123 YEARS AGO
Feb. 4, 1897
At the city council meeting on Monday evening the monthly report of the fire department was accepted and the sum of $31.50 appropriated to pay the firemen. The chief of police was ordered to have the upstairs room of city hall scrubbed. The New Era Band must pay up rent or be deprived of using city hall for practice purposes.
Moses and Edelman's Cash Bargain Store is having a 25 percent discount sale for three more days on every article in the store.
A pleasant party was held at Merchant's Hotel parlors on Saturday evening. Games, music and dancing were pleasantly indulged in.
The Foresters installed officers and had a pleasant evening. The lodge is growing rapidly and they have their hall neatly furnished.
The mercury which had came down to make quite a stay has returned to a more favorable 40 degrees.
The Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad is the short line, and only line with dining cars and compartment sleepers.
The last vestiges of diphtheria have left the Dooleyville area and school reopened on Monday.
The flour manufactured by the Jordan "King's Best" mill has a worldwide reputation for its excellency and brings "grists" for miles around. Its export trade has found a large demand in far off southern Africa.
On Tuesday morning the groundhog weather prognosticator indicated that there's no more winter weather — no shadow seen.
The Jordan Land Investment and Improvement Company held their annual meeting on Tuesday and reelected the old officers.
The mill is putting on a chime whistle of large caliber which will make the dales ring with sweet tones for miles around.
We wish to thank Dr. Phillips for his able medical attendance during the illness of our five children with diphtheria. We heartily recommend his medical service —Martin Spandel.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 28, 1920
Jordan is practically without sugar these days and local merchants have been told by wholesalers that it will be sometime before a supply is available, maybe Feb. 12.
Last Friday the transaction was completed whereby Prior Lake Village is to have electric lights and power service from Northern States Power Company.
On Jan. 2 the new State Reformatory for Women opened in Shakopee. It was built during 1918-19 and artisans are still working on a "wing."
Winter is still here. The first snow came before Thanksgiving and it's still here. Sleighing has been the best of the winter. Ice harvest in December was excellent. Old-timers say this winter has contained more seasonable weather than any other in many years.
In the Jordan-Henderson games last week, the girls won 10-6 and the boys won 23-9. Leo Michael played a stellar game.
Montaville Flowers, the high-class orator and lecturer will be at the Grand Theatre next Wednesday, Feb. 4. This is an event you don't want to miss!
A three-act play, "The Face at the Window," will be presented by the S.S. Club later this month. The group is busy rehearsing now.
Manager J.J. Leonard reports a good month at Sulphur Springs with lots of patients.
Theodore Fuhrman has the basement completed for his home on the height southwest the millyard. It is south-facing in a pleasant location.
Eugene Duffy, the blacksmith, is a patient at Kehrer Hospital.
The wave of bad colds and influenza has caught quite a few in this area. The best treatment is rest.
Leo Link has sold his property in this city for $3,800. He is already making preparations for a new residence.
The bridge gang of the railroad are remodeling the stockyard scales.
Our mail carriers find it impossible under road and weather conditions to make the complete rounds every day.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1950
Will we have to drop night baseball in Jordan?? Not enough stock pledges have been given to warrant effect to install night lighting equipment for baseball games in Fairgrounds Park in Jordan. If we cannot get $4,000 more we will be forced to abandon the plan in 1950. This will virtually force the baseball team to withdraw from the Minnesota River League as the season schedule has been set up as a night league. This committee will make one more attempt. What will you pledge? Peter, Schmitt, Sidney Nolden, Ed Beckman, Ed Breunig, Ben Engfer, Loren Habegger, Lawrence Herder, Ben Mertz, Jos. Pekarna, committee members.
The Jordan Wheels played a double-header with Lakeville and Le Sueur winning both games by comfortable margins. Jordan 97, Lakeville 47. And Jordan 67, Le Sueur 56.
Following the freezing drizzle of Tuesday last week and the blizzard of Wednesday came six days of hard freezing that will probably set records. Last Friday was 27 below, Sunday saw 22 below and Monday it was 28 below again. Today is Groundhog Day. Will that change the picture?
Motorola Television has been added to our line of stock. Screen sizes are 8, 10, 12.5, 16 and 19 inches. Two simple controls — turn it on, select station — that's all. See them at Gambles. L.H. Simone, owner.
The Jordan Garden Club will meet in annual sessions Wednesday evening, Feb. 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hertaus are now nicely settled in their Jordan business, the Dutch Room. Mrs. Hertaus is the former Florence Stocker, daughter of the Henry Stockers.
Glance at these prices! Large oatmeal, 27 cents; brown sugar, 3 lbs for 19 cents; sugar, 10 lbs for 91 cents; 16 oz. marshmallows, 16 cents; 46 oz. V-8 juice, 33 cents; 1 lb noodles, 22 cents; canned corn, 10 cents. It pays to shop at Sunder's in Jordan.
The week of February 12-18 has been designated for special recognition and encouragement of the work school safety patrols are doing to protect their schools from traffic hazards. This is the twentieth anniversary of the American Legion sponsorship of the school safety program.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 5, 1970
Mrs. Chester Joslyn reports that her Christmas tree, which has dismantled but has still water, in her home, is showing a new growth four inches long on its branches.
The promotion of Tom Dubbe as general manager, Rosemount bag operations and George Coffee as plant manager of the Rosemount plant was announced by A.H. Snipes, vice president, Crief Bros. Corporation.
Grand opening of the new 63-bed Meadow Lane Nursing Home at Benson was held last weekend. Owners and managers of the new nursing home are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Joni, both natives of Jordan.
Mrs. Gus Slavicek, local weather reporter: last week temperatures were max 48 to min 25 degrees with no precipitation of 0.
W.J. Schmitt died at the age of 95 years in the Masonic Home in Bloomington. He was a grain buyer at the Equity Elevator in Jordan. He worked in the 1930s at Mankato for the Nachbar Grain and Feed Company. Schmitt was the father of Chester Schmitt, owner of an oil station in Jordan.
AD: Grizzly Mfg., three miles south of Jordan on Highway 169 — camper overstock, final sale. Includes furnaces, ice boxes, stones, windows, sinks, doors, lights and hundreds of miscellaneous items. Saturday, Feb. 7 only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Boy Scout Week is Feb. 5-14.
The Jordan Bombers beat Cleveland 56-32 to make their record 10 wins and 4 losses. Leading the scoring was John Undesser with 18 points, followed by Bendzick, 8; Seifert, 6; Stitzinger, 6; Taddei, 6; Busch, 4; Sunder, 4; Herman and Kipp, 2 each.
30 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1990
Last Saturday, the first food from the "fair share" organization from St. Paul was distributed to people in the Jordan area. The program allows participants to get 35-40 pounds of food for $13.75. The distribution date in Jordan has been set for the last Saturday of each month, available at the Jordan Community Center. During Saturday's distribution in Jordan, 47 people participated. Becky Borchardt emphasized, however, that fair share is for everyone. "It is not just for low income individuals." Next distribution date in Jordan will be Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jordan Community Center.
The Jordan Elementary School announced the new district spelling champion for grades 5-8. Wade Olsen out-spelled 24 other 5th and 6th graders in an unprecedented 20-round bee to become the school's winner.