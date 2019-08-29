123 YEARS AGO
Aug. 27, 1896
The Star Band of this city will furnish music for a grand ball at Glencoe tomorrow evening.
A straw vote of the legal voters at a picnic last week revealed 700 for Bryan and “16-to-1” and one for McKinley and gold-bugism.
Blacksmith Lorang has a new and competent blacksmith named Kelley in his shop the past couple of weeks.
The boys who are having a lot of fun poking tobacco ends into the mailbox at the post office will find it a very expensive sport should the law get a grip on them.
The appearance of the Central Hotel is being greatly improved under the paintbrush of Jos. Smith and Sons.
Jos. Anselman has accepted an apprenticeship in Lenger’s meat market where he will be an artist at slaughter.
Year by year our streets are improved and all we lack now to make our city the finest appearing of any in the state, for a city of less than three thousand inhabitants, is to put in more of those substantial tile walks.
The New Prague 3rd nine came down on Sunday and let our 3rd nine wallop them at baseball by a score of 9 to 35. The boys all had an agreeable and pleasant time.
The German Lutheran congregation will hold a mission fest at Schminder’s Park, this city, next Sunday. Appropriate services will be held with a sermon in English. Everybody is cordially welcomed.
Mr. Withey was injured in an accident at Merriam Junction and brought to Dr. Phillips who dressed the wounds. Mr. Withey remained at the Central for several days.
On Monday afternoon at 2:30 the alarm of fire was given and with the usual rapidity the fire apparatus was hustled out and team hitched to the trucks and the fire was found to be in H. Langer’s small barn. The roof was nearly all burned and in a few minutes water supplied by the “little giant” waterous engine applied at the nozzle end of the hose extinguished the flames. The fire was very close to the Piemeisel residence. It was fortunate the wind was light.
100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1919
Dr. J.F. Mulholland died at age 71. He came to Jordan in 1879 and was here 16 years until 1895, when he went to Wisconsin.
Contractor McKillip has completed the so-called dike road across the Minnesota River bottom in Shakopee. The construction began in 1918.
The National Motor Truck Development Tour left Chicago and will pass through Jordan on Sept. 23. It consists of motor trucks moving by 20 of the leading manufacturers and will visit six states.
NOTICE: Jordan property owners are asked to tidy up before fair time by cutting weeds and tall grasses on the street frontage of their property. By order of the Street Department.
Street sprinkling resumed Tuesday when wellman Sachs finished the deepened of the city well. Water can now be pumped out at 80 gallons per minute, where before it was 30 gallons.
Remember our local baseball nine goes to Shakopee to play the K.C. nine of that burg.
The Schaefer Estate building (former J.H. Heiland saloon) has been repaired and trimmed up in compliance with the orders of the State Fire Marshall. The wooden awnings were removed, also an outside stairway and the building was trimmed up and made shipshape.
Six members of the Jordan Boy Scouts hiked out to Spring Lake last Saturday. They carried their camp equipment packaback and lived in their tents for a day. They came home in autos the following evening.
Last Sunday was one of the finest summer days. The sun shone in effulgence, just right. The roads were elegant. Picnics were numerous.
On Sunday, Enid Bennel stars in “The Biggest Show on Earth” with a comedy before at the Grand Theatre in Jordan. Showtime 8:45 p.m. Admission 10 cents and 20 cents.
70 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1949
Summer has staged a comeback. Lack of rainfall has accentuated the heat. There were some night showers in spots but not enough to benefit drying up pastures and meadow lands.
Jordan’s schools, both the public and St. John’s school, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
Surveying preliminary to the reconstruction of Highway 169 in Scott County began yesterday. Jordan is midpoint in the project, which is 21 miles long from Shakopee to the Scott-Le Sueur county line at Gibson’s corner. The survey crew expects to be at work for several months.
Under contract to Gamble’s in Jordan, one dozen buildings in the fairgrounds were painted white at cost of $1,200. Nearly seven barrels of paint were used. The one exception not painted was the pavilion. County Fair has plans to remove the structure.
