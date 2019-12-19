123 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1896
The electoral count is an act that was passed in 1887 and orders that the electors shall meet on the second Monday in January to ballot for president and vice president of the United States. The electors to be chosen by the people on Nov. 5 in their respective states.
The immigration during the past year numbers 343,267. Of this number, 2,799 were returned to their countries. This is an increase of 83,131 over last year.
Belle Plaine has a new paper: The Reporter. It is published by the Diers Brothers.
President Cleveland has gone off on another of those recuperation expeditions, hunting and fishing. It is said he is fatigued after preparation of his message that he needed rest.
Minnow catchers are poking holes into the creek at all hours, seeking the little fishes for bait for larger ones.
Lumber dealer Westerman visited friends in Montgomery on Tuesday.
Our brewers are keeping the Millpond clean on the surface, preparatory to harvesting a clean crop of ice after the holidays.
Seven of the royal sports of the local M.W.A. camp went to Carver on Saturday and sawed logs with their camp for a grand public entertainment.
A great deal of the corn crop has been husked with the moderate weather we have. Clover threshing is progressing rapidly.
The new circulating library has been very well patronized since its establishment here. The books have been going one continuous round. There is a large patronage from the children. The library is supplied with the best books. C.F. Rausch, librarian.
Cabinet maker Hougard has an elegant new combination ladies desk and bookcase for sale.
Mr. Milton, of the Milton Dairy, has decided to erect a building here and put in a separator creamery. The creamery will be conveniently located near the depot.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1919
The weather has been unusually cold all December. The ground is covered with snow enough to make good sleighing. It appears to be too cold for Santa to use that new-fangled airplane and roads are not good for the automobile. In all likelihood we will hear the jingle of bells from the necks of the reindeer.
Manager Sly of the Jordan Electric Light and Heating Company has been burning some creosote-distillate cake to help tide over during this period of coal shortage.
The first Scott County Poultry Show will be held in Shakopee on Jan. 3-5, 1920.
Grandpa Piere is ill of age infirmities at the home of his grandson, Charles F. Dubbe.
The ice on the lakes is about 30 inches thick already. The fish spearing season is open on our lakes and the sport is reported to be good. Pickerel are being taken, some good-sized ones are reported.
John P. Nachbar and Leo Nachbar are assembling building materials for good-sized additions to be built on their respective barns early next season.
St. John's Catholic School closes next Thursday for the holiday vacation and will resume Jan. 5.
Frank Beckmn has the concrete foundation and floor poured and ready for a new hog barn, 24 by 28 feet in dimension to be built in spring.
The Jordan Public School will present their Christmas program tomorrow and then close for a two-week holiday vacation.
The residences of John Shonka, August Kipp, Louis Grams, Geo. Beckman and Math Wolf have been wired for electricity lighting.
Foreman Kreuer has the trenching mostly done for the new pumping main from the power house to the intersection of Second and Varner streets.
One of the nifty novelties of the holiday season is the large lighted and decorated Christmas tree outside on the north awning of the New Store of Jos. Sunder. It is especially beautiful at night.
A Merry Christmas Dance will be Friday evening, Dec. 26 at Harmonia Hall with music by the Legion four-piece band.
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1949
The Campbells of radio station KDHC in Faribault will put on the Friendly Valley Barn Dance plus a big talent show at Kasper's Hall in Jordan on Wednesday evening Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.
Christmas in Jordan is being observed by street lighting and decoration and by three public events. The Commercial Club is bringing Santa to town on Dec. 17 to be followed by a St. John's Choristers' cantata, "The Prince of Peace," on Dec. 18. Dec. 21 is the Jordan Public Schools annual Christmas program in the high school auditorium.
Notice: As I'm going to be in Hawaii, I ask my customers to leave orders at the Jordan Hatchery with my son Roland. Leo Nachbar, dealer in certified seeds.
Sunday's weather was an inch of rain, four inches of snow, thunder and sunshine and a lot of blow.
AD: Will do various kinds of wood repair work in my workshop at my home on Syndicate Street. Chester Scott.
