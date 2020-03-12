123 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1897
The inauguration of the millionaire’s president was said to exceed $16,000. Everything was conducted on the most lavish scale. Ten thousand electric lights of variegated colors illuminated the inaugural ball. It is very evident that the millionaire is expecting McKinley’s administration to bring them prosperity, whatever it may do for the poor.
Sweet potatoes are 25 cents a peck at Engler’s grocery.
The state game laws prohibit the catching of fish, in any manner, during the months of March and April.
The school board is being entertained by agents representing heating and ventilating apparatus.
Persons who wish to vote at the next annual school meeting should not forget that next week’s term of court is the only convenience offered to become a citizen for that occasion. The fee for second papers is now $1.
The foot of snow which fell on Sunday last will add much to our spring freshet.
Grocer Engler is arranging to erect a large and substantial brick business block on his property on First Street. The basement and first floor will be used for his store and the second story for his residence. It will be a model and modern business place and will greatly improve the street.
Jos. Richter will make application to the county board for an auctioneers license. He is an old hand at auctioneering and is assisted by Henry Fischer.
The Jordan Grays baseball club has reorganized and is ready for practice as soon as spring arrives. It will be giving a grand Easter Ball at the Opera House to help their coffers.
The Zettel family has moved to New Prague, Mr. Zettel was proprietor of the first creamery in Scott County and operated a creamery here for the past eight years.
100 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1920
All income tax returns covering the year 1919 must be filed by March 15.
Both the girls sextet and the boys quint of Jordan basketball won their contests against Shakopee Friday night. The contests were staged in the Jordan Hall. In the girls game the score was 13 to 7. The girls team was Elizabeth Polansky, Grace Orr, Inez Scott, Ruth Varner, Rose Michael and Viola Juni. The girls have played four games and won all of them. The boys game saw them winning 26 to 16. The boys played five games and lost one to St. Peter.
Some twenty-five teams are out soliciting for membership in the newly formed Jordan Community Service organization. The group is also accepting donations for a proposed memorial to honor the dead soldiers of the community.
Did you know: Helena, Montana is named after “our Helena” in Scott County? Mr. Sommerville, a former Helena, Scott County resident now living in Montana suggested the town name 53 years ago. Helena, Scott County had 30 residents with about the same in Montana. Now Helena, Montana has 20,000 residents.
The firm of Berger and Varner has dissolved partnership after conducting Spirit Hill Dairy farm for eighteen months. Mr. Varner is retiring and Mr. Berger will continue the management.
The Jordan Sand Company is making preparations to about double last season’s production of tile contingent on being able to obtain sufficient cement.
J.F. Varner family have moved from the Ellies place to rooms in the old American House.
Frank Graham has sold his lot in block two fronting on both First and Water Streets to Fred Habegger for $1,400. C.A. Miller has a new residence at First and Mertens. M.J. Casey has purchased Anton Adam’s residence at the intersection of Third, Fourth and Mertens Streets for $3,000.
March comes in like a lamb. The sun shone beautifully, snow melted and breezes were gentle.
70 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1950
Jordan Creamery celebrated the “Biggest Year Ever” at their annual meeting held March 5 in the high school auditorium. Entertainment was Dorothy and Chet Scott and Orvin Boettcher playing concertinas and saxophone folk songs. Laverne Beckius sang “Wagon Wheels” accompanied by her sister Alice Beckius. The Busacker boys sang “Dear Hearts and Gentle People” with guitars.
From three to six inches of snow fell in this area last Tuesday. Temperatures dropped nearly 50 degrees and the mercury reads two below zero. High cold winds drafted the wet snow like an old-fashioned blizzard.
The Wheels, Jordan’s town team, defeated Prior “Lakers” 66 to 54 on the Jordan floor last Sunday. Jim Barry and Dick Rowert were high scorers with 17 to 20 points, respectively.
The Hubmen high school team pulled a surprising upset when they beat Arlington in district tournament play 39 to 30. The Jordan team had lost to Arlington twice in season games.
