123 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7. 1897
The roads have improved considerably since we got the last snow. Business has increased with the good sleighing.
The city council gave Blume Bros permission to erect a temporary small frame building on lot one in block one in Jordan. In other business, V.D. Simon was engaged to establish a uniform grade on Water, First and Second Streets between Mill and Varner Street.
The G.A.R. Von Minden Post No. 105 held this regular quarterly meeting Monday. Among other business items they also installed officers.
The new creamery for the Milton Dairy Company is being built as an addition to the Bottling Works building this week. The machinery and engine will be placed in position and should be in operation by mid-month.
The Forester’s Ball at the Opera House on New Year’s Eve was a grand social and financial success with 150 people in attendance. The exehevor of the Forester’s has been replenished by a very desirable net balance.
A special school district meeting will be held Jan. 20 with the intent and purpose to vote school bonds to defray the expenses of erecting a new schoolhouse.
The pews in the Catholic church will be rented next Sunday immediately after high mass.
Butcher Langer, who has been laid up with a severe attack of rheumatism, is again able to be about and attend to business.
Last Monday in Helena, about four miles south of this city, “The Dutchman” (Chicago’s last passenger train) and a “lone engine” collided. Both engines were disabled, crushing the bodies and derailing them. The engineers and firemen leaped from the cabs. The passengers escaped without injury and “enjoyed” the night in the coaches between the hills of the Helena siding.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 1, 1920
Christoph Simon came to Jordan in 1883 and had a cigar factory here for 36 years. He died at home last Friday. He had his own shop and later joined with his son Charles. Burial is in the Catholic cemetery.
Christian Piere passed away at the age of 86 last Friday. Born in Germany, the family came to Jordan in 1871 and settled on a farm three miles east of Jordan. Mr. Piere was a stone mason. There are six children, Gottlieb and Fred live in Jordan. Interment was in Spirit Hill Cemetery.
There will be a New Year’s Ball this evening at Harmonia Hall. It is being given by the Robert Patterson Post of the American Legion. Music by the Legion Orchestra.
The first Leap Year dance in Jordan will take place at Harmonia Hall on Jan. 3, given under the auspices of the young ladies organization, the S.S. Club.
St. Paul Lutheran Church presented a cantata “The Christ Child” last Sunday afternoon. The cantata was an artistic success with soloists and a violin obrigado. The piano was supplied by John G. Buss. The church was filled. The offering was for the benefit of the new Lutheran church.
Sleighing is rather broken up. The fine weather being accountable has brought out the automobiles again.
The Jordan Creamery is installing an extensive modern ventilating system. The work begins Tuesday.
The Women’s Missionary Society of the Jordan and Lydia M.E. churches has sent two boxes of clothing for relief work in central Europe.
The regular decennial census of the people begins tomorrow. A personal visit must be made by the enumerator to each house in their district.
70 YEARS AGO
Jan. 5, 1950
Arthur Bohnsack is one of the growing number of Farm Bureau leaders who enjoyed the benefits of 4-H Club training (now 39 years ago). He was president of the 4-H Council. He had the state champion ton-litter in 1928 and was member of the state champion demonstration team. Now his four children; Arlen, Junette, Vonne and Dallas are in 4-H. Their quarter-section farm has a rear house built last year. Bohnsack raises 140 hogs annually, milks a herd of Guernseys, a flock of 300 laying hens and 25 sheep.
The Scott County Oil Company was broken into when a small pane of glass in the front door was shattered on Dec. 4. The thief reached up, worked the spring-lock to enter and proceeded to empty the cash door of $129. They tried the safe but failed.
Jordan seems alright in the matter of plenty of good pure drinking water and for washing and sanitary uses — or is it? St. Peter has a shortage, the worst in its history. Effective immediately there will be no car washing or other unnecessary usage.
On Jan. 1, Mr. Brazier took over operation of the Jordan Theatre which he purchased from Maston Mount, who had owned the theatre since 1939.
Work is progressing on the large frame cottage structure south of the main brick building at Valleyview (formerly Sulfur Springs). The service quarters and hospital rooms are finished. Work on the tunnel from the frame cottage to the brick building is being completed.
There will be a dance in Kasper’s Hall on Jan. 8. Music is by Jolly Stan.
A group of workmen gathered at the Scott County Fairgrounds and enclosed the partially-built 4-H building. They affixed the wood shingles and closed up the entrance.
There were three weddings after Christmas — Shirley Young married Alan Lindell on Dec. 28. Ruth Nave and Donald Leibbrand were wed Dec. 27 and Lois Livgard was the bride of Calvert Belden on New Year’s Eve.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 8, 1970
A farewell gathering was held Sunday afternoon at St. John’s Catholic Church dining hall for Father Finian McMullin and Father George Musial, who are both leaving St. John’s parish this month. Fr. Finian has been pastor here for three and a half years and has left for his new assignment at Joliet, Illinois. Fr. George will leave for San Antonio, Texas and was the assistant pastor here for the past 16 months. Fr. Silvan Waterkotte, who is being transferred here from Washington, Missouri, has been assigned pastor here, will arrive about Jan. 15.
The home of Chris Schmidt, his wife Jan, and three sons Mark, 17, Gray, 14, and Dale, 11, was featured in the picture magazine of the Minneapolis Tribune front cover and center page on the Sunday edition. The Schmidt’s have been living in their home on its wooden hillside two miles southeast of Jordan for more than six years and most of their time has been spent finishing the dwelling.
The Jordan community library, branch of the Scott County Library system, has received a great many new books within the past couple of months, according to Mrs. Harvey Anderson, local librarian. Mrs. Anderson said a new addition to the library is a revolving rack for paperbacks.
News from Valleyview: We all enjoy the Newsweek magazine, a gift from our young custodian, Tom Voigt, who has been working with us the past several years. Even though he attends Mankato State College, he finds time to help us on his school days.
The Jordan Hubmen won their fifth straight game of the season by downing the Faribault Tigers 62-40 Tuesday evening. Coach Ken Hanson stated that the Hubmen did not play well and things have to get better by Friday when a much improved Montgomery team invades the local court.
30 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1990
Scott A. Arndt, 24, of Jordan was injured in a snowmobile accident on Dec. 28. The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Delaware Avenue (County Road 59) two miles south of Jordan near the intersection of Highway 169, according to a spokesman at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Arndt was driving his Polaris and Dennis Simpson was driving an Arctic Cat when Arndt came upon a driveway approach in the ditch area, which Simpson avoided. Arndt hit the approach and according to the sheriff’s department, Arndt’s machine was airborne and came down 106 feet from the driveway approach. It was reported that another person, who was driving his vehicle in the area, immediately went for help.
Gerald M. Busch, 57, a lifetime Jordan resident died, Sunday, Dec. 24 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center at Shakopee.
Private Kyle L. LaPlant has completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. LaPlant is the son of Mary and Henry LaPlant of Hillside Drive. He is a 1989 graduate of Jordan High School.