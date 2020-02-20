123 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1897
Spring exams of the Teachers of Scott County will be held in March. Those not holding teacher certificates and expecting to teach in the county are expected to attend.
Quite a few of our citizens are suffering with “la grippe.”
One week from today a Grand Masquerade Ball will be given at Nicolin’s Opera Tickets are 50 cents per couple. Everyone is invited by the committee.
Miss Loretta Zengel gives music lessons to a large class of pupils.
Photographer Colburn announced that the price of his cabinet photographs will advance to $2.50 per dozen at his gallery after March 1.
The public schools had a holiday celebrating the birthday anniversary of Abraham Lincoln last Friday. Now on Monday coming is another birthday holiday, George Washington.
What reason do you have to being rich? None — drink Rocky Mountain Tea to be strong and healthy.
While the wind was blowing a 40-knot gale the fire department was called to the residence of Weller Welch on the corner next to the Independent office. The chimney was ablaze and smoking from the roof. The fire was confined to the soot in the chimney only.
The Presbyterian Ladies “experience social” produced $29.58. Some “experiences” were selling donuts, caring for a neighbor baby and other novel ideas. The “B” supper and entertainment netted $20.45. Everyone had a pleasant evening.
The New Prague Athletic Club will give a grand dramatic and aerobatic performance at Nicolin’s Opera House on Saturday evening. Admission is 25 cents.
The Milton Creamery opened Monday, with receipts of 2,500 pounds of milk.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1920
Hubert Giesen of Union Hill has died of influenza-pneumonia. All funerals where deceased as a result of having influenza are decreed to be private — by order of the State Board of Health.
George B. Clark has been engaged as the new Superintendent of Schools. He served in the Marines during the war for two years and had just completed graduate work at the university.
Jordan’s first shoemaker, Theodore Pflaum was buried here Monday. He was 86 years old and died of pneumonia. He is buried in Spirit Hill next to his wife who died in 1881.
The girls and boys team of the Jordan and New Prague high schools met in Jordan on Tuesday night. The Jordan teams won both games — the girls by a score of 14-4 and the boys 12-7.
Leo Link has purchased the John Joseph residence on Syndicate Street from its recent owner Ed Meyer.
Next week rehearsals will start for the play “Green Stockings.” The play will be presented under the auspices of the American Legion some time after Easter.
Six men of the United States Army were here the forepart of the week on recruiting errands. Terms are for three years in the regular service and one year in the new branch, the chemical service.
Get your Lenten supplies: salt herring, special herring, anchovies, smoked salmon, sardines, Limburger and much more at The New Store — Jos. T. Sunder, proprietor — and at The Economy Cash Store of Edw. J. Ritschel.
The S.S. Club announces their play, “The Face in the Window,” for the afternoon and evening of Feb. 12 at St. John’s Hall. These home-talent plays always take well because of the human interest and the acting is so good.
The census was finished in Jordan last week. Jordan’s population is 1,106 with 600 inhabitants in the First Ward and 506 in the Second Ward. The record in the 1910 census was 1,150.
Architect drawing of the new Lydia Farmers Bank show the building as a nice one-story building of stucco construction.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1950
Jordan Wheels, the town cagers, lost to Le Sueur 58-64. Jordan is in second place in the league, having won seven and losing one. In the Jordan-Montgomery basketball match at Montgomery Tuesday evening, Montgomery won 34-29 in a grand contest.
An enthusiastic former boy scout in Jordan, and more recently a leader in scouting, was cited in St. Paul for his enthusiasm and success. He is Russell Welch, World War II veteran and Jordan businessman.
On Monday and Tuesday we had a gentle fall of snow totaling four inches — not as bad as reported in other areas. Early morning temperatures were down to nearly zero after three mild days, one of thaw and slush.
Local firefighters made a quick dash to the Alphonse Kaiser farm three miles east of Jordan on 282. It was a chimney fire that was quickly quenched. There was some smoke damage and a new chimney is needed.
Jordan High basketball netted over Le Center with a final score of 40-26. Jordan’s “B” team was also victorious, 28-25.
On Friday night in a close overtime battle with the Henderson Tigers, Jordan came out on top, 48-46. Then on Saturday night, in a make-up game between Waterville and Jordan, the Hubmen defeated the Buccaneers 32-25.
NOTICE: Liberal reward will be paid for information as to who cut my wire fence Sunday morning or afternoon — Jos. Efta.
The Baronet Room of the Hotel Jordan will be the place of the annual meeting of the Jordan Fire Department Thursday evening, Feb. 23.
The Garden Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with a dinner in the Methodist Church parlor on Wednesday evening. Ninety-five members were present.
There will be a card party at St. Joe Schoolhouse — four miles east of Jordan — on Friday evening, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1970
Sgt. Robert Moody of the sheriff’s department reports that for the second time in a month, the new computer system with the state has aided them in their work.
A lightweight transfer board especially designed for wheel chair use is newly introduced by Theradyne Corporation of Jordan. Richard D. Moroney, president, said the transfer board provides and ideal bridge between chair and bed.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Deutsch arrive at home here Feb. 7 from Norfolk, Virginia. He has completed four years of Navy duty. They are making their home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Deutsch.
Save old newspapers for the Boy Scout drive, requests scout master Francis Mamer. A future paper and magazine drive will be held in a couple of months.
Seven directors of the nine-member board for the Jordan Development Corp. were re-elected to another one-year term. They are Jiv Pauly, Lee Radermacher, Bob Schmitz, Pete Schmitt, Loren Jabs, John Breimhorst and Ralph Stemig. Wey Kerkow and Wally Stang were elected to replace Herb Strait and Bob Nachbar.
Ken Eischens, president of the Jordan Baseball Association, announced this week the appointment of Bill Buesgens as manager of the Jordan Brewers baseball team for the 1970 team. Anyone in and around the community who is interested in trying out for a position on the Brewers is asked to contact Bill in the near future.
Friday the 13th proved to be a lucky day for the Hubmen, as they handed the previously unbeaten Arlington Indians a 71-54 setback. The Indians had won 12 straight conference games this season and were shooting for their 13th, while the win was number 13 for the Hubmen. Scoring the 71 points for the Hubmen were: Gerdes, 18; Bendzick, 17; Hoffman, 13; Bakken, 12; and Jabs, 11.
30 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1990
Former Jordan rural mail carrier, Walter Lough, who is deceased, built probably the first “snowmobile” in Jordan and used it when the snow storms blocked many of the area roads with high drifts. His snowmobile is on display at the Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. A life-size mannequin of young Walter Lough and his mailbag at his feet are also part of the display. How did it get there?
Norwest Bank Minnesota and Taylor Bancshares announced Wednesday, Feb. 14, they have signed a letter of intent for Taylor Bancshares to acquire the assets and liabilities of the Northwest Bank Office in Jordan. Taylor Bancshares, a bank holding company based in north Mankato, owns banks in north Mankato and in Fairfax, Hector, Otisco and Waseca.
The city of Jordan will receive a small cities development program grant in the amount of $274,000 to help construct a well contaminated with radium.
Jordan Hubmen’s Mike Hanzel, the junior post, broke a previous record of 1,034 points, held by Dennis Peters, by scoring his 1,056 point at the Norwood-Young American game last Friday night.
Former Jordan businessman Lloyd G. Vomacha, 82, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 13 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. Retired district judge Robert J. Breunig, 66, died Wednesday at Divine Redeemer Hospital in South St. Paul.
Jordan boy’s basketball team pushed its record to 14-1 en route to an 81-70 victory over host Norwood-Young America this past Friday. Jordan scorers: Cully, 19; Rook, 11; Kes, 12; Hanzel, 22; Lambrecht, 2; Busch, 8.
After a sluggish first quarter, in which few shots were taken, the Jordan Hubmen boys basketball team cot their express going and shot by Arlington-Green Isle’s Indians, 63-52, at Jordan Tuesday night. Jordan scorers were: Cully, 4; Rook, 6; Kes, 10; Hanzel, 28; Janssen, 2; Lee, 2; Schultz, 2; and Smith, 2.
Wrestlers win fifth match in a row, with Scott Pauly winning his 99th Varsity match in his wrestling career last Friday against the Brownton Bears, 43-22.