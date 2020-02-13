123 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1897
All, or nearly all, of our taxpayers are now in favor of building a new schoolhouse as was publicly expressed at a mass meeting held Tuesday evening. Be ready to vote on Feb. 19.
The valuation of our District No. 24 is $327,000. Our principal received $650 for then months salary, or $65 per month for 1896. The Jordan district employees through grade teachers will average salary of $257.66.
The Ladies of the Presbyterian Church will give an Experience Social and “B” dinner at Nicolin’s Opera House tomorrow evening, Lincoln’s birthday, serving from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are 25 cents and 15 cents. All are invited.
Old papers for putting under carpets, cover pantry shelves, etc. All you can carry away for 10 cents at this office.
The price of wood and coal has been on the decline since the groundhog did not see his shadow.
Attention milk sellers: We have a lot of 5-, 8- and 10-gallon milk cans, which we are selling at low cost. F. Wolf and Co.
August Kipp and Emma Benish will wed on Wednesday. They will make their home in August’s fine brick residence in this city.
Proters are out announcing the IXL’s marquee ball at Concordia Hall on Washington’s birthday. Music will be by Ideal Orchestra. Admission is 50 centers per couple.
Petitions for postmaster are out. Seeking the position in Jordan are F.H. Juergens, Robert Smail, C. Knott and Charles Jackson.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1920
The first spring strawberries arrived Tuesday from Florida. The price is a dollar a quart.
Fred Herberlich, 68, better known as “Tiler Fritz,” died and is buried in Spirit Hill. He worked as a tile-ditcher in the area and was an excellent workman.
An eastbound fast freight train loaded with grain cars, came to grief on the Omaha Railroad Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Fourteen cars became derailed by an arch bar. About 7 p.m. all was open again.
The Soldier Boys Quartet will be performing at the Grand Theatre next Wednesday night, Feb. 11. Admission is 35 cents and 50 cents plus War Tax. This will be the fourth lyceum course presented under the auspices of the American Legion.
The price of flour was relieved to the extent of 20 cents a hundred pounds on Monday.
This past week has been milder. Damp with fog, most days are cloudy and temperatures were well above the zero mark. Monday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog’s Day. The weather was such that it can be claimed he saw his shadow. That means six weeks more of winter weather.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Grams will erect a handsome house on a First Street site, just west of Mrs. Peter Wagner’s residence.
Attend the Big Hog Day on Feb. 17 in Jordan. Henry Arens will sell a big bunch of 20 Poland China bred sows bred and a Wonder Boy boar at an auction.
Mres. Clemens Schneiderhan (Bertha Mertens) died Tuesday. Born in 1852, she was one of the pioneers of this community.
Coach Grams took the high school basketball team to Le Sueur and came home victors, 21-17.
The Jordan Skat Club will hold two tournaments Sunday, one in the afternoon at 2 p.m. and in the evening at 8 p.m.
High School Superintendent A.E. Pearson had died at age 33 of pneumonia. He has been here two years, was a dedicated man and has done much for Jordan.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 9, 1950
Green Light: Jordan Night Baseball committee announced it has received pledges totaling $5,875 and will be going ahead with the project. “However,” said Mayor Schmitt, “we are still short of the entire $16,000 for the entire project cost.”
Monday was the first day in several weeks that there was no sub-zero weather in Minnesota. It thawed strongly Sunday and snow on the ground is disappearing. It is almost balmy.
The Jordan Methodist Church is having their annual Father and Son Banquet on Thursday evening, Feb. 16 at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at Chester Schmitt Service Station, Juni Hardware and Strait Furniture.
In Jordan the central steam heating plant of Nathan States Power beats both schools, the churches, many business places and a number of homes and also provides the electric lights. The Jordan plant has about twelve days supply of coal on hand and expects shipments from Minneapolis soon.
Bezz Beckman and Judy Trost gave a demonstration on making rice crispies bars at the Polly Pigtails meeting. Della Pauly and Sue Ann Pekarna are new members. We made $46 at our recent food sale. Mary Jane Ploen, reporter.
Smallpox and vaccination: in 1938 there were 15,000 cases and only 375 reported in 1944. In 1924 there was the epidemic and thousands were vaccinated. Then neglect of the people resulted in dangerous levels again from 1937 to 1940. In 1943 no cases were reported. Keep our community safe and be vaccinated.
Quite a number of Jordan’s youth have been obtaining some exercise on the Fairgrounds Park public skating ice, such as it is. The place needs more attention and upkeep. Also access to it is not too good.
“The Jolly Woodshoppers” will play for a dance at Kasper’s Hall on Feb. 12.
Jordan basketball lost its fourth conference game to St. Peter after a hard-fought game, Jordan 21 and St. Peter 23. The “B” team also lost by a score of 33-12.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1970
The state baseball tournament financial report issued last week shows a profit of $7,949.89. Income came from three sources; advertising from tournament advertising; the sale of the tournament books and the concession stand.
Nic Von Bank of Jordan, 44, died suddenly at his home at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. He had been ill about a month and death is ascribed to heart attack.
The second annual meeting of the stockholders of the Jordan Development Corporation is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 18, according to letters that were mailed this week to all stockholders by secretary Lee Radermacher. The meeting will be held at the Jordan High School at 8 p.m. Dividend checks also will be distributed.
AD: Park Ballroom, New Prague, Saturday, Feb. 14 — St. Benedict Baseball Benefit. Jolly musicians. For booth reservations call or stop at ballroom after 7:45 p.m., night of dance only — no booth held after 9 p.m. One booth per person.
The Jordan Hubmen made a second half comeback Tuesday night to edge the Montgomery Red Birds 68-58. The Hubmen used the fast break, looked for the open man and controlled both backboards, something they were unable to do in the first half.
The Hubmen were stopped by Norwood Friday night, 68-64. Jordan scored 30 field goals to 27 for Norwood, but were outscored from the free throw line 14-4. Leading scorers for the Hubmen were Bakken and Gerdes, each scoring 17 points.
30 YEARS AGO
Feb. 8, 1990
The 16th annual Jordan Area Jaycees Distinguished Service Award banquet was held Sunday, Feb. 4 at Geno’s Hub. The Jordan Commercial Club sponsored the event this year. Three persons of the Jordan community were recognized for special achievements: Peter J. Schmitt Jr received the distinguished service award; Connie Hennen, the outstanding young Jordanite award; and Jeff Riesgraf, the outstanding young farmer award.
Presiding as master of ceremonies was Bill Rutz. The invocation was given by Fr. Thomas Carolan, pastor of St. John’s Catholic Church.
Scott Arndt, 24, dies Feb. 3 from injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident.