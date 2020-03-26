123 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1897
Ice jams formed just above the falls and damaged the properties of Benish, Young, Holzer and Ricklick raising the water onto their outbuildings, drowning fowl and breaking fences as the channel swept across their lots. Ice has also threatened the railroad bridges. A liberal application of dynamite helped relieve the situation. Freezing nights also slowed the flow of the water.
Postmaster General Gray announced they will adhere to four-year tenure of office for all postmasters. Accordingly, will we have Smail, Juergens, Knott, Jackson, G. Schmitt or E.C. Gran as our new postmaster?
Over 40 years ago an old German hermit published a curious prophecy. He foretold the Austro-Russian and Franco-Prussian wars, death of Pope Pius IX and Turko-Russian debate of arms — all of which have come to pass. In the 20th century great seismic disturbances will take place causing Florida and California to suffer. The shock of earthquakes will raze buildings to the ground in every country on the continent. Millions of lives end, billions of dollars of property will be lost. There will be a change in the economic condition of every civilized nation.
Kehrer has just received a large stock — 20,000 rolls of wallpaper with the latest designs from New York.
The Milton Creamery here is forging to the front. Nearly 15,000 pounds of milk is received every day and the two separators extract the cream and deliver the skim milk back to the farmer’s cans.
H. Eichman and Jos. Buck have formed a co-partnership and gone into the renovating business and will renovate all over feather beds here and in the neighboring cities.
Henry Dubbe, a native of Macklenberg, Germany, died at age 66 of asthma. He came at age 26 and settled in Scott County. He leaves a wife, four sons and one daughter to mourn his demise.
100 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1920
Jordan Schools “carry on” nicely. All the grades suffered a small loss of books, only water damage, and their desks could be moved to the temporary classroom areas — third and fourth in the fireman rooms at city hall, fifth and sixth are in the council chambers. The fourth- and eighth-graders in Harmonia Hall find it cool and they lost 50% of their books but did save their library. The high school students lost most their books because two-thirds of the desks in study hall burned. The commercial lost all their typewriters and all science laboratory was lost. New high school desks arrived yesterday.
A wild March storm hit the area on Monday as a 60-70 mile gale blew steadily out of the southwest. The brick walls of the burnt schools had been standing pretty well. In the wind force Monday, four of the gables came down. The southwest gables crushed through the two floors and down on the heating plant in the basement. The large brick chimney will need to be torn down if it doesn’t collapse.
Our boys basketball team as expected has lost to the Kasota team 33-14. Kasota went on to win the district championship over Hutchinson.
While the ice went out of the creek very nicely this year, the water backed up nevertheless and the lower section of town was flooded for awhile, inconveniencing the residents there.
The city council is considering buying 500 feet of a fire hose and some smaller items useful to the fire laddies.
The “Fighting American Quartet” will appear at the Grand Theatre next Monday evening as the last of this season’s Lyceum program.
The Zealau residence in the southern part of town was sold to Frank Schminder for $2,150. Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Martens have moved to the former Caswell place in southtown. Wm. Bohnsack is the new owner of the Martens farm. Harry Barrage and family are moving from St. Lawrence to Merriam.
Ice cream season is opening up at Mrs. Denning’s on March 20 with Lathrop and Kemp’s ice cream. Specials every Sunday.
70 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1950
The annual spring band concert and music festival will be this Sunday evening in the high school auditorium at 8:15 p.m. Directors of the band are Dallmann and Von Hoff. Three special numbers will also be given — a male quartet, an instrumental reed quartet and some accordion solos. The band presentations include the new “Minnesota Valley March.”
We had the first “peek of spring” with a temperature of 40 degrees and busily melting snow.
Calm and unruffled 13-year-old Patricia Hyzer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hyzer (they live in a fine Civil War stone house) in St. Lawrence Township, is the Champion Speller of Scott County. Mrs. Edna Bruder is her Jordan teacher.
Next Monday there will be a meeting of farmers in the high school auditorium at 8 p.m. It’s called the “Feeder’s Meeting” and appropriately a free lunch is offered. The hospitable owner of the Jordan Feed Mill, A.J. Beckius is sponsoring the event.
