123 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1897
Montgomery met the Jordan Greys Sunday afternoon and saw the Greys victorious, 23-4. Nolden caught "three flies," Morlock struck out eight men. It was an excellent game. The game between the "Fats" and "Shorts" has been postponed until June 20 — they are waiting for a muzzle for Harry.
Hereafter barbers must take out a license before they can lather and shave. The legislature raised barbering to a profession now requiring a two-year course and an examination.
First Street is marching on tile sidewalks. The Independent frontage is the first to start the move and has a stone curb and walk ready for tiling. Neighbors Juni, Rick, Wolf, Schmitt, Roufs, Hender and several others are following. The block below is following in our wake. Water Street will soon improve too.
John Stimel of New Market has purchased the stock and fixtures of Geo. Traub's saloon and will take possession today.
The public schools will close one week from tomorrow.
We were visited by a light frost on Sunday morning, but no great damage was done.
The two most wonderful free exhibitions ever given by a circus will be in Jordan on June 14. The Gollmar Brothers will pay us a visit that day. One 25 cent ticket will admit you. The grand free street parade takes place at 12:30, rain or shine.
Butterick patterns are for sale at Schaefer's.
Cabinetmaker Hogard has made a neat, ornamental bar and back-bar for Ley's saloon. He is now working on partitions for shades for the front part of the room.
The new cash firm, Kanne and Company, opened up a line of general merchandise in the F. Erken's building on May 8, 1897. We will have special sales on June 12 and 19 in celebration.
The Jordan Grey's played ball and won by a great majority in Sunday's game with Shakopee. The score, 29-6.
John Wesley preached the first Methodist sermon in the United States on March 7, 1736 near the present site of Christ Church in Savannah, Georgia. There were about 400 congregates and maybe 100 Indians present.
100 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1920
Eight high school students, six boys and to girls, were graduates last Saturday evening in the spacious St. John's School since the high school building burned this spring. Their colors were maroon and gold.
Memorial Day 1920 was a memorial occasion. Locally, the weather was almost perfect. The churches held their programs, a parade in the afternoon with music by the Jordan Brass Band leading, followed by servicemen and youth groups was grand. The Eastern Star served a luncheon for servicemen in Harmonia Hall.
It was a great game that the Jordan ball team played at Le Sueur last Sunday. The contest went 11 innings with Jordan winning 3-2.
Make plans to attend the presentation of that laughable musical comedy, "The Deestrick Skule," at St. John's Auditorium next Sunday evening. It is a home-talent musical comedy with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and evening show at 8:15 p.m. Music is provided by the Legion Orchestra.
Plants for sale: cabbage, cauliflower, celery, etc. Five cents per dozen, Mrs. Paul Wagner.
The board of education will receive bids on the new public school building this evening.
U.G. Orris, the poolhall man, has sold out to J. Zellaha. The new owner will take possession Saturday.
A.M. Schaefer is beautifying his handsome residence by having a concrete driveway put in and also a cement sidewalk facing the property.
The Jordan Patrol of Boy Scouts will leave for their annual outing of camp life and a canoe cruise of several days on the St. Croix River.
St. John's parish school will continue in session for two more weeks, in order that they may obtain the fullest possible benefits of instruction.
Jacob Krautkremer has the carpentry work in the old Knott house almost completed.
70 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1950
Jordan baseball relinquished first place to Le Center temporarily when they lost their game last Wednesday by a score of 10-3, but Jordan regained the coveted spot Friday evening when Prior Lake defeated Le Center.
Jordan's new baseball field is called a grand spot when New Prague plated the first game on the new field. Jordan won 6-3.
On Saturday evening, June 17, the third of the season's free band concert will be presented in Jordan. The program has 16 members.
The annual meeting of the MVEC will be held at Jordan Fairgrounds on June 19 at 10 a.m. This is the first all day meeting to be held by the cooperative. The 4-H will sell soft drinks, ice cream and other items. Lunch will also be available. A number of electrical appliances will be displayed along with a submerged pump, an irrigation system and others. Principal speaker will be Harold Le Vander.
Sandra Peterson is spending the week with the Bakken family in Winsted.
Walter Harold, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Lucius, was baptized Sunday afternoon at St. John's church.
The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Wolfram, Jane Marie, was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sunday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Fahrenkamp spent last week traveling through four states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa. It was an enjoyable trip.
Ask for Oak Grove Milk and get new, sanitary, "specially made for you" containers every time you buy milk. No more washing bottles to return. Protect your family's health. Bud Dumar, your Oak Grove dealer of prompt courteous service.
St. Catherine's church is serving a chicken and ham dinner on Sunday, June 18 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Adults, $1 and children 50 cents. The public is cordially invited.
Get your ice cream in bulk — two gallons for $3.50. We have frozen custard for 30 cents a pint. Try Gold Spot for picnic ice cream service.
Matt Schommer has free black dirt. Come and get it.
Delores Fahrenkamp became the bride of Alvin Jindra on June 1.
Doing a remodeling job and some re-arrangement of the first floor front of the Hotel Jordan, owner Ted Pekarna says it may take a month. Access to the hotel and the coffee shop is open.
Loren Killian is building a new home in the Arcade addition across from his sister Roselia Killian.
50 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1970
Alex J. Krautkremer, 76, passed away at Queen of Peace Hospital at New Prague Hospital June 6. Alex was born to Jacob and Barbara Gerold Krautkremer in St. Benedict, attended school at St. Benedict and Mankato, married Agnes Beckman and is survived by his wife and daughter Gloria. Alex spent 30 years in the insurance business and active in the city of Jordan.
Len Knutson, retired from active service, May 29, after 41 years with Northern State Power. His plans for retirement include lots of hunting, fishing and traveling.
The Society of Outstanding American Students announces the honor of membership for 1970 has been bestowed upon Cathy Garahan, Mary Joachim, Karen Pekarna, Steve Royle, Joan Schneiderhan, Ruth Stahler, Nancy Wagner and Chuck Wormer of Jordan High School.
Alvin Schwichtenberg started his 31st year with Texaco Oil on June 1. His first 24 years were with the late Chester Schmitt on South Broadway. Six years ago he built the Triangle Texas on 169 and 282.
Ten third-grade students from St. John's Parochial School. Shelly Hentges, Peter Scheffler, Paula Schneider, Lee Ann Hartman, Shirley Hennes, Joe Krueser, Lauren Lambrecht, Juanita Schaak, Terese Koenig and Laurie Miller wrote letters to President Nixon.
The Brewers handed Lonsdale, a leading contender for the championship in the DRS league, a 5-1 beating Friday before a large benefit crowd. Doug Nachbar and Jerry Seifert pitched fine baseball.
The St. Benedict Saints remain undefeated as they beat Webster by a lopsided score of 16-3. Lyle Lambrecht and Tim Steinhoff pitched for St. Benedict. Leading hitters for Benedict were Earl Pint and Tim Steinhoff with two for three and Milo Hartman having two for 4, including a home run.
30 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1990
A committee has been formed in the Jordan community which will seek the possibility of constructing a swimming pool in Jordan. The committee had its first meeting May 31.
Two downtown Jordan businesses share same building entry in the former Sunder's Store building, now owned by Butch Mamer. They are Cully's Business Services operated by Bob Cully, as he currently serves as mayor of Jordan, and Premier Pools owned by two brothers Greg and Bernie Gerold and their wives, Lysa and Brenda. Location is 105 Water Street.
City of Jordan hears from Mark's Sanitation that the volume of garbage being picked up in Jordan must be reduced. A number of ways to address this issue were discussed. To help alleviate some of the problem, Mark announced that he will begin taking food cans for recycling beginning July 15. The cans must have all labels removed, washed out and crushed.
Police Chief Alvin Erickson reported a boat trolling on the Mill Pond. Drivers identified and verbally warned of the offense.
You can now place and order for postage stamps, postal cards any hour of the day, every day of the year through the United States Postal Service's "Stamps by the Phone" program. First class, 25 cents in sheets of 50 for $12.50; 20 cent stamps (for second class) roll of 100 for $20 and 15 cent postal cards in lots of 100 for $15.
The Jordan Brewers played in the first round game in the New Prague Invitational Tournament, June 1. Jordan edged Northfield 3-2. Jordan left-hander pitcher, Allan Johnson, outfielder Dave Hentges, and infielder Jeff Pascal, were the key ingredients to the one-run Jordan victory.