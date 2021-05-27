123 YEARS AGO
May 26, 1898
C.W. Kaufman will move next week to the former Traub place and John Stimel is leasing the Schaefer building and has purchased all the Kaufman fixtures.
Blacksmith O’Brien has opened his shop next to Leonard’s law office. He comes highly recommended as a competent horseshoer.
Arrangements are made for a grander celebration of Memorial Day this year. There will be a patriotic program, a larger procession, music by band and choirs and two addresses — one in English, one in German. It all begins at the Public School grounds at 2:30 p.m. and proceeds to Spirit Hill Cemetery for the program.
Total school enrollment has decreased since work on farms began — total is 24 on the roll call.
100 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1921
Jordan may have a Masonic Temple built this year. Recently King Hiram Lodge A.F. and A.M. acquired title to the old Gravel Block site at the corner of Varner and First, with a view to building and are working at how to finance the buidling.
We have had some pretty cool weather during the week. It froze ice Saturday night and again Sunday night. The fishing season opening May 15 was a cold and raw day.
A resolution by the Legislature requested that the State Fair be closed on the Sabbath Sept. 4. All exhibit buildings will close, no entertainment of any sort, no roller coaster or merry-go-around are also closed.
Coach Cappy Richter’s team of balltossers of the Jordan High School had two inter-school contests last week at Smail Field in Jordan. They lost to Farmington High last Thursday with a score of 4-11. On Monday afternoon the team met the Shakopee High Team and won 5 to 4.
Paul Beckman is the road patrolman for this section of the Daniel Boone Trail. Werner Nolden has the contract providing houses and machinery. The Senior-Junior banquet, an annual event in student life is to be held at the high school assembly tomorrow night.
If this rain should continue and the baseball team trip to Farmington cannot be negotiated by auto the game will be postponed.
Fred Voigt has succeeded to the Carl Smith Dray business having purchased the team and horses from Mr. Smith.
The State Skat tournament will be in Jordan a week from Sunday.
The pebbledash finish has been put in the outside walls of the new oil filling station. The area around has been cement paved and all is nearly ready to operate.
J.B. Mertens is tearing down his house in Southtown and will build a new one on the property — a modern, nifty bungalow.
Sunday being so chilly and dreary the management of New Prague’s baseball desired to postpone the season-opening game with Jordan — desire granted.
70 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1951
Two young Jordan men, Julius Jabs and Lawrence Jabs, also Wallace Huss, George R. Meyer and Richard M. Walsh of Belle Plaine were Scott County Selectmen summoned to induction on the 18th of this month.
The road across the Minnesota River bridge north of Jordan to Carver lowlands was declared officially reopened yesterday. Floodwaters closed the road April 9 with several feet above crest.
In the VFW building on Broadway at 6:15 p.m. this evening, May 24, the Jordan Commercial Club will hold their meeting, President Bob Nachbar will preside. Lunch and entertainment follows the meeting.
Foundations are up for the new home being built on the farm of Lawrence Beckman just east of town.
Called for jury duty for the June General Term are Lena Hennes, Loren Jabs, Henry Meyer, Lillian Morlock, Robert Nachbar, Rudolph Schlauderaff and Ludwina Scheffer.
There will be a baseball night in Jordan on Decoration Day, May 30 at 8:15 p.m. LeSeuer and Jordan.
The Jordan High School baseball team suffered its second setback when Waterville swamped the Hubmen 9 to 0 on Friday. On the previous Thursday the Jordan team lost to LeCenter 6 to 2.
50 YEARS AGO
May 27, 1971
Andrew Hennes was killed instantly when his tractor tipped over on an incline at his home, Saturday night about 7 p.m. Andrew, 32 years old, was the son of William and Agnes Hennes.
He served in the U.S. Army, was associated with a partner at the Skelly Oil Co. in Jordan and also was into the milk trucking business. Surviving him are his wife, Phyliss, his three children Shirley, Kenneth and Marie.
Seventy-six seniors will receive diplomas at Jordan High School Friday, May 28 at exercises beginning at 8:15 p.m.
Funeral services for John L. Gregory, 23 were held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at St. John’s the Baptist Church in Jordan. He is survived by his parents, Adolph and Margaret, two brothers, Tom and Walter, 1 sister, Mrs. Dallas (Ann) Stejska all of Jordan.
Mr. and Herbert Schlickeman of Ruthven, Iowa announce the engagement of their daughter, Wanda Jean of Minneapolis to John A. Breimhorst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Breimhorst. A Sept. 11 wedding is planned.
The 1971 track season came to a close for the Hubmen with the exception of John Breunig, who threw the shot put 44 1/2 feet to finish second in this event and advance to the region four meet Thursday, May 27.
30 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1991
Jordan District 712 voters elected two incumbents, Al Schroeder and Nancy Youngdahl to again serve on the board with Nancy Pearson who received 18 write-in votes to fill the three-year terms on the school board.
Broadway Street in Jordan will be decorated by graceful ornamental trees and lovely shrubbery growing on both sides of the street, charming street lights glowing in the dark of the night, new concrete sidewalks with three-foot wide brick pavers, such imagination will be reality in the early fall.
The JHS class of 1991 has named Susan Dahl, daughter of Joe and Jeanne Dahl as valedictorian; Wendy Shaw, daughter of Mike and Lori Shaw has been named salutatorian for this year’s graduating class. Nathan Woskie, son of Roger and Sandra Woskie, is graduating with high honors.
Brad and Peggy Heitkamp are proud to announce the birth of their son, Brandon, born at Queen Hospital on May 14.
Dorothy Kochlin a resident at the Schule Haus became a great grandmother for the fifth time with the birth of Nathan, son of Scott and Kelly Kochlin at St. Francis Regional Hospital in Shakopee.
Pauline M. Elke has been selected to receive a $500 Mankato State University President’s Achievement Award for the 1991 academic year.
Sacrifice flies by Dean Turnland and Pete Buesgens scoring the tying run and winning runs as the Brewers won their initial game of the season, edging Carver 4 to 3 in the 11 innings.
The Brewers were the visiting team in their own park Sunday afternoon as Carver’s Field was flooded over and the Black Sox elected to play the game in Jordan.
Jordan Hubmen baseball defeated Belle Plaine Tigers 12-2 with Dave Schultz hitting his second home-run of the season.