123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 10, 1896
The Jordan Bakery has a nice line of trees and tree decorations for Christmas.
“Fatty” Nolden visited the county seat, enjoyed a sleigh ride and visited friends.
The undersigned administrator of the estate of F. Morlock will sell at private sale the following articles of personal property: one sleigh harness, one chair, ropes, 30 shares Concordia stock, two shares Jordan Mill Co. stock, two shares Jordan Land Syndicate stock. F.H. Juergens.
On Friday last week assignee Weiland issued checks to the creditors of F. Nicolin to the amount of 24.5% of their claims. This is the final settlement of the assignment.
On last Tuesday we got what we wanted — a few weeks of snow which came slowly without driving wind. We have been enjoying splendid sleighing since then. Alas, it has been worn out on the roads and we need some more.
Those hands raised for the Jordan postmaster position have been multiplied by two. Many would like to assume the duties of that office.
H. Herder has the finest assortment of Christmas cigars. Prices 75 cents per box.
The I.O.F. are arranging for a grand New Years Festival. They will give a grand ball and dinner and entertain you royally.
During the past 18 months the Jordan flouring mill has not been shut down but two half-days. They are making an extra nice quality of flour from this year’s crop.
Jordan experienced an epidemic sear from diphtheria last Thursday. The gossipers had got in good work and seared a great portion of people, the children were kept home and schools closed. Schools will reopen today.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1919
The coal fuel-saving order that went into effect on Monday has curtailed passenger train service by one-third. The Omaha cut train No. 7 in the evening. Also, No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 are also cut. The Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad serving Jordan last two trains are the No. 5 and No. 6.
The early winter has struck with no thawing, some more snow, sub-zero weather and brisk cool breezes have been the rule this week.
Save fuel: the coal strikes may be settled but stocks are low.
The executive board of the Scott County Farm Bureau met and Agent Geiger was engaged for the next year at a salary of $1,980 per year. The Scott County Bureau has 350 members.
Census enumerators have been approved: Frank Hilgers for Jordan and Sand Creek Township and Walter Gatz for St. Lawrence Township.
Ten thousand cubic feet of gas can be produced from one ton of coal.
There is much reason to go to the post office after supper now. It used to be a great gathering place about 7 p.m. when P.M. Joe Casey opened the windows and passed out the evening meal and afternoon newspapers which arrived on Omaha No. 7, the new discontinued train due to saving coal. Now we must wait until tomorrow morning.
The second number of the Lyceum Course presents Montaville Flowers, a forensic lecturer on world problems on Wednesday evening, Dec. 17 at the Grand Theatre. Proceeds go to the Community Club, admission is 35 cents and 50 cents.
Toys: dolls, teddy bears, wagons, pianos, blackboards, games, books, tool chests and more at Dennig’s — the Christmas store.
The free clinic for children was held at Dr. Phillips’ office yesterday. The Minnesota Public Health Service clinic aims to aid people as an advisory investigating symptoms of adenoids and other abnormal conditions.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1949
At the county fairgrounds the Scott County 4-H Club’s new building is rising staidly, being framed. Most work is being done by free labor of the clubs from all over the country.
Pleasant weather continues with handsome sunny days, no storms and night freezing of an average of nine degrees. About a half-inch of fluff feel Tuesday night.
Arrangements are made to conduct evening classes for Jordan teachers by the Mankato State faculty. History 204 and Education 204 for two-year students and Education 460 for four-year students (teachers).
Manager of the Jordan Wheels, Gene Schmidt, doesn’t know why Le Center never showed up, but the wheels on a snappy fame between members of their large squad.
The Scott County Historical Society is being revived by Julius Collier, the head of the original society. Membership fees are $1 per year or $15 for a life membership.
The Polly Pigtails held their monthly meeting with Mary Strait and Synde Nolden giving a demonstration on making scrambled eggs. It was served with soda crackers. Mary Jane Ploen, reporter.
AD: buy a Champion outboard motor for him for the special Christmas gift — only $109.50. Les Dorn and Werner Wolf at Dorn and Wolf Agency.
AD: Chevrolet trucks give you more for your money at Engfer Chevrolet in Jordan.
AD: Last call — bring in your plow shears now before we dismiss our blacksmith. Jordan Welding Shop on Water Street. Louis Stifter, proprietor.
An ideal Christmas gift: a share of stock for $10 in the Jordan Baseball Association Inc. Contact Loren Habegger, Ben Mertz, Sid Nolden, Tony Adams or Lawrence Herder.
Only 15 days to shop before Christmas!
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1969
The first section of Jordan’s new water tower was riveted to place last week by crewmen. When completed, the top of the 300,000-gallon tank will stand 110 feet above the ground. The tower is being constructed on a hillside site just to the east of Spirit Hill Cemetery. Contractors doing the work is the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company.
Scott County residents Monday dug out from the first major snow storm of the season. There was no severe cold, however, with the storm. Although driving was miserable, no blocked roads were reported. Total snowfall was 12 inches.
Members of the Jordan Fire Department will be canvasing the Jordan community, house to house, Monday evening Dec. 15, to sell tickets to the second annual Fireman’s Dance. The tickets are selling for $1 each, which will be held Friday, Jan. 9 in the Carver ballroom.
AD: Christmas trees available at Wey’s Webb and Tavern. Spruce, balsam, Norway pine and Scotch pine.
Jordan VFW Post and Auxiliary entered their poppy display in a contest, which was held in St. Peter at the second district meeting on Dec. 7. The contest consisted of three categories and Jordan’s entry, entitled “Fly a Flag at Home,” took second place in one of the categories.
The Jordan Hubmen won their first game of the season last Friday night by the score of 74-61 against the Le Center Cats. The Hubmen now meet the very strong New Prague team tomorrow, Dec. 12, in the first home game for Jordan. The Trojans defeated Jordan twice last season and are 3-0 now.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1989
Jordan City Administrator Coralee Fox, along with Jordan Public Works employee Dave Bendzick checked over the living community Christmas tree on Thursday morning after the tree was strung with lights for the lighting ceremony that evening. The tree was donated by the Cliff Klehr family and was dug out and moved to the Lions Park site by Vern Hennes, the latter volunteering his equipment and time.
A comprehensive housing project was proposed for Haefner’s third addition. The proposal calls for the city to pay $44,425 in back taxes and penalties on 16-parcel of land. After discussion, the council agreed the best course of action was to move quickly on the proposal.
Ethel Caswell, age 84 of Life Care Center in Tucson, Arizon, formerly of Jordan, passed away Nov. 27. At an early age she was stricken with polio and spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. She attended Jordan Public School, graduating in 1923. About 30 years ago she left Jordan and lived for a time in Santa Barbara, California before moving to Tucson. She was eligible for, and subsequently became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Jordan volunteer spirit was alive and well on Saturday, Oct. 21. Volunteer coaches and staff prepared ground behind backstops on fields 2, 3 and 4 at the Jordan High School athletic complex in anticipation of the coming spectator bleachers. The bleachers will be three and five rows, 15-feet wide each. Seating capacity will be 30 and 50 people per bleacher, costing approximately $4,000 total for all three bleachers.
The Jordan boys basketball team opened the 1989-90 regular season with a resounding 61-44 victory over conference foe, Le Center.
The Hubmen wrestling team lost to Waconia 39-32 in a dual meet at Waconia last Friday.
Jordan Jaguars cagers begin the season with two losses.