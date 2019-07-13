123 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1896
Coming Friday, July 10: Kirkhart and Ryan’s Great American 25-car railroad Circus, Museum and Wild West Show. The Monarch of all-tented exhibitions of 100 people. The famous Skirbeck family, the Indian Rubber Girls, the Alpine Trio, Little Rosa, Jim Black, the legless wonder, Al Newton Mack and his mules and a host of other artists. Two performances, afternoon and evening. A magnificent street parade at 12:30. Admission is 25 cents. Free tickets at G.C. Schmitt and Sons, F. Wolf and Co. Hardware and Juergen’s Drug Store.
Rye and winter wheat are being harvested.
Over 3,000 people came to Jordan to join the Fourth of July festivities. It was a grand crowd and many former residents, too.
Michael Keogh reviewed his connections with Morgan’s Livery this week and will no longer do prompt deliveries.
The Ball given at Nicolin’s Opera House on the Fourth was filled to capacity and a social success. Hagie’s orchestra furnished excellent music for the occasion.
The Salvation Army had their first tent meeting Tuesday evening. Their sole intent is to save souls. “We are here to help all and hinder none and will remain about two weeks,” said Captain Carter. (The editor noted: they may pick up a few strays around Jordan, but will have hard work.)
The W & N Factory is running steadily now and has prospects of steady work all summer.
Last Sunday “The Grays” baseball team met Belle Plaine and easily won 29 to 14.
The city council met Monday evening and approved the respective bonds and liquor licenses were granted to the applicant upon payment of $500 each. Receiving licences were M. Ley, Jr, Geo Traub, Herman Roufs, Alex Ruppert, Wm. H. Hilgers and F. Kaufman.
100 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1919
F.C. Morlock went to Waseca and bought a carload of wool from farmers there last week. Prices ranged from 45 to 51 cents per pound.
This area was visited by heavy downpours of rain on July 3 and again on July 7. It has interfered with haying and has caused lodgement again. Cereal crops have soft stalks that easily succumb to the weight of wind and rain.
We believe that Emmet Leonard is the first Jordanite to ride in an aeroplane as a passenger of Lieut. Fageros to Minneapolis.
The Minnesota River has held at flood stage during the week. Hundreds of acres of field crops have been ruined. With the heavy rains this week the Minnesota may not recede.
That a ballgame is never won or lost until the last man is out was demonstrated at Smail Field Sunday between Jordan and the K.C. team of Shakopee. The score held Jordan 2 to 0 until the ninth. Shakopee won 6 to 3!
The Fourth of July celebration broke all records. Lieut. Fageros of Minneapolis gave an exhibition of loop-a-loops, nose dives, etc. Two boxing matches and speeches in the park were part of the activities.
The foundation cement work of the farmers’ elevator is almost done.
Frank Eikenbush recently improved his duplex house on Varner Street by having a complete water system installed, including bathrooms.
The new body for Nolden’s autobus has been put on the vehicle. It is a serviceable, all-weather arrangement.
The Geo. B. Strait family is enjoying a new auto of the six cylinder type. Jos. A. Hartman recently bought a new sedan-type auto.
A full house on the Fourth of July at the Grand Theatre saw Charlie Chaplain on the screen. The famous custard-pie antics of the comedian were well liked.
70 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1949
On July 1, the Minnesota Highway System took over five Scott County highways. T.H. No. 41 beginning at Highway 169 will extend toward Chaska and the other — T.H. No. 282 at a point of 169 in Jordan and extending to a point joining Route 13 near Spring Lake are not State routes.
By last Tuesday about forty Jordan community children have filled out coupons desiring swimming instructions at Spring Lake. Transportation and beach charges are being paid for by the Jordan Loyalty Branch of the Red Cross. Classes start July 11 and the bus will leave the high school at 8:30 a.m.
The Brewers lost two more hard luck games last week to Belle Plaine, 4 to 2, and Montgomery, 7 to 6.
The cutting of grains began last week to some extent on lighter soils, especially rye.
Excavation has begun on an east-facing lot on Varner Street north from Fourth Street, for a modern residence of the new type, for the Jos. L. Link family.
A committee of twelve parishioners are forming a plan of work needed and extensive repairs to St. John’s Church, the Sister’s residence and the school.
A long morning train on the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railway had among it’s numerous units three flatcars on which were loaded heavy artillery, six guns and carriages all told.
Free dance Saturday, July 9 at Mertz Tap Room. Music by Jordan Swing Band. Everybody is welcome.
Jordan Boy Scouts enjoyed an outing at Camp Pa-Hu-Cah on Fish Lake last week.
It was 99 degrees in the shade on Sunday noon. The week’s scorching weather has adversely affected all crops with the possible exception of corn. A nice shower of rain last Tuesday has helped the crops.
A large crowd attended the picnic at Cedar Lake last weekend. The city slickers defeated the country boys in a kittenball game. The day was enjoyed by all attending.
50 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1969
This issue of the Jordan Independent is not in the bound copies. Someone forgot to pull copies for the files — where they on vacation, sick, just forgot? We don’t know and are substituting a poem by D.M. Liefer, a former Independent employee who wrote poems for newspaper.
“Drastic Changes” by D.M. Liefer
Snow in Minnesota/folks though it was spring./In the theatre of seasons/expect most anything.
Temp was down to freezin/regular winter weather./It was nice and cozy/around the stove together.
That is Minnesota/rhubarb’s looking out./Horseradish’s looking out/berry bushes out.
Don’t crab about the weather/soon it will be hot./There will be gnats and skeeter/and who know what not.
Take it as it cometh/we have good and bad./Here in every season/each the best we’ve had.
“The Weather” by D.M. Liefer
Theatre of seasons/just what does it really mean?/That is a very good question/and I am going to come clean.
It means we have every season/within a very few days./With 30 degrees for a low mark/and 80 degrees for a raise.
When we get used to one kind/it turns completely around./There’s no other place in the country/where such changes can be found.
Of course, we in Minnesota/are used to things like that./We’ve learned to adjust to the weather/in something like nothing flat.
30 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1989
Medals were placed around the necks of two Jordan men who participated in the 1989 Star of the North Games held in Burnsville, June 16-25. Ken Rothenberg, a former JHS track and basketball star took the gold medal in the 400-meter dash and a silver medal in the long jump during the nine-day event. Earl Dean won the silver medal in the senior Class B Division of horseshoe.
Residents protest medical waste, incinerator/hospital laundry in Jordan. Opposition from area residents caused the Jordan Economic Development Commission to turn thumbs down to a proposal by Greg Johnson of Hygienic Service Systems to build a $3.4 million hospital laundry plant and medical waste incinerator in Jordan Industrial Park. Approximately 40 people turned up to the meeting to express opposition to the construction.
Class of 1939 Jordan High School class reunion will be held at Wagner’s Supper Club on Sept. 23, 1989. Mae (Nachbar) Hanegaaf and Mary Ann (Schaeffer) Dubrial are coordinating the 50th anniversary event. Notices are being sent out in the next few weeks.
Nancy, Steve and Aaron Kipp and Tim Pekarna spent eight days traveling through seven states and Canada to and from Niagara Falls.
The Brewers win big over Cologne, 14-2. Eighteen Brewers saw action with 12 of them getting base hits. Dave Hentges swatted his 6th homer of the year.