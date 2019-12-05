123 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1896
Peter Zueber has sold his farm, known as the Pollard farm for $4,100.
The blacksmiths are enjoying their annual harvest in horseshoeing.
Both Concordia Hall and the Opera House had very respectable audiences and participants in the Thanksgiving Balls.
How would you like to live in Dakota where they have snow drifts 30 feet deep to be thankful for on Thanksgiving day?
Theo. Vonbank has sold his harness shop to Joseph Lebra of Belle Plaine.
Diphtheria found a new location in five members of Charles Burgeson’s family. Their baby died of the contagion yesterday.
Thanksgiving day passed quietly in Jordan because navigation by any means was suspended and people stayed at home. Churches had audiences on account of the icy condition of roads.
A number of our readers have been “taken in” by grocery of fakers. Be earful of the “bargains” and “wholesale prices.” Farmers have also been “taken in.” Beware!
Flavoring extracts, pineapple, banana, wintergreen, strawberry, orange, etc. are available at Rombach’s.
Our doctors are all quite busy these days attending to their large practices in the surrounding counties.
Notice to settle: All persons indebted to me are requested to call and settle before Jan. 1, as of that date I will go out of business, and must have a settlement of all accounts. Frank J. Pekarna.
The Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad Company is taking possession of all its right-of-way by putting its fences out on the lines all along the rail line.
Wood has become very scarce and is bringing from $3 to $3.50 per cord. The conditions of the roads have prevented many deliveries.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1919
Christmas Day is three weeks away. The sleigh bells are ringing.
Both the public school and St. John’s reopened Monday after being closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Ice skating on Thanksgiving day and the days immediately following was spoiled by the heavy snow that has fallen recently.
Nick Linn has added a new piece of equipment to his shoe repair shop. It is an automobile sole stitcher.
The hall was decorated with bunting in natural colors and lights were shaded for the most enjoyable dance at the Opera House on Thanksgiving night. The Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion entertained the public with music by the Legion Orchestra. There were 210 paid admissions to the dance.
The Presbyterian congregation is going to have a Christmas tree, Christmas program and a community sing in their church on Christmas Eve. The public is welcome.
The high school literary of last week was high grade and very pleasing to a large audience.
A Savers Little Citizens League has been organized in the upper grade at the Lydia School. One has also been organized in the lower grades and they adopted the name “Little Workers.”
Frank Albrecht says, “It pays to advertise. I sold my 100 head of cattle in two days!”
Henry Greenwald spent five weeks helping build up the barn of the Ahlawede Bros in St. Lawrence. It is 120 feet long and 40 feet wide and very high. It is modern, all cemented and steel in the dairy department. We understand it cost $8,000.
Mrs. Thos. Donnelly lost an eye when a nail she was driving into a board flew out and struck her left eye.
AD: It’s the wise wife who serves Postum instead of coffee. Postum is an absolutely healthful drink made of roasted wheat with a wee bit of molasses. Two sizes for 15 cents and 25 cents.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1949
By the end of yesterday ground moving in Scott County Fairgrounds was finished. Nine-thousand cubic yards of ground was moved in eight days. now the smoothing off work and Jordan’s new baseball field will be excellent. Buildings have been moved to the new foundation. The round dance pavilion has been torn down.
The weather has been good since the work began. All days were bright and sunny, with little freezing at night time.
In the Jordan High School gymnasium last Tuesday evening, the first conference basketball of the season occurred with Belle Plaine High School. Jordan won 37-29.
The “Jordan Wheels” went to Lakeville Sunday. Competition was keen, but with two rallies in the last periods. Jordan won 60-47.
Persons mailing Christmas cards under the third classification will be required to affix two-cent postage instead of one-and-a-half cents of past years.
The Dutch Room Cage is having a grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1 with free tao beer from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Flo and Gene entrees, proprietors.
The new wonderful Pontiac is really for you to drive at $1,767 for a five-passenger Streamliner six-cylinder sedan coupe. General Auto Service, Val Reudigger, proprietor.
Notice is given for sealed bids for a new Jordan fire truck to be receive day Monday, Dec. 12. Johanna Deusterman, clerk.
The Jordan High School cagers played their first basketball game of the season against St. Peter, losing 47 to 33. Starting lineup is Jack Buss, Bob Morkrid, Nick Nolden, Skip Strait, Paul Sunder, Joe Pekarna and Jerry Sunder.
Last Wednesday morning the Jordan students were entertained by the Howell Glass Blowers presented by the University of Minnesota.
Thanksgiving here was lovely with snow, white and serene. There were many homecomings and family reunions.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 4, 1969
Edwin Bauer of Marystown died Tuesday, Dec. 2, in Methodist Hospital in Rochester after having been ill for some time. He was 44 years old. Funeral services were pending at press time.
Boy Scout Troop No. 332 is now selling Christmas trees at the former Skelly Oil Station on Main Street across from the Jordan Drug.
State Rep. Henry J. Morlock, Jordan, who represents Scott and Le Sueur counties has been appointed to two more subcommittees of the House, it was announced today. He was named vice chairman of the Highway Subcommittee on Mass Transit and Use of Highway Trust Funds by Rep. August Mueller, Arlington, chairman of the Highway Committee.
Morlock will also serve as member of the conservation subcommittee of Preservation of Wetlands. He was appointed by Rep. Robert C. Becklin, Cambridge, chairman of the Conservation Committee.
A Jordan High School student will study in Germany next year. On June 22, 1970, James Pauly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Pauly with nine Cambridge High School students will depart John F. Kennedy Airport, New York, on Trans International Airlines DC-8 Jet charter flight 7007 to England. They will spend three days in London and three days in Paris before they arrive at their Schiller College in Bonnighein, England. The students will be under the supervision of Bob Theis and Leon Wright of the Cambridge High School Faculty.
Prior Lake took an early lead and never let up as they gave the Jordan Hubmen a 63-55 licking Tuesday night. Friday night the Hubmen travel to Le Center to face another quick team in the Le Center Wildcats.
30 YEARS AGO
Nov. 30, 1989
Bob Shotliff of Jordan died suddenly Tuesday morning from a possible heart attack.
Multiple eight-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of highways 169 and 282 in Jordan Sunday night injuring three persons, who were taken by Belle Plaine ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee. According to Jordan Fire Chief Bill Busch, the injuries appeared to be minor with most of the passengers, only to be shaken up a bit.
Anna Bendzick accompanied her son Jerry and Catherine Bendzick on Sunday to the baptism of her great grandson, Matthew, son of Peter and Lois Bendzick, at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church at Chanhassen.
Three members of Hope Lutheran Church who attend a Lutheran College will receive a $500 scholarship this year by the local church. The three members, Rob Cully, Kevin Harrington and Pete Senske all attend Gustavus Adolphus College at St. Peter.
Three Jordan High School students, Melanie Hardy, Wendy Shaw and Erin Pilcher and their advisor Jerry Langsweirdt, attended the National Honor Society’s fall workshop held at Carlton’s High School on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 19-20.
Jordan High School Jaguars basketball coach Kevin Green announced the captains for the 1989-90 girls basketball team. All senior letter winners, they are Becky Weiers, Ryn Ebel, Jenny Eischens and Julie Segler.