At Jordan Hatchery owner Roland Nachbar reports that eggs are being converted into flabby little balls of “twee-tweet” on a scientific mass-production basis. Since taking over the business he has found that custom good at the “Place of Little Chicks.”
Something unique was accomplished by the Engfer Chevrolet Company. Owner Ben Engfer sold six cars to the Kansas City branch of the International Milling Company. Driving the six cars was Mr. and Mrs. Engfer, Lester Dorn, Wermer Wolf, Irwin Voigt all employees and Don Ericsson and Gibby Mickus. The group returned Sunday evening in the seventh runner car.
A deal was made last week where Paul Fuhrman purchased the Otto Behmier home on Second Street.
Mudbaden celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a party on March 17. The Swing Band of Jordan provided dance music for 60 guests. The dining room was decorated with green shamrocks and a delicious lunch was served with green trimmings.
At what is known as Old Helena, where Mack’s Mill used to be and a country store too, lived two pioneer brothers, Joseph and Louis Student, born during Civil War times. The brothers ran the little store for years until it ran out of custom. Louis passed away two months ago and Joseph on the past 14th. Both were past 70 years old.
50 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1970
A group of 13 children were confirmed in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Sunday morning by Pastor R.W. Schlicher. Those confirmed were: William Anderson, Robin Bandy, Gene Borchardt, Dale Fahrenkamp, Connie Jabs, Myron Jabs, Steve Jabs, Marty Millard, Janet Osterkamp, Wendy Schnitzenberg, William Walter, Constance Warden and Linda Wente.
The nationally famous Spartan players from Hales Franciscan High School in Chicago, under the direction of Fr. Barry Schneider, formerly from Jordan, will arrive here Holy Saturday on tour with their spring production. To be held on Easter Monday at the Jordan Elementary School at 7:30 p.m.
Studded tires must be removed from all vehicles using Minnesota Highways by May 1. Present law allows their use for next season, starting Oct. 15, 1970 to May 1, 1971.
Maria Thill, from the Senior Citizen Center, has planned a trip to the Como Park Conservatory on Friday, April 3. Bus to leave the center at 10 a.m., fare will be $1 for members. We will stop for lunch at Mr. Steak in Bloomington at 1:30 when the reduced rates for the seniors will be in effect.
Those renewing their subscription to the Jordan Independent this week are: Wilbert Robling, Marguerite Krautkremer, John L. Schoenbauer, Ole Frilseth, Vernon Hartman, Sylvan Killian, Lloyd Lambrecht, E.C. Sanders, Walter Kuechle, Ronald Scott and Mal Hogan of Jordan.
30 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1990
Final preparations are now underway to demolish and bury the ruins of the old Schutz and Hilgers Brewery, a local landmark for more than a century. The Jordan City Council awarded a contract to Neisen Tiling of New Prague at its March 19 regular session to demolish the structure at a cost of $9,550. Demolition of the building will end several years of council debate and legal activity and the decision to award the bid brought expressions of relief from several councilmen.
Celebrations for youth art month at Jordan Elementary School are as varied as... being a technician and creating props and scenery for “Double Trouble in Cloister City,” a performance that will be performed by 80 fifth-graders on March 5.
Twelve Scott County Girls will compete for the titles of Dairy Princess and Milk Maid during the annual Scott County Dairy Princess and Milk Made Contest. The princess and milk maid will be crowned during the banquet, March 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in New Prague.
Those competing for the title of Dairy Princess are: Bernadine Benes, sponsored by AMPI; Peggy Brandt, sponsored by DHA; Mary Theis, sponsored by AMPI; Paula Geis, sponsored by Pioneer Seed; and Sandy Glisczinski, sponsored by Krueser Veterinary Clinic.
Contestants for the milk maid are Julene Hentges, sponsored by Pavek Dairy Sales; Lauri Minar, sponsored by Scott-Le Sueur Holstein Club; Paula Boegeman, sponsored by Dairyland Seed; Jessica Wagner, sponsored by First State Bank of New Market; Kelly Marshall, sponsored by AMPI; Ann Skluzacek, sponsored by Prairie Farm Supply; and Mary Gallangher, sponsored by Bongards.