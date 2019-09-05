123 YEARS AGO
Sept. 3, 1896
Jordan is a beautiful little city with a healthful location, but it is not a place for a quiet retreat. The clamor of businesses, the noise of the mills, factories and workshops, the rattle of vehicles and tramp of pedestrians on the walks would make it unpleasant for them. We believe there is not another city of our size in the state where there is an equal amount of businesses transacted.
A large number (over 300) of our residents attended the state fair and the G.A.R. encampment this week.
Threshing is going on merrily, but the wheat yield is not bountiful enough to ensure an excess of merriment on any great surplus of the usable supply of the cereal. About 10 bushels per acre is the average.
Notice is given for a special meeting of School District 24 to vote on the issue of erecting a school building, and raising $1,000 of special tax for building a school house.
A meeting will be held at the Opera House on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. for the purpose of organizing a Bimetallic Club. All persons regardless of politics are invited to attend.
Some of the “boys” visited Jas. Cragun’s watermelons and grapes on Sunday night. The boys will be received with salt handed out with a shotgun next time they come.
Mrs. Annie Rogge spent several weeks in the Twin Cities learning the latest styles in millinery and purchasing a new fall store for her Jordan store.
The Star Orchestra went to Glencoe and furnished some of their choice selections for a grand ball last Friday. John Piemeisel Jr. piloted them on the “moonshine” trip. The boys gave universal satisfaction and accomplished even more than was expected of them.
There is a worm eating the leaves of the oak trees and are seemed to be inclined to devour all the oak leaves in the county.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1919
The Scott County Fair will be coming to Jordan Sept. 18-20. Featured entertainment already scheduled includes three groups of different hi-wire and acrobatics acts and Daly’s Army — a group of five men from three feet tall to six feet — two acts of solid comedy.
FOR SALE: The property known as the Smail Nursery on the west side of Varner Street, one block from the high school. It is about six acres of land , a frame house, two brick chicken coops and a barn at the price of $4,500. Andrew Smail.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Black have moved into the Budde house on First Street.
The Simons Lumber Company is building a sizable addition to the east of its lumber warehouse for more storage room.
Corn is ripe and harvested. There has been no frost and the fodder is said to be excellent.
Tanlac is pure vegetable and the most beneficial roots and herbs available. Over one million bottles sold in the first ten weeks of sales this year. Now sold in Jordan.
Monday was Labor Day, most of us labored. There were no special exercises in observance here for the holiday.
Our baseball nine went to Shakopee Sunday and plated a very interesting game with the nifty K.C. nine. The final score Shakopee 6 to 2.
Peter Koelzer and his helpers are getting Jordan’s new sorghum mill into position on the triangle property he bought from the New Prague Flouring Mill Company.
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1949
Several young Jordan women left this city to prepare for their teaching positions. Gloria and Sylvia Krautkremer and Lydia Jaenicke went to Minneapolis schools, Rosaliea Frank to St. Paul, Charmaine Slavicek to Shakopee, Patricia Strait to Glencoe and Georgia Rud to St. James. Hilma Englund is retiring on pension.
Max Casey received his appointment as Jordan’s Post Master from President Truman on Monday, Aug. 29. Post Master Herman Herder retired on May 1 after 25 years in the postal service. Max is the nephew of former postmaster Joseph Casey, who died in 1922.
Angeline Vohnoutka and Lando Busch invite you to their wedding dance at Park Ballroom, New Prague on Sept. 6.
After several unsuccessful attempts, the weather produced a much needed rain.
Roland Sunder and Vivian Bauer are being married today in Montgomery.
Filler’s Variety Store is giving free bubble gum to all who purchase a big pencil tablet. School bags are on sale for 89 cents and a zipper notebook cover for $1.49.
On North Broadway, just north and adjoining the office of Jos. L. Link Lumber Company, a new modern residence is being constructed for the Jos. Link Family.
The Jordan Trap Shoot Club will hold a shoot in the Breimhorst pasture one mile north of Jordan on Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Family tickets, good for the season at the Scott County Fair, went on sale Aug. 27 for $2.40. The fair is next weekend.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 4, 1969
This issue of the Jordan Independent is not in the bound copies. Someone forgot to pull copies for the files — where they on vacation, sick, just forgot? We don’t know and are substituting a poem by D.M. Liefer, a former Independent employee who wrote poems for newspaper.
“State Baseball Tournament” by D.M. Liefer
The tournament is over
and Arlington has won.
It was a lot of playing
and it was a lot of fun.
It was a lot of planning
and it was a lot of work.
There was cooperation
nobody seemed to shirk.
There was some real excitement
and tension, too, no doubt.
But everything was worth it
for we had a good turnout.
“Coming Closer” by D.M. Liefer
In just three months
as you can see
we’ll rally ‘round
our Christmas tree.
The ads are starting
in the news.
Among displays
for food and shoes.
“Shop early” has
been stressed each year.
No doubt, that’s why
the ads appear.
30 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1989
Jordan scored 12 runs in a win over West Duluth at the State Baseball Tournament held at Marshall Park Sunday morning afternoon. Ron Beckman led the way for the Brewers, getting four hits. Tom Dolan had three hits and a walk. John Beckman had two hits and four RBIs. Jordan knocked out 15 hits as a team and striking out just once. Mike Tobin, draftee from Shakopee, was Jordan’s starting pitcher for the second straight game.
Jordan will now be playing Cold Spring Friday night at Marshall. The Brewers are guaranteed to play at least two games on Labor Day weekend because of the double elimination format in the Class B State Tournament.
Mr. and Mrs. Dave Kuepp and family, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Herman and family, MR. and Mrs. Jim Lucas and family, Jeff Luskey and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hartman, all of Jordan, along with other friends and relatives, attended the baptism at St. John’s in Union Hill and the dinner and reception for Kyle and Kaylin Dohmen, infant twin son and daughter of Steve and Wendy (Hartman) Dohmen on Sunday.
Schule Haus News: We welcome Janice Hartman, our new site manager for congregate dining. For dinner reservations, call the day before by noon, 492-2208.
AD: You can have the Jordan Independent delivered right to your mailbox for just 23 cents a week.
The Jordan Hubmen open the 1989 football season at home Friday night. Their opponent will be the Becker Bulldogs. Game time is 7:30. Head coach Jim Trapp starts his 10th year at the helm and sports a 59-30 record here at Jordan. Tri-captains for the 1989 team are Larry Menke, Paul Schmitz and Eric Kes. Other returning lettermen are Bryan Cully, Bruce Lee and junior Mike Hanzel.