123 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1898
William Golden the proprietor of the new saloon “Adam’s Old Stand” has wines, liquors and Hamm’s Excelsior Beer on tap. Also Jordan Cigars of all brands.
Dr. James is remodeling and improving his residence at Bridge Square. Alex Ruppert is building a substantial 8-foot sidewalk in front of his building.
The attendance at the Jordan-Shakopee game at the baseball park was over three hundred people. It was one of a few more quiet, pleasant games ever played here. Jordan won 9 to 5.
Fred Fredricks sold his home and lots on lower Fourth Street to Mr. Wilkins for $350.
Lumber dealer Westerman has purchased Concordia Park. He will cut the willow trees, have it graded with several feet of earth and then erect some substantial dry kilns and remove his present lumber yard to that property.
C.W. Kaufman has purchased the Traub property to which he will remove his saloon. J. Stimel will occupy the place where Kaufman’s now is.
At 3:45 p.m. last Thursday the shingle roof of Heiland’s Brewery was discovered to be on fire. It was thought to have originated from a spark. Quick work by the Hook and Ladder crew had it under control.
On Saturday evening at 6:40 p.m. The Hook and Ladder crew again extinguished a fire at the Mill when a spark from the stack burned through the roof. The damage was small and the manufacturing institution was soon again turning out its usual excellent quality flour at the rate of 310 barrels a day.
Fifteen of our citizens to the excursion train to the camp of the volunteers at Camp Ramsey Sunday to bid the boys farewell as they leave for Chattanooga on Monday.
100 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1921
President Joseph Beckman of the Scott County Good Seed Association announced the enlargement of the Board of Governors from seven members to 15 to conduct the County Fair of 1921.
Miss Agnes Beckman became the bride of Alex Krautkremer on May 10. They will reside at the groom’s home on Varner Street.
Clark Varner added some pioneer history of Jordan — “When my father’s family of nine arrived in Jordan, Saturday evening, Dec. 9 1854, Jordan contained 13 living souls. Father, mother, we four brothers, three sisters, William Holmes, wife and infant sons, Thomas and H.D. Rice. Early in 1885 Dan Rice brought in Martin Niskirn and family of seven, of whom two were girls. The first birth in Jordan was Jacob Volk, son of Valentine Volk. The first female I believe was his sister.”
Now cometh the merry season of baseball. Shakopee High School played Jordan’s team last Friday and won 6 to 2. In a second game at Smail Field on Monday, Jordan beat Belle Plaine 12 to 6.
F.C. Morlock and family have moved to the former Lutheran Parish house. The Herman Patterson family have moved to apartments in the Ida Mertz residence adjacent the Opera House and Mr. and Mrs. Lorenz Habegger will occupy the Frank Ruppert house.
Howard Olson has been wielding the paint brush at the Charles Simon building at First and Varner streets.
Leo and Tom Link have been painting all three of Mrs. Gran’s residences on First Street.
John Allmann is having a home built on his lot on Second Street — the former Kagenmeirer place. It will be heated with steam from the Light and Heating Co.
Raleigh M. Mertens has improved his Third Street home with artistic planting of trees and shrubs.
70 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1951
In the opener at Fairgrounds Park in Jordan on Sunday afternoon, fans saw what developed into one of the most interesting games ever seen in Jordan. Bobby Shotliff came through with going the full route winning the game against New Prague 4 to 3.
There were about 40 patients at Mudbaden on Monday this week. This is a considerate increase and heartening to the new owner of the famous curative institution.
Thirty members of the Jordan High School Class of 1951 will graduate on May 31. Annabel Lough is class valedictorian and Wayne Bohnsack wins the salutatorian place.
The Jordan “M Club” presented 30 musical numbers and one dance item at a program in the high school auditorium last Monday evening. “Musical artistry was nicely exemplified by this presentation,” was overheard.
Charles Benesh has been at his shoe repair shop in the Morlock building the past two weeks getting ready for business.
The lakes are nicely filled with water and the Tuesday morning fall of .38 inches of rain water increased the supply. The fishing season opened with quite a few trying their luck. Walleyes were biting good on Spring Lake.
The V.F.W. will hold a Bake and Rummage Sale at the V.F.W. building in Jordan on Saturday May 19 beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The theme for the junior-senior prom was “Rose Festival.” Hundreds of roses adorned trellises, fences and a wishing well. Music was by a collegiate band directed by Hugh Girens. The prom immediately followed by the banquet on May 1 in St. John’s basement. Melvin Hentges was master of ceremonies. Annabel Lough presented the class prophecy and Jeanene Strait read the class will.
50 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1971
Jordan’s World War I Last Man’s Club held it’s 33rd annual reunion and banquet at the Hub on Sunday 16. The club still has 23 members living, of which 12 members and wives were in attendance.
Construction of a swimming pool at the KOA campground north of Jordan will begin in a few days.
Listed in alphabetic order are the various priorities for Jordan presented to the planning commission by the ad hoc committee, is as follows: Ambulance service, fire/city hall, low-rent housing for seniors, park development, money into the industrial park, recreational and/or community coordinator and the swimming facilities.
In a relatively high vote Jordan school district 717 voters elected two new members to the school board. Elected were Waldemar Wormer and Ralph Pasquarette.
Fr. Roger Niemeyer, O.F.M., assistant pastor of St. John Catholic Church since 1965 has been assigned to the Sacred Heart Parish in St. Paul.
On Monday, May 31, immediately following the Memorial Day services there will be a picnic at Lagoon Park for all persons in the community. Refreshment will be sold by the V.F.W. members.
First communicants at St. John’s Catholic Church this weekend were Ken Wolf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Wolf, Cindy Stang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stang and Lisa Pauly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Pauly.
The V.F.W. gun training course (first session) was held in the lecter room at the senior high school last night. The course will continue for the next seven weeks. Any boy or girl who will be 12 years or older by September and has not registered should come to the next session, May 26 at 7 p.m.
30 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1991
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Fahrenkamp, Mr. and Mrs. James Heinisch and Mr. and Mrs. Al Schwichtenburg drove to Peoria, Illinois this past week to help Rev. L.F. Brandes celebrate his 100th birthday at Calvary Lutheran Church on Sunday.
In 1923, the Brandes family moved to Jordan where Brandes was pastor of the St. Paul Lutheran Church for 38 years.
Manager Charlie Larca begins his ninth season as Jordan Brewers baseball skipper on Sunday when the local nine invite homeless Carver to town for their first game of the season.
A former Glencoe resident, farm implement salesman and agriculture teacher has been hired as Scott County’s next extension agent. Dave Resch, 39, joins the Jordan office after leaving the first bank of Hutchinson, where he has worked the last few years.
Hennepin Technical College student Patty Stang of Jordan was recently awarded a district 227 foundation scholarship of $500.
Geno’s Bar Bowling Team won the Commercial League Bowling Title at Belle Plaine’s Borough Bowl after accepting a trophy and a check, the team turned over the money to the Roger Busch Memorial Fund. Members of the team are Bill Busch, Dennis Lambrecht, Ken Eischens, Curt Kochlin, Bill Breimhorst and John Elwood. Deceased Roger Busch was also a member of the team.
Joe Duesch of Jordan, playing for Iowa Community College was voted to the all sub-regional and all regional tournament team.