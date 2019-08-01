123 YEARS AGO
July 30, 1896
The Jordan Independent is published every Thursday at $1 per year. Thos. J. Kelley is our editor and proprietor. This issue is volume XII and numbered 24.
Caswell & Kipp has completed a well for Patrick McFadden at a depth of 285 feet with an abundance of splendid water.
A joke — Mrs. Johnson: Did you see much of my daughter at the seaside, captain? Captain: Well, I should say I did. She wore her bathing suit in the morning, bloomers in the afternoon and a low neck at night.
There are a number of young men of this city who have become so enthusiastic over the 16-to-1 plank of the democratic platform. It is said they don’t retire nights until 16 minutes after 1, especially Sunday nights. These young men will grow up to be good democrats.
The members of St. Catherine’s Church will have a festival and picnic at Carroll’s Lake for the raising of funds to rebuild a new church on the site recently destroyed by fire.
The entire stock, store building, dwelling house, barns, etc., of my property in Lydia is for sale or rent by Mrs. F.J. Vogel, since the death of her husband.
There are four normal schools in Minnesota — Winona, Mankato, St. Cloud and Moordhead — organized for the training of teachers of the public schools of the state. Tuition is free to all who pledge to teach in Minnesota. Textbooks are furnished at the rental of $3 per year. The average cost of furnished rooms with board is about $3 per week.
Notice is hereby given to all persons not to play any ball, or practice with bat and ball in any public streets of the city. Police will arrest any person caught playing ball any time hereafter. G.C. Schmitt, Mayor.
AD: Watch and clock repairing at Heitkamp’s, next door to Morlock and Mueller’s Meat Market. Photographer Heitkamp has moved to the Gravel Block now and opened a jewelry and chronometer repair shop. The photo gallery is closed for the present time.
The mercury was 102 degrees in the shade Tuesday.
100 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1919
Hog cholera has again shown itself in the county. It seems to be spreading rapidly in all directions. Sick hogs should be reported to a veterinarian or the Farm Bureau so steps may be taken to check it.
Minnesota’s prize military band, the famous 151st Field Artillery Band, performed a concert in Jordan last Saturday night. The band is unusual in appearance, for it is a Doughboy’s Band, appearing in plain army khaki. “The Gopher Gunners,” as they are called, gave afternoon and evening concerts in Schutz and Hilgers Park. With short notice, events were well attended and enjoyed.
Petitions are being circulated to establish a Dam Refuse in a portion of the Town of St. Lawrence as announced by the Minnesota State Game and Fish Commission.
Teacher’s examinations will be held in Jordan on August 4-6 in all subjects. Teachers wishing certificates renewal will present examiners with necessary Reading Circle Certificates during the exams.
The Reddy Night’n’day Bicycle Club members enjoyed a luncheon in the afternoon and a chicken dinner in the evening at the Lough Spring Brook Farm.
The new manager of the Shipping Association is Herman Young.
Peter Koelzer informs us that he has just almost completed arrangements for greatly enhancing his sorghum mill. He has purchased additional machinery and a tract of land south of the Phillips residence. The machinery comes from the old brewing plant.
It was hot yesterday — 95 degrees in the shade.
The farmers elevator is all cribbed up and the structure completed; also the adjoining unloading porch and building where flour and feed will be sold.
Last week J.F. Ebbe stepped on the starter button of his auto and fared southward on a motor jaunt.
70 YEARS AGO
July 28, 1949
The R.H. and Roy Schlauderaff farm, just south of Jordan, was featured in a recent issue of “Country Gentleman,” a national farm magazine, for their swine-rearing methods. Their hogs are provided with cool, clean water, plenty of food, shade and a good pasture.
An Industrial Parade is being planned as a feature of the Scott County Fair to be held in September, during our Centennial 1949 year. The last parade was held in 1941 just before the war. Bands, marching units, floats will be featured. People are being contracted and full cooperation is needed.
This area received 2.5 inches of rain in a three night period. The early July drought has ended. Sunday turned hot and humid — 92 degrees in the shade. Monday and Tuesday have also been hot.
A quick piece of work was accomplished by Florian Busch’s construction crew when a one-story addition to the rear of Dr. Frederick Hass; combination home and office building on Second Street was completed this week. This is the place sold recently by Roland Killian.
More than 1,400 fans saw Jordan’s first win over the Belle Plaine Tigers in two years when Jordan won 13 to 3.
A fair-sized audience enjoyed what was scheduled as the final free concert by Jordan Municipal Band Saturday night (although there may be another concert because the uniforms failed to arrive). The band shell was on Water Street just off Broadway.
Col. Loren Habegger and his elderly but still gorgeous Ford open-faced car, complete with a lovely hitchhiker, were applauded along the route of the Aquatennial Parade last Saturday evening. The Colonel’s friendliness and urbanity proved a feature toward local and state history in the parade (not to mention his skill as chauffeur). It was good publicity for Col. Habegger’s hometown of Jordan.
50 YEARS AGO
July 31, 1969
James Taddei, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Geno Taddei was returning home Monday evening when his car was hit broadside by a train on the crossing at Chaska. He had been golfing in Hopkins with his roommate at St. John’s University. He was alone at the time of the accident which occurred at 10 p.m. He was examined and released.
The law office of Richard Menke is being remodeled and he is conducting his business in an office behind the dental office of Dr. Joe Pekarna, meanwhile.
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Deutsch, Betty and Rosalie returned from a two-week trip to the west coast. While there they visited with Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Deutsch and family and Master Sergeant and Mrs. John Novosad and family, stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base near San Francisco.
Library system salaries were recommended to the Scott County Library System at a special session. The board approved the following salaries to be effective July 1, 1969. In Jordan: Dorothy Anderson, $2.50 per hour and Marie Lee Ries, $1.35 per hour.
Congratulations to Theresa Marxen on being chosen Crazy Days Queen.
The Senior Citizens Center has welcomed two new members to the club; Mrs. Herman Trost and Miss Delores (Lully) Schmitt.
30 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1989
The 73rd Scott County Fair opens today and runs through Sunday, July 31. Two new events, in addition to many other actives will take place. Included will be “family night” to be held Sunday evening at 7 p.m. and the other is the “enduro car” races, set for Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Approximately 60 people calling themselves the Concerned Citizens for a Safe and Better Jordan presented a petition opposing the development of a medical waste incinerator in the Jordan Industrial Park to the city council at it’s July 24 meeting. The petition contained some 800 signatures which represents 50 percent of the registered voters of Jordan.
Richard Chermak, 16, was killed Friday, July 21, when the van he was driving was hit broadside by a grain truck. Chermak was alone in the truck. The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles north of Jordan.
Jordan High School Class of 1959 held their 30th class reunion at Geno’s Hub Hall, July 8. Thirty members of the original class of 45 were present for the event. Special guests were former superintendent Donald Rice from Two Rivers, Wisconsin; and former principal Joe Knapp from Stewartville, Minnesota.
The Lions held their annual outdoor picnic meeting at Lions Park Wednesday. It gave members an opportunity to see a finished park after the additional item that had been added. Horseshoe pits, charcoal grills, new picnic tables and a portable toilet.
Jordan Brewers continue on their winning path. Jordan clipped bot Maple Plain by a score of 6-2 and Chaska 16-6, but lost to Delano 11-0.