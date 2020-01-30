Editor’s note: Due to a filing error, the New Year’s collection of “Looking Back” was skipped at the end of last year. That collection will run in this edition, with the exception of the “100 Years Ago” section, which is missing from the archives.
123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 31, 1896
Mr. Thomas Milton announced that he has leased the old “Bottling Works” near the American House and the plans have been received for remodeling the building, new additions and in a few weeks a new branch of their creamery here in operation. The building is leased for seven years. With two competing active and enterprising creameries paying high market prices for milk, Jordan ought to be pretty lively.
To my patrons and the public: Five months ago we launched our stream of business of selling for cash and maintaining a cash system. We thank you and wish you a happy and prosperous New Year — Schaefer’s One-Price Cash Store.
Schools will reopen on Monday.
The bad roads have been bad for business. We all hope for good sleighing again. The fine weather of the entire week has increased the supply of eggs considerably.
C.H. Casey, the Jordan hardware dealer, has issued his annual calendar and it is very attractive.
There will be a Grand Ball at Nicolin Opera House tomorrow, New Year’s evening. Tickets are 50 cents per couple.
The elongation of the days is becoming more perceptible. Inch by inch, they grow until we have the balmy days of May again.
Christmas entertainments were held at the M.E. and Lutheran churches with elegant Christmas trees. The programs were entertaining and pleasant with good cheer.
The court has given until Jan. 11 for creditors to file claims in the assignment of Wilfred Ann Northway by sealed bids.
Caswell and Kipp have deepened Michael Maertz; tubular well about 11 feet for an abundance of pure water.
Start 1897 right by attending the Foresters’ Ball.
Start 1897 right by having the Independent paid for in advance.
Start 1897 by having a very happy New Year!
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1949
No. 1 top Scott County event in 1949 is the announcement of the Highway Department to rebuild and widen the heavily traveled Highway 169 from Le Sueur, through Jordan to the Minnesota River in Shakopee.
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 24 the Jordan Post Office handled approximately 65,000 parcels of first-class mail and 2,500 parcels of third- and fourth-class mail and packages. The largest holiday mailing in our history.
It used to be a lively place and interesting farm — the former Michael Maerz farm two miles east of downtown Jordan. At the turn of the century it was cited for accomplishments and quality. They built one of the largest barns, 34 by 145 feet, in Scott County. Several years ago Gilbert Greenwald bought the farm and built a modern farmhouse. Gerhard Boeckman bought parts of the old manse and moved it to his farm two miles south of here.
The junior class has new rings with a crest design outline of Minnesota and the river and Jordan all indicated.
Community cooperation is responsible for Jordan’s largest volunteer building project — a $30,000 4-H building. Large and small contributions of money and labor have come from all parts of the country. The Good Seed Association leased the building sale to the 4-H Council and donated $1,000 and the old dance pavilion wood to get the project started.
“Pin Money” — It started in the time of the Stuarts of England. Gloves were considered appropriate gifts for more people. If a gentleman had saved a little “extra” he gave the money to his wife or sweetheart for pins that at the time were very expensive. Hence the term “pin money.”
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 1, 1970
Jordan Street Commissioner Bill Sobiech and crews just completed clearing snow from the streets when another white blanket falls, and it’s time to do it all over again. Sunday another 8 inches of powdery snow fell, bringing a record amount of 32 inches here for December. If much more comes, Bill and his crew probably will be wondering where they’ll put it.
An explosion in the basement of the Masonic Hall building on Water Street Dec. 25 blew out two large windows in the front of the building and a smaller one in the doorway. The incident happened at about 1 a.m. The expansion tank on the water heater system exploded which is believed to have been caused from a stuck control valve on the boiler. Minor damage occurred in the basement, which is used as a dining hall.
Lucas Hardware Store on First Street East and Beckius Hardware on South Broadway announce new Friday store hours starting Jan. 2 through March 30, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No Friday nights.
Season greetings ads by the following businesses: Dr. James Hessian, Valley Medical Clinic, Richard J. Menke, Paul A. Stahler M.D., Jim’s Garage, Farm Service Co-op, Kersting’s Bar, Radermacher’s Red Owl, Minnesota Valley Electric, Grizzly, Jordan Hotel, Slavicek Plumbing and Heatibng, Adams Lumber Company, Stang’s Motor Inc., Strait-Ballard, Jordan Drug, Hennen Electric, Jordan Saw Mill, Wolf Motor Co., Ruppert’s Bar, Valletview Hospital, Northwester State Bank of Jordan, Sharkey Real Estate, Schmitz Farm Store, Busch’s Farm Store, Jordan Beverage, Geno’s Tap Room, Schmidt’s Body Shop, Pekarna Meat Market, Wey’s Webb Station and Tavern, Town and Country Beauty Salon.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 1989
Grace and Elmer Jabs spread their Christmas spirits each year stringing about 10,000 lights on their farm buildings, structures and trees. This year’s message reads “Jesus is the reason for the season, Noel.”
Jerry Busch, 57, of Jordan died of an apparent heart attack early Monday morning, Dec. 25.
Don Rice, former superintendent of Jordan schools in the 1950s, died Saturday at his home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
A 39-year-old Cologne man, Patrick Meyer, died early Monday in a one-vehicle accident on County Road 9 in Sand Creek Township near the Minnesota River Bridge. Meyer, along with his wife, Susan and children Dawn and Daniel where returning to Cologne after attending a Christmas Eve party when the family’s pickup trick skidded off a street icy road are and plunged down a 50-feet ravine. The Jordan Fire Department was called to assist. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Susan was trapped in the cab. Dawn and Daniel suffered broken limbs. All three were sent to St. Francis Regional Medical Center, treated and sent home.
Winners of the Jordan area Holiday decorating contest, sponsored by the Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce were announced by Dona Rebers, who coordinated the annual event. First place winner of $100 was the residence of Warren and Linda Voigt, 207 Sunset Drive. Second place winner of $50, to David and Maureen Noremm at 7800 Old Highway 169 (former Carlson farm). Third place winner of $25, Del and Carol Oltmans, 409 Spruce Drive. Business winner of $25, Budget Video, 115 S. Broadway St.
The Hubmen wrestlers rolled up a 27-6 advantage against Waterville last week but were not able to hold back the heavier weights as the Blues won six of the seven matches and finished with a 41-33 victory.