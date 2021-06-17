123 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1898
Heiland’s Brewery has been greatly improved by putting on a neat new steel roof to take place of the shingle roof recently damaged by a fire.
An organization to be known as the “Harmonica Singing Society” has completed the purchase of Concordia Hall. The name of the hall will be changed to Harmonica Opera House.
Lumber dealer Westerman is grading his lots — the old Concordia Park — and will erect dry kilns for a lumberyard at once. He will have the most systemically arranged and complete lumberyard in the valley.
Alex Ruppert is putting a flat roof on his Shakopee Street business block and will have the entire building veneered this summer.
Hardware dealer Juni has very much improved his store front with a new coat of paint.
Caswell and Kipp moved the pattern house of the factory to Joseph Klemenhaugen’s property. It will make an elegant, large barn.
Harry Windgrove is the popular porter at the Merchants Hotel.
Our Fire Department, band and a large number of citizens participated in the festivities of the firemen’s convention, parade, picnic and ball at Chaska yesterday. The band has purchased handsome new uniforms and furnished music for the Jordan Fire company. The two organizations “knocked the spots” off anything else that lined up. The music of the band is of the same old excellence — best in the state.
Jordan and Henderson met in a baseball game. Jordan led until the fifth inning and at the end of the ninth the score was tied at 11. Henderson was in one time 14 to 11.
The farm known as the Abraham Plummer farm is for rent on sale in Merriam Junction.
Fred Habegger will grind feed at his Mill in Jordan on Wednesday only.
100 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1921
Mr. George B. Clarke was on his way home graduation night after working late at the school with A.W. Rankin when three assailants attacked from behind. Rankin’s outcries for help and the three fled, but were recognized by Mr. Clarke on the west side of Varner Street between Second and Third Streets. The complaints charged are Emmett, Roman and Ralph Leonard, sons of F.J. Leonard, with having committed the assault.
June 12 will be commencement day for nine eighth-graders from St. John’s School. Two of the graduates are Alois Sunder and Elmer Weckman.
Last Thursday C.K. Mouton of the Minnesota Highway Commission visited Jordan and inspected the Daniel Boone Trail through Jordan. A decision was made to send a big tractor and grader to upgrade and otherwise make good the street going up Spirit Hill and to smooth out the street at the Callender Knobin the other end of town.
The baseball game at Smail Field last Sunday was close all the way through but Jordan overcame New Prague 2 to 0.
The Jordan Sulphur Springs and Malachi Sanitarium Company is celebrating the ninth anniversary this week.
The Lutheran Sunday School picnic will be held in Dietrick’s grove next Sunday afternoon. Enter at Bart Fuhrman’s place. Refreshments will be served.
Building continues in Jordan — William Speck has added a one story kitchen addition to his home. J.B. Martens had the house on his place in Southtown (former Veteran Caswell property) razed and will construct a room bungalow of stucco finish on the site.
It is good growing weather with plenty of rain.
70 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1957
The Jordan Brewers with two wins over the weekend have moved up to fourth place in the M-R-L league. One Friday evening they defeated Belle Plaine 8 to 5 and Sunday won Prior Lake 7 to 5, Jim Pollard pitching both games.
Jacob J. Pauly died Sunday at the age of 84. He was born in St. Joe in 1866. He is survived by six sons, Peter, Alex, Jacob, Isidore and Sylvester and five daughters, Sr. Ambrosita, Margaret, Della, Celelia and Marcella, 42 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis star in “At War with the Army” at the Jordan Theatre June 8-10.
Baseball at the Fairground Park — June 13, LeSueur vs. Jordan and June 17 LeCenter vs. Jordan.
Jordan’s summer recreation program is underway with Coach Frank Hilgers. Organized are the Junior League, Peewee League and Midget League in baseball’s Northern Division for ballgame during June and July.
The regular monthly card party of St. John’s Parish will be held in the church basement on Wednesday afternoon June 20 at 2:30 p.m.
David Braun, new owner of Mudbaden has carpenters, plumbers and painters busy getting the place in first class condition. He reports 40 patients at present time.
50 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1971
Five-year-old Camile Paulson was killed about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, when she ran across Highway 21 next to the railroad viaduct in the South part of town. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Paulsen of 317 Mill Street.
Three Jordan girls were named winners in the Scott County Dairy Princess contest held Monday night at the Knights of Columbus hall in New Prague. They are Trude Dubbe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Dubbe, Sue Zaun, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Zaun and Libby Lucas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Lucas.
About 140 hikers, age 8 and up, started out on Highway 282 in an effort during the “Hike to Help” campaign for recreation. After many sore feet, sunburns, tired muscles and 15 miles later, refreshments were served by the Methodist youth group at the home of Donald Fradenburg. Donations amounted to $1,500.
Donna Busch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Busch of Jordan graduated from St. Mary’s Junior College in Minneapolis with an associate’s degree in applied science. She is now employed at St. Francis Hospital Shakopee.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lucas (Nikki Bruer), Jordan, on Monday, June 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Hentges, Mary Beth and Mark, Mrs. Andrew Preisen, Mrs. Luella Pauly, Mr. and Mrs. Julian Pauly and Lorene Pauly attended the wedding and reception of Mary Treml and Tom Klehr at Gibbon on Saturday.
Wednesday night the Brewers motored to LeSueur to do battle with the Giants, but were sent home on the short end of a 16-0 score after seven innings. In a noon ballgame placed at Montgomery, the Redbirds came out on the long end of a 4 to 2 score. Rod Morlock continued to pitch fine ball for the Brewers but was victimized by three unearned runs in the ballgame.
30 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1991
Sixty-six diplomas were issued at the graduation ceremonies at Jordan High School Saturday, June 8. Outstanding seniors named to represent the class were Sue Dahl and Scott Breimhorst as best-all-around; Melanie Hardy and Aaron Klehr were selected as best citizens of the class; scholastic awards were given to valedictorian Sue Dahl, salutatorian Wendy Shaw and high honor to Nathan Woskie.
On Thursday, June 6, 16 sixth-graders at St. John’s Catholic School celebrated with a mass for family and friends in honor of their sixth graduation from St. John’s School.
Jordan Elementary School staff and students gathered to celebrate a very special occasion — “Richard Hartman Day” at JES. The event was planned to honor retiring Hartman for his years of being their custodian.
Helpful hints from Paul’s (Sunder) Potpourri column — to remove ball point ink apply hairspray liberally to the stain. Rub with a clean, dry cloth. The ink should disappear. Launder. Sticky zippers will slide easily if rubbed with the lead of a pencil.
Jordan Jaguars Amy Weiers, Melanie Hardy, named to Minnesota River Conference softball team. Dane Hennen was given honorable conference.
Jordan High School senior Dave Schultz was selected to the MRC 1991-All Conference baseball team.
The Jordan Brewers had a busy week as they hit the road for five games, winning four and losing only one. They beat Maple Lake 4 to 3 in a classic 12 innings, then lost to Arlington 9 to 4; Sunday, at the New Prague Tournament, first round play, defeated St. Benedict 14 to 0; on to Arlington and defeated them 9 to 4 on Thursday; and on Sunday afternoon in Jordan, A.J. Johnson and Tom Hanson combined on two-hitters to shut out the Veseli Warriors of the Dr.’s League 7 to 0.