Beckman's bakery has five varieties of cookies on sale at two dozen for 25 cents. Thursday and Friday only, sale limited to supply.
AD: Come in and register for our free market basket and do your holiday baking shopping. Pillsbury cake mix, 32 cents; 8 oz. bottle cherries, 25 cents; two-pounds mixed nuts, 69 cents. Huth's Grocery — We deliver, telephone 86.
There was a pep fest on Tuesday after the Rust College Singers program. Various yells were gone-through, Dick Nolden and Jack Bass said a few words and the cheerleaders introduced a new yell.
"I was a Male War Bride," starring Cary Grant and Ann Sheridan will be at the Jordan Theatre on Dec. 18, 19 and 20. Pathe News and cartoons also.
AD: Give her a beautiful mink scarf for Christmas. Absolutely wholesale prices. All made-up, come and see. Henry J. Morlock.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1969
Mrs. Herman Trost is a patient at St. Fancis Hospital in Shakopee since Sunday afternoon. Following a car accident which happened between Piepers' and the Triangle on Highway 169.
Mrs. Florian Karl has a spinning wheel which is far more than 100 years old and still in perfect running condition. The spinning wheel was brought here from Buchen-Cologne, Germany in 1950 by her grandmother Stocker. It was given to her by her mother in 1934.
The official word from Santa: He will arrive in Jordan at about 1 p.m. He will leave his sleigh and reindeer at the edge of the city where he will be met by the Jordan Fire Department truck and escorted through the business section of the city before his arrival at the Jordan Elementary School where he will meet and talk with the kiddies. At 2 p.m., Walt Disney films will be shown lasting approximately 50 minutes, after which, Santa and his helpers will hand out treats, says Ken Crane, committee chairman.
Articles from the Independent scrapbook: American five-cent coins history began with the half-dime in 1792. About 1,700 air planes take off or land daily at Los Angeles International Airport.
The Jordan V.F.W. Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary held their Christmas party and banquet together at the Jordan Hotel last week. Games and cards were played and a $1 gift exchange completed the evening. Committee members included Adeline Hein, Dorothy Betchwars, Grace Jabs, Florence Schneiderhan and Marian Oldenberg.
The Jordan Hubmen basketball team jumped off to a 2-0 lead and never trailed as they defeated the Belle Plaine Tigers by a score of 66-48.
30 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1989
The Jordan Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring a holiday decorating contest for homeowners and businesses in the Jordan area. According to chamber member Dona Rebers, coordinator for the contest, prizes will be awarded to the top three entrants for homeowners and one prize for business places. Last year's first and second place winners will be ineligible for prizes this year. Judging will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19 beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Minimum wage for Minnesota will be increased on Jan. 1, 1990. Employees covered by the federal fair labor standards act must pay at least $3.95 per hour to adults and $3.50 per hour to minors.
Tax-deferred annuity rate is 8.5% at the Norwest Bank in Jordan, 200 Creek Lane. Call Deb Brazil, insurance representative at our Jordan office.
The first meeting of the joint 1992 State Baseball Tournament committees of Jordan and Belle Plaine was held at Belle Plaine last week. Jordan's site co-chairman, John Breimhorst, said the following persons from Jordan greed to serve on the executive committee: John Breunig and John Breimhorst as co-chairmen and Dona Rebers as secretary.
The warming house at Lagoon Park will be open for ice skaters on Friday, Dec. 22 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 2-7 p.m.
Try-captains for the 1989-90 Jordan Hubmen Wrestling are three seniors: Scott Pauly, Dave Hennen and Tom Hennen. At the Hector Tournament last Saturday, Dave Hennen was a champion in the 171 lb division, winning three matches and the first place medal.
Jordan thumped Mayer-Lutheran 65-51 on Tuesday and the Belle Plaine Tigers edged the Jordan Hubmen with a buzzer shot 62-60.
The varsity Jaguars toppled to Waterville-Elysian by a score of 37-50 on Dec. 5 and were clawed by the Belle Plaine Tigers last Thursday.