July 1 of this year, she will compete in the Mrs. America Pageant which will be conducted Dec. 4 in Moscow.
The 17th annual ecumenical Thanksgiving eve worship is being held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The entire community is invited to gather for worship at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. This ecumenical Thanksgiving service is sponsored by Hope Lutheran Church, Immanuel United Methodist Church and St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Following the service, refreshments will be served in the church basement.
The Jordan Lioness Club is hosting their second holiday fashion benefit, Nov. 17 at Geno’s Hub.
The silent auction begins at 11 a.m. followed by the luncheon and the style show.
Proceeds benefit the Minnesota Lions Eye Center.
Mrs. Connie Mendez’s sixth grade social class at St. John’s Elementary was to write what they had learned about Jordan’s history. Julene Hentges learned the fire department only carried water in those days and the cigar factory was started by a man named Bill Varner. Shawn Nevins wrote he would have loved to live in a log cabin.
John Taddei decided he would have to have been a police officer. With Jordan’s population of 1,151 people in 1910, and only about 24 cars, many people were breaking the eight miles an hour speed limit.
Michelle Hennen writes that she would have loved to have been one of William Nolmes’ daughters so she could have seen the log cabin, knew the first mayor and seen more of the older buildings being built.
Brian Lynch, Bruce Klehr were named to the Minnesota River Conference Football Team.