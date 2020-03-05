123 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1897
The mistake the people made at the polls in 1892 ends today, but the mistake they made last fall is inaugurated instead. In ‘92 they made a mistake selecting Grover as a man as good as his party and last fall they made the same mistake in supporting that one party was as good as another.
Every owner of a cow within six miles of Jordan should patronize the creamery next summer. You will see prosperity if you bet on the cow and stick to the Jordan Creamery.
Elsie M. Blume has sold two parcels of land in St. Lawrence Township to William Hessing for $1,414.
Those not holding teaching certificates and expecting to teach in Scott County this spring are expected to attend the spring examinations held in Jordan on March 5 and 6.
The undersigned, administrator of the estate of F. Morlock, will sell the following articles of personal property: 30 shares Concordia stock, two shares Jordan Mill Co. stock, two shares Jordan Land Syndicate stock — F.H. Juergens, administrator.
Agricultural implement dealer Habegger transacted business in New Prague last Tuesday.
On Friday last, Jan. 29, an 11-pound boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pekarna. Cigars have been in order.
The Messers, Smail, Juergens, Jackson, Knott, Gran and Schmitt are all applicants for the Jordan postmaster office. All are residents of this city of good moral character and are capable of doing our stamp punching and heading our postcards.
The masquerade ball given by the firemen last Thursday at Nicolin’s Opera House was a financial and grand success. The maskers were numerous and grotesque. Hagies’ orchestra furnished the music.
The J.B. Basset Lumber Co. has leased the Nicolin Lumber yard for three years. Herman Behmler has been engaged as manager and salesman.
In order to make plans for the new school building the board will receive bids and suggestions for heating a seven-room school building.
March has come in like a lamb.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1920
Mudbaden reports 84 patients this week, a good attendance at this time of year. They have made some alterations and adjustments that have increased their facilities quite markedly.
During most of the present winter, Kehrer Hospital at Jordan has been filled to overflowing. Patients are literally waiting for others to leave in order that they may have their turn. The hospital takes both medical and surgical cases. Joseph Kehrer may feel impelled to enlarge his size of the building, possibly occurring in 1920.
Jordan High School’s excellent basketball five met its first defeat last Tuesday when the fast St. Peter team won 25-16. The girls quint were playing New Prague and won 7-3.
At their meeting last Tuesday, the Jordan Community Service set membership dues at $1 per year. An invitation is extended to everyone in and around Jordan to join. One of the first priorities that will be taken will be raising funds to erect a community center to house a larger public library and to be a memorial to the soldiers, sailors and marines who gave their lives in the recent war.
There will be a basketball game tomorrow at the Opera House when Shakopee goes to Jordan. Don’t miss the game.
Local Standard Oil agent, Charles Ransom, attended the general meeting of agents in Minneapolis last week.
On March 1, all the ladies are cordially invited to call and see the 1920 spring hat styles. –Mrs. Anna Rogge.
I will be in the office (studio building) every last Saturday of each month for eye examinations and glasses fittings. –W.A. Dvorak, optometrist.
There is enough snow — too much — but sleighing is not good. Roads are too holed up, runoff on the sides and drifted high.
70 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1950
Hospital for Hub: increasing need for a general hospital in the Jordan area was discussed at considerable length at the Jordan Commercial Club meeting last Thursday evening. Much of the discussion dealt with the future of Mudbaden Sanitarium which is for sale. An owner of Mudcura in Shakopee is interested in buying and converting it into a convalescent hospital. Jordan’s doctors Haas and Stahler stressed the need of a hospital and asked if a portion could be used. Future discussions between the Commercial Club and the hospital committee will continue.
The Jordan Board of Education decided to change the traditional eight-year elementary and four-year high school to a six-year elementary and six-year high school, starting the fall of 1950-51 school year. Superintendent Weinberger said now the seventh and eighth grade pupils will be treated as high school, have longer class periods, more teachers and receive counseling. This will be easier to “bridge the gap” between elementary and high school.
The New Prague High School basketball team beat Jordan’s team 64-60. It was the first game of the season.
The Jordan Fire Department is sponsoring a sheephead tournament at the Hotel Jordan on Sunday, March 5 beginning at 2 p.m.
Jordan has had four cases of scarlet fever in a light form, only one remains quarantined and one hospitalized. There are four cases of pneumonia and a few measles patients. The physicians are busy.
50 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1970
Jordan stores will close at 6 p.m. Friday so that merchants can attend the Hubmen-New Prague district 13 championship basketball game at St. Peter.
Fr. Silvin, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church, announces that Archbishop Leo C. Binz will confer the sacrament of confirmation here on Sunday, March 8, during the 11 a.m. mass. Practice for the 149 confirmations will be Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m.
Women drivers, long the bane of many of their male counterparts, now comprise nearly 42% of the licensed in the United States. In 1950, 47 million men and only 15 million women were authorized drivers. However, the number of female drivers has increased approximately 200%, where the number of male drivers has risen only 30%.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Borka have announced the engagement of their daughter Karen to James Seifert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Seifert. A June 13 wedding is planned.
A birthday party for William Mertens, Peter Sames, Mrs. Norbert Busch, Elizabeth Sunder and Margaret Deusterman was given at Friendship Manor Friday of last week by members of the St. John’s Parish. Residents at the home were entertained by Mrs. Isabelle Sunder, who played several selections for the piano and accordion. Birthday cakes and gifts were taken to the honored parties. Those attending were Ms. Peter Stemig, Mrs. Medard Wolf, Mrs. Isabelle Sunder, Mrs. Margaret Rogge, Miss Mildred Wolf, Mrs. Louis Beckman, Mrs. Al Sunder, Miss Edith Casey, Mrs. Mike Wolf, Mrs. Peter Stocker, Mrs. Alieda Holt and Mrs. Ralph Stemig.
The Jordan Hubmen won their second game of the district 13 tourney Friday night as they defeated the St. Peter Saints 63-41. Jordan team scorers for the game were: Hoffman, 26; Gerdes, 12; Bendzick, 11; Jab, 7; Bakken, 6; Hamer, 1.
30 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1990
Frankie Simmonds, Karen Lacek, Pat Rezec and Geno Taddei — four employees of the Jordan Post Office — received special awards for work performance during the 1989 year. A plaque represents “Top Achieved Award for Office Productivity” and framed picture of the Eagle represents “Freedom — An American Legacy,” which recognizes total combined performances for the office and street group.
The Jordan High School band trip to Florida update. If basketball players and managers come to an agreement by the time the band leaves for Florida, the band will play for the Twins vs. Detroit Tigers pre-game show March 15 at Tinker Field in Orlando.
Books written and illustrated by Mary Warden’s second grade class at St. John’s Elementary School will be on display at the Jordan Public Library through March 1-9.
Raymond D. Wickum, age 82 of Long Prairie, died Thursday, Feb. 15 at Long Prairie Memorial Nursing Home. Wickum was the district manager of the Minnesota Power and Light Company in Jordan 1942 through 1972. His burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Jordan High School senior Dave Hennen placed second in the region 4A individual wrestling tournament last Saturday at Norwood, which qualified him for the state tournament at St. Paul Civic Center, which begins today. The first round begins at 11:30 this morning. Scott Pauly placed third in the regional tournament and Jason Voigt placed fifth.