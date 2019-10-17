123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 15, 1896
Last Saturday was an ideal Democratic Convention Day, and from far and near the boys took up their journey toward Jordan. There was great enthusiasm, a great ticket, great resolutions and a great majority here. Jordan 1st Ward was represented by Jos. Grams, M. Ley Jr., Frank Rugge, Frank Wolf Jr. and C.H. Casey. E.E. Link and Jos. Karis were from the 2nd Ward.
At the Republican Convention in Shakopee, Jordan was represented by Dr. S.M. James, F.H. Juergens, C.F. Rausch and H.A. Engler of the 1st Ward. Second Ward representatives were C. Knott, C. Jackson, R. Smail, C.R. Bristol and H. Behmler.
The Neubauer residence is for sale. Mr. and Mrs. Peter Wampach recently purchased the Butzet estate and expect to remain here during their remaining years.
Aurelius Foss, age 55, the youngest member of the Foss family, has died and is buried in Spirit Hill Cemetery on Friday.
The Jordan Mill has recently been changed on the interior and several new machines have been added. This has increased capacity to 175 pounds daily and has materially improved the quality of the product.
R.M. Jerome expects a carload of bulk handpicked New York apples of Baldwin and Greenings varieties at the Minneapolis and St. Louis depot this morning. Apples are very fine and will be sold at a reasonable price.
Colburn the photographer has some very pretty photos of Jordan subjects, which will be in the window this week.
The neighborhood of St. Benedict is experiencing a scourge of the dreaded disease — diphtheria. Three deaths have resulted, but it is hoped no more cases will be reported.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1919
The first noticeable frost of the fall season was also a heavy first — eight degrees of it — came last Saturday with no harm done. It has been a beautiful summer and early autumn.
The unexpected happened in the football game at Smail Field last Friday with the New Prague team. New Prague had beaten Montgomery 61-0 the week before this. With the coaching of Grams and Hilgers, our boys proved they had the right stuff and won their game 12-7. We’re proud of you! The game between Jordan and Montgomery set for tomorrow has been postponed.
Travel is picking up, according to hotel clerk Barney Fuhrman. It is probably 50 percent heavier now that it was in July.
The Wieben farm of 60 acres north of town was sold last week, the price being paid being $10,250. Leo Wermerskirchen is the buyer.
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Beckius have moved to Hopkins and have sold their home to John Gransen for $3,200.
COAL COMING — we expect to have a shipment of soft coal in a few days at the Creamery. Those desiring to supply themselves with fuel should make reservations now. Jordan Creamery — Jos. H. Bauer, manager.
Peter Koelzer informs us he expects to finish the season’s win at the sorghum mill tomorrow on Saturday.
Some of the Jordan Knights of Columbus took in the special inventory held by the New Prague Council last Sunday. Jos. Betz and Herman Krautkremer joined.
Both John and Al Hagie are employed by the Washburn Crosby Flour Mill in Minneapolis. The mill has a band and both boys are in it.
Manager Herman Young of the Jordan Farmers Livestock Shipping Association reports that six carloads of mixed stock were sent to South St. Paul.
70 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1949
Scott County was swept by a fierce gale Monday. Winds were between 65-90 miles an hour. Many farmhouses were roof-ripped, with a few destroyed. Hard hit were corn fields not yet picked. The gale lasted over two hours. At 2 p.m. pupils of both schools were dismissed due to the gale. School bus drivers found travel very difficult.
Jordan High School football team defeated the Belle Plaine gridders in a close contest at Belle Plaine last Friday. The final score was 7-0.
Come to the Hotel Jordan for turtle soup on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Yesterday was Columbus Day. The banks had a holiday. Jordan Schools had classes as usual.
The tin shed housing the machinery of the Jordan Saw Mill was thrown over in the high winds Monday. None of the machinery was damaged and no one was hurt.
There will be a hunter’s mass at 5 a.m. Sunday at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church said Fr. Samuel OFM.
HUBMEN ORACLE: Pat Mulligan was chosen queen and Clet Link is king for our homecoming festivities. The queen’s attendants are senior Kris Bandy, junior Helen Schwingler, sophomore Janet Johnson, freshman Susan McCourtney. The slogan throughout homecoming is “Sink the Dogs.” It is appropriate as our foes are the Waterville Buccaneers.
Flocks of geese have been landing in area cornfields.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1969
August and September were two of the driest months for moisture in the history of this area. A total of 1.5 inches of rain fell during the two months — 0.4 in August and 0.9 in September. The first 14 days of October recorded an accumulation of 1.29 inches.
The V.F.W Auxiliary 2854 held its monthly meeting Oct. 11 at the MVEC. The auxiliary discussed taking entertainment to the St. Peter Hospitals for Veteran’s Day, leaving at noon from the Jordan Cafe — prize winners were Mrs. Olga Lambrecht and Mrs. Paul Stahler.
An appreciation party is being planned for all persons who contributed towards making the 1969 State Baseball Tournament a success. The party is slated for Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at the 4-H building. Anyone who helped in anyway is invited. Lunch will be served beer, pop and set-ups will be provided, along with music.
Announcing the new ownership of the Jordan Grain & Feed by Valley Feed & Grain Company. Owners of the new corporation are Dick Lucas and Lloyd Thorkildson, Robert Boman and Thomas C. Hanson.
Grand opening Oct. 20 of Marv’s Men and Boys Clothing Store at Belle Plaine. Marv Hartman, owner. Located in the former Staas Clothing building.
Our sick — Mrs. Stanley Simmund is getting about on crutches at her home since Saturday, having hurt her right ankle. Mrs. Arthur Leibbrand returned home Monday from Methodist Hospital where she had been a patient for two weeks, due to surgery. Walter Dueffert returned home Sunday from a three week stay at St. Francis Hospital following a heart attack. Mrs. Emil Jabs also returned Oct. 3 from St. Francis after spending several days for treatment.
Jordan Hubmen lose their sixth straight game when the Belle Tigers dump the locals 22-0.
30 YEARS AGO
Oct. 12, 1989
As you entered Radermacher’s Super Value Store in Jordan this past week, you could immediately hear favorite music from the 1950s over the speaker system. Clerks were dressed in 50s attire and signs extended throughout the store caught your attention. It was a “Fabulous 50s Theme.” The Radermachers first opened the grocery business in 1954. “See you later, alligator.”
Jordan Community Education announces a Saturday seminar on “Water Printing.” Learn the basics and various techniques of watercolors. Mrs. Lila Greenwood is an accomplished Shakopee artist who has studied art and displayed her painting at numerous locations. She will have a seminar on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In a classic defensive struggle the Le Center Wildcats scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and an extra spoil to the homecoming at Jordan with an 8-6 victory. Le Center came into the game with a 4-0 record in the Minnesota River Conference, while Jordan was right behind with a 3-1 record. “Coming into the game we knew Le Center had a good defense, but we also thought we could shut them out,” Coach Trapp said.