Bernard Wagner and Dorothy Eischens were married on Tuesday at St. Benedict.
The Wm. Breimhorst family have moved from the Sunder apartments to the Wm. Junic house, recently purchased from Mrs. Thos. Ohnsorg.
The annual Jordan Garden Club show will be at the high school auditorium Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon and evening and on Sunday, Aug. 28 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening there will be a band concert by Jordan Municipal Band and ice cream and cake and coffee served. Admission is free and public is cordially invited to attend. The band will appear for the first time in Jordan attired in full uniform.
“Joan of Arc,” starring Ingrid Bergman, is at the Prior Lake Theater at 7:30 and 10:10 p.m. on Aug. 30 only. Adults $1.20, children 50 cents.
There are two farms east of Jordan for sale. One with 80 acres, very good buildings, well, silo and water pressure system for terms. The other is 160 acres with good buildings, well, electricity for $12,000 with $2,500 down.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 28, 1969
The state baseball tournament opens here today. Many of the outstanding amateur ball players will be honored at the state tournament Saturday, Aug. 30 before the 8:30 game. Some of the old timers expected to be present are Happy Boll, Baldwin Hartkopt, Vern Edmunds, Fulton Weckman, Pat Morovic, Bill Vogel, Bill Wittergren, Florian Busch and many others.
Ollie Mertens, former employee of the Jordan Independent for many years, died at Queen of Peace Hospital on Monday, Aug. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
The 25th class reunion of the Jordan High School Class of 1944 was held at the Hub on Saturday. Thirty members of the class of 36 were present for the event.
Kenneth Crane, Agent Manager of Jordan’s Farm Bureau Insurance returned last Tuesday from Vail, Colorado, where he spent a week. He was among 33 agents from a three-state area to win the trip. The Colorado trip included a gondola and chair lift ride to the top of the mountain overlooking Vail. Also a Jeep trip up to Cleveland Lake which is situated at 12,000 foot level.
Extreme dry and hot weather continues in Scott County. Rainfall for the month of August totaled 0.10 of an inch. Temperature range was around the 90 degree range.
Telephone Union Local No. 7271 gave a retirement dinner for Bert Goodrich at Little Danny Supper Club at Le Center Friday evening.
Mrs. John Mares is a patient at Queen of Peace Hospital at New Prague. She will be there about two more weeks.
30 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1989
Mary Jean Busse, 33, of Prior Lake, was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening east of Jordan. Busse is the wife of Gary Busse and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Seifert of Jordan. Her car was struck broadside by a car driven by Mark Brunes, 20, of Moundview. He and his passenger were treated and released from St. Francis Medical Center. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 17 at about 7 p.m. Busse was alone in her 1986 Oldsmobile.
The Jordan City Council is seeking applicants to fill the Ward II seat formerly held by Wally Stang. Councilman Stang has moved out of Ward II and offered his resignation at the Aug. 21 regular council meeting. Applications for the vacant position will be accepted until Sept. 15.
The city’s current refuse contract with Mark’s Sanitation will expire in October. The city will be advertising for quotes on the service for a one-year period.
Kathy Sorom Smith, of Jordan, won a stereo headphone in a daily drawing at the Queen of Peace Hospital booth at the Scott County Fair.
There are 351 miles of roads that are the responsibility of Scott County and they cost $4,583 per mile to maintain last year. There are 24 bridges over 20 feet in length and 29 bridges over 10-20 feet in length in the county.
The Brewers opened the 1989 Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament by defeating the defending State Champions, Dundas Dukes 7 to 3. Dave Hentges, centerfielder, went 4 hits for 5 at-bats. Ron Beckman, first baseman, had a 3 for 5 day. The Brewers now face West Duluth at Marshall on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.
Jordan Alers play in the consolation bracket of the Senior Men’s State Tournament tomorrow night at Montgomery, 9 p.m.
Jordan High School football team tri-captains were selected last week. Chosen are Larry Menke, Eric Kess and Paul Schmitz. Assistant coaches are Tom Sand, Lee Rebstock, David Brostrom and head coach Jim Trapp for the 1989-90 team.