The Jordan Vets Class was organized in 1947, Since then, 20 members have purchased their farms. About 40 of the class of 1946 cooperate with the Soil Conservation District on their farms. These young vets are becoming better farmers.
AD: Gamblers store – L.H. Simmons has Fairy Tale dresses for young girls priced at $1.98, $2.98 and $3.98.
Carol’s Dress Ship has new Easter outfits now at 10% off everything in a three-day sale. Beckman’s Bakery has hot cross buns for 35 cents a dozen and tea biscuits at 15 cents a dozen.
The M-Club will hold their annual card party on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, in the High School Auditorium at 8 p.m. Many prizes and refreshments will be served. Get your ticket from an M-Club member and remember the date!
Donald Siefert, the young farmer in Helena Township, was named president of the Scott County DHIA No. 2. Fifteen farmers have signed up with the association already.
50 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1970
Mrs. Theresa M. Casey, 86, the widow of the late John. E. Casey, publisher of the Jordan Independent from 1901-1954, passed away at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague on March 6. Survived by two daughters, Edith and Amy and one son, Max, two foster children, Mrs. Norman (Alice) Oliver and Byron Casey.
On Wednesday, March 11, the women of the St. Joe Parish gathered in the school hall to finish their quilts for their annual mission card party to be held Sunday, March 15 starting at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17, members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Honor Guard will meet for a party at the Hub, commemorating the legion’s 51st birthday anniversary. A beef dinner will be served.
Mr. and Mrs. Allen Quatmann and Bradley returned home Thursday of last week from a 25-day trip visiting relatives and friends in Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada and South Dakota. “Home never looked so good.”
The New Prague Trojans brought to a close the season for the Jordan Hubmen Friday night in the finals of the district 13 tournament at St. Peter. The Trojans put on a second-half drive to hand the Hubmen a 60-49 licking. The Hubmen ended the season with 17 victories and five losses. Scoring on the Hubmen team were: Hoffman, 17; Gerdes, 11; Bendzick, 10; Bakken, 6; and Jabs, 5.
Dave Bendzick, a Jordan High School senior, was among 25 Minnesota High School Basketball stars chosen to WCCO Radio’s All State Basketball of the week.
30 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1990
Jordan’s recently created Economic Development Authority members Barry Ullman, Sharon Sand, Dale Oldenberg, Ron Jabs and Joe Benko were appointed by the city council. Discussed at length was the ruins at the brewery and the council authorized the city administrator to notify the Minnesota Historical Society. The council approved the payment of $53,148.89 in delinquent taxes on Haefner’s third addition.
The city council granted a three-year conditional use permit to Dean Morlock for mining at the development project on the southwest side of town.
Jim Parson, a native of Minneapolis, is Jordan’s new community development director. He began duties Feb. 26.
Special birthday party was held at Mala Strana Health Care Center in New Prague on Feb. 23. What was so special? They honored all residents who are or will be 95 years old or older during 1990. A total of 18 residents were honored — I’m not sure this is so unusual, but we felt it’s great and really something to celebrate.
The Jordan Area Jaycees are sponsoring a fundraiser by way of having a car set on the Jordan Lagoon Park Mill Pond ice with the idea that ticket purchasers may guess when the car will sing through the ice. The fundraiser is for the late Scott Arndt who died from injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident. The money will be used to defray hospital expenses. Ticket donation is $1 per ticket.
Dave Hennen, Scot Pauly, Tom Hennen named to MRC All-Conference wrestling team for the 1989-90 season.
The Jordan Hubmen lost to New Prague 53-48 in the semi-final game in district 13 tournament play at St. Peter Tuesday night. New Prague will now play Faribault tomorrow night at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter in the championship game starting at 8 p.m. Third and fourth place games between Jordan and Montgomery-Lonsdale will begin at 6 p.m. at Gustavus College tomorrow.