123 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1897
Mrs. Mertens sold her farm of 150 acres about four miles south of Jordan to John Deutsch Sr. for $6,100. Mrs. Mertens, her son and daughter will move to Jordan. The sale was through a 60 cent advertisement in this paper. The benefits of advertising.
The last bal-masque of the season is at Nicolin’s Opera House tonight. Lent begins Wednesday and the McKinley administration the day following. Then three days remain to pay tour taxes before penalties begin.
Ladies are being relieved of much labor of washday by the “Little Cyclone Washer.” The machine washes by compressed air forcing the water through the clothes. Any child can operate it and it can be done in the parlor. In use since ‘91, they sell for $3.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Morlock. We all smoked a good cigar and wished a life of prosperity and happiness.
The blow yesterday successfully drove considerate snow into the public roads. The mercury fell but little. The groundhog has not suffered so far, look out for the lion.
The creamery had the misfortune to break a line in the boiler and had to haul milk to their plant in Belle Plaine.
We will have a new school building. Such is the verdict rendered by the voters of the district at two school meeting held this week. On Friday, by a vote of 198 to 33 it was resolved that the district borrow $8,000 of state funds and pay $1,000 each year until it is paid.
On Monday evening the meeting for the purpose of ongoing and independent district said “no” by a vote of 222 to 76. At both meetings motions were made for an advisory board to be relieved but were voted down each time.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1920
Those taking part in the St. John’s play last week were Cora Kipp, Frances Wermerskirchen, Isabel Leonard, Rose Smith, Jos. Sunder, Norman Engler, Jack Denning and Theodore Hilgers. The acting was praiseworthy throughout.
The sugar situation is relieved with shipments received in practically every train. The voluntary rationing system that merchants had is now released. Customers can get as much sugar as they want — up to 100 pounds. The buyers enthusiasm is restrained somewhat by the prices — it is in the neighborhood of 25 cents a pound in large lots.
Belle Plaine schools theatre, dance hall events and other functions are called off due to the influenza epidemic.
A meeting of team leaders of the Jordan community service will be held at the Merchant’s Hotel on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Main business will be seeking memberships.
The county has four pages of a financial statement printed in this issue. Among some of the items listed is recapitulation of the county poor fund, merchandise for paupers, poor keeper, overseer of poor, Sunday poor.
For sale: 138-acre farm four miles south of Jordan –Otto Behmier.
The commercial club and eighth grade pupils of St. John’s School are rehearsing a play to be presented the Sunday after Easter.
Lenten services in the American language are to be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. every Sunday. Service at the M.E. church will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. followed by services in German.
Superintendent Clarke had a Lincoln program at the high school in memory of the Great Emancipator on Feb. 12. Washington’s birthday, the 22nd, falls on Sunday this year.
The Jordan Sulfur Springs and Mud Bath Sanitarium Company finished its ice harvest last Friday.
Wm. F. Bohnsack has purchased the J.B. Mertens farm south of town. Mr. Mertens will be moving into Jordan shortly.
The Richter sawmill is a busy place and expects to quadruple last year’s output.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1950
Governor Luther Youngdahl and his brother, Reuben, enjoyed taking the baths and treatments at Mudbaden for three days recently. The rates are modest, the surroundings attractive, meals are tasty and the health services unsurpassed. There are 18 local people plus many others working there.
Jordan’s Last Man’s Club — formed in 1939 by members from World War One — held its annual banquet at Mudbaden Sulfur Springs Sunday evening. Forty members were present. A bottle of vintage Champagne was the centerpiece.
John J. Stang, local Dodge dealer, delivered a shiny black 1950 sedan to Father Samuel Martin on behalf of the parish for his own use in parochial activities.
The Jordan cagers lost a close game to Le Sueur Friday night with a final score of 49 to 39.
Three new homes are being built in Jordan. They are for Peter Wermerskirchen, Joseph Link and Gene Hertaus.
Pot and pan sale: Enamelware, white with red trim — washbasin, 39 cents — oval dish pan, 79 cents — cake pan, 49 cents — pudding pan, 23 cents. Filler Variety Store in Jordan.
New owner Roland Nachbar of Jordan Hatchery said that they are expecting their first hatch to come on March 1, about 6,000 baby chicks.
AD: Photographs will be taken at the Jordan Hotel on Monday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. by 20th Century Studios for their annual ladies and children’s (personality and expression) photo contest. Fifty cents entry fee.
The Hubmen “A” team lost to Henderson 48 to 46 in overtime after being tied 46 to 46. The “B” team was defeated 25 to 41. Jordan won their eighth-grade conference game in 15 starts by defeating Waterfille 32 to 25. The “B” team lost their fifth game of the season by a score of 29 to 27.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1970
In an effort to stem-up a possible rubella epidemic, a total of 906 children were vaccinated against rubella at Jordan’s immunization clinic on Feb. 17. That figure includes St. John’s, Jordan elementary and Lydia pre-school.
The clinic was set up to give the shots to children one year through the grade six. It was staffed by Dr. Elizabeth Rieschle, Mrs. Roy Merwin, Mrs. Lee Radermacher, Mrs. Don Tillman, Mrs. James Hartman, Mrs. Lanny Holzer, Mrs. George Jackelen, Mrs. Lloyd Schneiderhan, Mrs. Don Undesser and Mrs. LeRoy Scheffler.
Sgt. David J. Deutsch, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Werne Deutsch, arrived home Feb. 13 after a year tour of duty in Vietnam. After a month furlough, he will be stationed at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington. Deutsch is assistant crew chief on the C141 star-lifter.
Mrs. John E. Casey, 89, had the misfortune to fall in her home Saturday evening and break an arm. She is a patient at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague.
The Cannon Valley Girl Scout Council announce that on Friday, Feb. 27 the annual cookie sale will kick off in Jordan. Nearly 100 juniors, cadettes and senior scouts will be ringing your doors. The local chairwoman in Jordan is Mrs. Harold Hartman.
The regular meeting of the board of education was called to order by the chairman at 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 2, 1970 in the superintendent’s office in the high school. Present were Leonard Will, James Hessian, Edith Lucas, James Heinisch, Dean Reichow, Curtis Kochlin and Supt. Fred G. Elmerman.
The Hubmen ended their regular season play Friday night by getting revenge on the Le Sueur Giants by a score of 87-65; their 14th win. Balanced scoring and a lot of hustle brought about the victory. Scorers for Jordan were Gerdes, 20; Bendzick and Jab, 17 each; Hoffman, 16; Bakken, 12; and Hamer, 5.
The Jordan Hubmen won their district 13 tourney opener Tuesday night against the Farmington Tigers by a score of 71-36. Gerdes scored 24 points, followed by Hoffman, 18; Bakken, 12; Bendzick, 100; and Jab, 7.
30 YEARS AGO
Feb. 22, 1990
Editor Paul Sunder and special correspondent Claire Robling of the Jordan Independent captured a first place plaque in “Best Local News Story” category of the 1988-89 Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Their entry on the tragic story about Jordan’s house fire which claimed the lives of three children at the David Bardwell residence, Dec. 11, 198 8.
Senator Bob Schmitz will not seek reelection to post in District 36. Schmitz, a lifelong farmer and former farm implement dealer is currently chairman of the senate local and urban government community. He previously served as chairman of the senate veterans affairs committee and carious subcommittees. He was elected in 1974, reelected 1976-1980, 1982 and 1986 by large margins and has decided “It is the appropriate time to give someone else the opportunity.”
Jordan City Council has bad news by an engineers report on well No. 4 being contaminated twice the radium level that it was two years ago. Forced by these findings to recess the water project, the council discussed a number of alternative plans for attacking the problem.