123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1896
Last Chance! Today, Oct. 22 is your last opportunity to inspect the finest line of ladies and gents fine furs and fur robes ever exhibited in this part of the country. The Hansen’s Empire Fur Factory of Milwaukee is now personally at our store. Don’t fail to take advantage of this great opportunity. Moses and Edelman Cash Bargain Store at the corner of Shakopee Street (Broadway now) and First Street.
There will be an auction sale of stock, farming implements and household goods at the farm of Fred Ellie, on the Helena and Jordan roads on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
Democratic meeting at St. John’s School House, Thursday evening, Oct. 23.
Clerk H. Nicolin is in receipt of several beautiful plans for the proposed new schoolhouse.
Mr. Erick Anderson is putting down a cement walk in the street crossing at the Central Hotel crossing.
Waclavek, the Water Street shoemaker opposite the Scott County Bank has a nice stock of gents, ladies and children’s shoes.
The Bank has put in a new burglar alarm that has an electric bell connection with all the buildings in that block, and in case of a burglary or raid, the entire block can be alarmed.
The golden, crimson and sunset leaves of autumn strew the garden walks and naked branches of trees bring out in bold relief the evergreens that have been hidden by the royal raiment of summer.
The Republican meeting at Concordia Hall last Friday evening was preceded by a coterie of vocalists rendering the good old republican-time songs.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1919
A Scott County Teacher’s Institute was held in Shakopee at the high school last week. About 65 rural schoolteachers were in attendance and received lessons in teaching geography and language.
There was a large attendance at the open meeting of Jordan Post No. 3 of the American Legion in Harmonia Hall Tuesday evening. It was unanimously adopted to change the name to Robert Patterson Post. No. 3 in memory of the first Jordan boy to give his life on the battlefield in France.
The Jordan businessmen want to boost and enlarge the Commercial Club. The service boys agreed to do all in their power to make the mass meeting at the Grand Theatre next Monday a success. So far the club has been a women’s organization that is doing splendid work.
A general plan — “in the dream-stage” — is the erection of a community center, some sort of public library and clubhouse combined with a restroom for visitors and meeting place for the American Legion. This dream will require much patience, time and effort.
The first annual convention of the American Legion (of the United States) will be held in Minneapolis on Nov. 11, Armistice Day.
Work on the heating main on Varner Street resumed Tuesday with the arrival of an expansion joint.
Two large “ship by trucks” traveled down the Daniel Boone Trail. One had eight-inch pneumatic tires.
A five-room residence on Helena Street, the former Heiland residence, is for rent now.
Both our elevators have grain in storage waiting for available train cars.
Geo. Strait has been helping his brother-in-law, P. Orr, build a barn in St. Lawrence; the old Risson homestead.
Moses Cash Bargain Store is having their 29th annual sale through Oct. 29.
70 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1949
In the early morning of the “big sale” last Monday, there occurred on Jordan’s Broadway a collision of a produce truck and an automobile. The auto damage is beyond repair and the truck estimated to be $640. The crash is regarded by Harold Nachbar, the truck’s owner and Bob Wolf, who was with him, to be very fortunate. Bob was shaken up but Harold stood the experience splendidly.
The Polly Pigtails met at the Strait home, Barbara and Carol Beckman gave a demonstration on how to make muffins. They turned out very good. Mary Jane Ploen, club reporter.
An illustrated lecture on the “Holy Land” will be given at the Methodist Church this Sunday evening at 8 p.m.
Thank you to Jordan and vicinity for making our grand opening a success — Jordan Dry Cleaners, H. Morkrid, proprietor.
The Jordan Garden Club hosted an evening at Jordan High School. There was a cake decorating demonstration and several women sang solos to entertain a fine group of interested spectators.
Hubmen Oracle: There were four clever floats in the torch-lit parade headed by the Jordan Band. The torch-lit parade started at the school and wound its way to “the yard” where they had a big bonfire (the firemen came, too) and there were speeches by faculty members and the King and Queen.
The Waterville Buccaneers defeated the Jordan gridders 19-0. Co-captains of the game were Joe Pekarna and Willie Brandt. Others on the team are Skip Strait, Dave Mertens, Bob Gierlich, Glenn Greenwald, Gordon Eickenbusch, Bob Morkrid, Bizz Burling, Joe Shea, Medard Wolf and Clete Link.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 23, 1969
Larry Warden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Warden of Jordan, has been selected to sing in the Bemidji State College concert choir for the 1969-70 school year. The 65-voice choir, directed by Dr. Paul Brandvik, was chosen after rigorous auditions held at the beginning of the fall quarter. In August of 1970, the BSC concert choir will make its first European tour, visiting England, Germany, France, Austria and Italy.
Kathy Wolf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wolf of rural Jordan, was initiated into GAA at St. Benedict’s High School at St. Joseph on Oct. 3.
Mr. and Mrs. William Merten will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, Oct. 27. The couple was married at Sacred Heart Parish in St. Paul, Oct. 27, 1909. They now reside at Friendship Manor at Shakopee. The Mertens operated the Merten’s Produce in Jordan for 25 years before retiring a number of years ago.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Kreuser and family and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Will and Dianne visited with Mr. and Mrs. George Weiss at Owatonna Sunday afternoon.
Maria Thill announced from the Senior Center that the October birthday party and potluck will be held at the Hub on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Also happy to announce that Mr. Pearson from Pearson and Sons Greenhouse will lead a demonstration on flower arranging and will donate the arrangement as a door prize.
With four minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the football game, it looked like the Hubmen were on their way for their first game of the season. Following the Hubmen’s final touchdown, the Norwood Indians marched to the Hubmen’s 17-yard line, followed by a completed pass to make the score 18-12. An onside kick by Norwood ended the ball back to Norway and with nine seconds left, 4th down, 1 yard to go, Norwood player Steve Knight went in for the tie. Extra point was missed, ending in a tie game — Norwood 18, Jordan 18.
30 YEARS AGO
Oct. 19, 1989
In September of 1988, a number of New Prague homes were burglarized. The person responsible for those and other burglaries in the area was recently sentenced for his crimes and is currently serving a 126-month jail sentence.
Craig David Dorweiler, 21, of Jordan, was originally charged with 12 counts of burglary in the New Prague and Jordan area. He began his burglary spree in May of 1988 when he broke into Fertimix Farm Supply in Jordan taking about $300 in cash from the business’ safe. In July 1988, he burglarized and made away with close to $3,400 from Clancy’s Bar in Jordan. Numerous other business places and homes were burglarized and most of the property items that he had stolen was recovered, except for the cash.
Piano/keyboard lessons in Jordan, ages 6-60, beginners to advanced, daytime or evening lessons. Saturday, Sept. 16, Masonic Lodge across from the Jordan Feed Mill. String and Things Music.
Over 200 parishioners and friends of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church helped the parish celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church Sunday afternoon.
“How lovely is your dwelling place” was the theme used for the occasion, which opened with a program at the Louis Hall at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m. mass was celebrated by Bishop Robert Carlson, followed with a luncheon served in the parish hall. Fr. Thomas Carolan, current pastor of St. John’s, was presented a statue of St. Francis of Assissi, representative of the Franciscan Order of the Priesthood, by Fr. Barry Schneider. Fr. Barry was born, raised and attended school in Jordan.