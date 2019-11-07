123 YEARS AGO
Nov. 5, 1896
Three-thousand six-hundred voters registered in the county, but only 2,800 votes were cast in the county elections. The roads were a muddy terror. The cities have generally gone again to the Democratic candidates.
Quite a number of cases of diphtheria are reported in the St. Benedict neighborhood. The school is closed and several residences are quarantined. Peter Koelzer’s son has died and is buried at St. Benedict.
The new circulating library started here has a membership of 30 and a selection of 50 new and interesting volumes. C.F. Rausch is librarian.
After a long and persisted rain last week, last Saturday morning presented us with a coating of the “beautiful.”
We have received visits from all the local politicians during the week, but expect not to see their solicitous faces again for nearly two years.
C.H. Casey, Geo. C. Schmitt and son and the bank are all putting in Acetylene gas plants. It makes a clean, brilliant light of intense power. It is said to be cheaper than city gas at 50k per hundred.
Louis Balser, a former employee of the Heiland Brewery (when it was owned by Mr. Brabender) shot and killed his second wife.
Herman Behmler is erecting a substantial addition to his comfortable residence.
The stone street crossings that are being placed on our thoroughfares will be a much needed improvement.
It is not gallantry to drive to the homes of ladies, take them to the polls to vote, and then leave them to walk home.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1919
The county commissioners awarded the contract for building the road from Hamilton Village to the Minnesota River. This is part of the Midland Scott County road to be built from New Prague to St. Patrick to Lydia through Maple Glen to Prior Lake and Hamilton — better known today as Savage.
The winter lyceum course in Jordan opens Monday, Nov. 10, with Jessie Ray Taylor doing dramatic readings. The program is sponsored by the American Legion Post.
Next Tuesday will be the first anniversary of Armistice Day. Sunday has been accepted as a day for demobilization on the taking down of service flags by communities, clubs, schools and churches.
The state has granted a charter and Lydia is to have a bank. It is a thriving farming community and the people are thrifty, energetic and prosperous.
The double-barred Red Cross symbol is seventeen years old this month. In 1902, the International Anti-Tuberculosis Association met in Berlin and adopted the cross emblem.
P.M. Schaefer is remodeling the interior of his residence.
The teachers of the public schools are attending the Minnesota Education Convention this weekend in Minneapolis. No school Thursday and Friday.
Trenching and pipe-laying have been done to supply the Thielvoldt building with city water. Mr. Thielvoldt is going to move his barber shop from the Maerz building to his own corner on First Street next to the Grand Theatre — which is the shop’s former location. It will be modern with running water, steam heat and all conveniences.
The “Badge of Americanism” is a little celluloid white button with a red cross in the center and “1920” in blue. Keep in on throughout “the roll call” to join the Red Cross.
Radke and Harris sold Herman Dols a new six-cylinder dandy of a car.
The Ritschel confectionery store is now rented by Frank Christie who has brought in new stock and supplies. A lunch room is being opened by Mrs. Wilson in the small brick building west of the confectionery store.
The week’s weather has been damp, dreary and wintry with rain, some snow and a hard freeze.
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1949
For the fifth consecutive year, the Legion Auxiliary sponsored a successful Halloween Parade and Party. St. Paul Clown Club presented a program, followed by G.W. Graham and the movies. Caramel apples and ice cream were the treats.
The Scott County Good Seed Association has offered their grounds and facilities in Fairgrounds Park plus a $1,000 donation to the Jordan Baseball Association be used as a ballpark.
The Jordan Hubmen were defeated by Arlington Friday night by a score of 21-0.
There will be a dance in Vic Kasper’s Hall on Nov. 6 with music by Harold Picha.
The M-Club is sponsoring a carnival on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The proceeds will help the music program in the school.
There was 18 degrees of freezing in town very early Monday morning. Next day it was warm again.
The Junior Class is busy rehearsing for their class play “Coming Round the Mountain” to be presented later this month.
The Leo Nachbar farm of 140 acres was sold to Leonard Kelzer for $33,000 or about $235 an acre. Mr. and Mrs. Roland Nachbar, who had been living at the farm, have moved into town.
The Hubbub Oracle: The seniors have been reading “As You Like It” with members of the class taking character roles. This proves very interesting. We also discovered potential poets in our class.
Question of the week: What’s your favorite band? Jo Pekarna Jr. said Whoopee John, Margie Von Bonk likes Spike Jones.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1969
Mrs. Carl Herder retired about a month ago after serving as bailiff in the Scott County Courthouse at Shakopee for about 27 years. Mrs. Herder served under several judges and two sheriffs.
Four Jordan senior citizens dressed dolls for the children of state schools at Faribault. The handiwork was done by Catherine Stemig, Frances Wartman, May Schmitt and Theresa Marxen. A doll cradle was made by Mr. and Mrs. Alex Krautkremer. A bus load of senior citizens from here spent Tuesday delivering these items and touring the schools at Faribault.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert G. Strait and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Knutson left for Montana recently to hunt deer. Mr. Strait took ill Wednesday of last week and was taken to St. John’s Hospital at Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was in intensive care until Monday. Mr. and Mrs. Knutson returned home last Thursday, but Mrs. Strait remained with her husband.
Richard D. Moroney, president, said that Theradyne’s new 1970 line is accented by two new series of wheelchairs — the “Luxuria,” in five models and the “lightweight” in three models.
Earl Hedstrom, Mary and Robert, went to St. Paul Midway Stadium Saturday to see son and brother, Peter, play with Bemidji State Football team in the game with Bethel College. The score was 53-13 in favor of Bemidji.
Mrs. Kennet Crane, neighbor-to-neighbor chairman of the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota’s “Little Red Stocking” appeal for Jordan netted $213 in contributions by the residents this year.
Coaches selected all-conference teams. No linemen or backs chosen on the all-conference team this year. Chosen from Jordan on the honorable mention list were Mike Breimhorst, Daryl Hoffman, Dale Bakken Kevin Hamer and Peter Beckius.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 2, 1989
The terrifying earthquake that ripped through northern California Oct. 17 was the worst ever for many veterans of California. It was scary for a young couple Bill and Rachel Pekarna who live in Fremont, California, which is located 50 miles northeast of the epicenter, Santa Cruz.
Bill is the son of Dr. Joe and Ellie Pekarna of Jordan and Rachel is formerly of Richfield, Minnesota. The couple have lived in Fremont for the past four years. The earthquake registered 7.1 on the Richter scale and shook the state from Lake Tahoe to Los Angeles. Following their earthquake experience, Bill said “we’ll take tornadoes and cold Minnesota winters anytime!”
Two local couples to celebrate wedding anniversaries. Al and Dorothy Jelen of Belle Plaine will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Nov. 12 The open house will be held at the K.C. Hall at New Prague from 1:30-6 p.m. All friends and relatives are welcome. No cards have been sent.
Cy and Vangie Wolf will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday, Nov. 12. A social hour and dance will be held from 1-5 p.m. with dinner following at the New Prague ballroom. The event is being hosted by their children and spouses.
The Jordan Jaguars finished the season with an 8-6 conference record and 12-8-2 overall. Jordan defeated Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf on Monday 15-0, 15-0, 15-4. Tuesday night the Jaguars fell to Montgomery/Lonsdale in the second round of District 13A play.