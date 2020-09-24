123 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1897
This week finds new cement-like walks laid in front of the bank, Juergen’s drugstore and the photograph gallery. Work is started on Herder’s and tearing-up being done at Roderig’s, Ley’s, Heitkamp’s barber shop, Rosses’ millinery, the post office and Casey’s Hardware.
Schreiner’s quarry in Jordan has been shipping stone to New Prague to be used in construction of many of their new buildings.
The store and dwelling lately occupied by F. Rombach as a grocery store is for sale. He is moving to St. Paul.
The lack of three things make it impossible for Jordan to have electric lights — money, money, money.
The Misses Loughs have opened millinery parlors in the “House” building recently vacated by the Walsh family.
Photographer Colburn has arranged for a grant ball at the Opera House next Tuesday evening.
Baseball Sunday on the Jordan diamond. Jordan plays New Prague. The band will be out and furnish music. Admission 10 cents — ladies free.
The annex to Juergen’s drug store is being enlarged to house the post office.
A change in the weather when we had a frost several mornings this week. The thousands of swallows that have inhabited Concordia Park have started migrating south.
John Stimel is having gas lights put in his saloon and bowling alley. John is careful to attend to all the comforts and conveniences of his patrons.
A merry load of Belle Plaine-ites came down in a band wagon last evening and were in a condition to paint the city an azure hue. They had a merry time.
Dedication of the monument Sons of Herman at New Ulm will be this weekend. The Omaha has special round trip tickets for $1.50 all weekend.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1920
The county fathers of Scott County are letting contracts for building the Midland Scott County Road from Savage to Prior Lake.
On Thursday of last week the Weckman-Hennes Lumber Company sold out their stock and business to Henry Simmons Lumber Company.
Corn cutting is in full blast and keeping everyone busy.
Plastering at the public school will be about completed by the end of this week.
The George Klemenhagen family is moving into their new home on First Street.
There are two good lunch stands at the Fair to have a good meal run by the ladies of St. John's Church and the ladies of the Methodist congregation.
Pool hall owner Zallaha was out front of his place of business conversing with his neighbor, Paul Hanzinker, when some unknown man comes through the rear entrance and stole a $5 bill and other money and small goods. Mr. Zallaha's total loss is about $10.
The big cattle barn was inadequate to hold all the stock and dairy at the county fair. "What to do?" Either a tent or a quick building. George Strait got a crew together and by 6 p.m. his volunteers had a 18 x 40 new exhibition barn almost ready. A combination of frame and canvas, it will house the calf show. A new canvas roof over the quarters was also in place.
Machinery Hall at the Fair grounds seems to be livelier than ever this year, with a beehive of activity in preparation for opening day.
Friday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. will be the Livestock Parade.
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1950
Joseph Varner, 81, died just six days after his cousin Elliott Varner. He was born on the family pioneer farm half a mile west of Jordan on Jan. 4, 1870. A member of the Presbyterian church, and a member of Comp. 204 Modern Woodmen of America, Mr. Varner is now buried in the Varner plot at Spirit Hill.
When Sand Creek went on a rampage months ago and the concrete retaining wall at Broadway South of Water Street was undermined and fell, property owners turned to the Minnesota Highway Department for protection. Now the Department and a civil engineer are studying the situation.
Miss Esther Bliss, Belle Plaine's oldest resident, celebrated her 100th birthday. She is the daughter of a War of 1812 soldier and granddaughter of a Revolutionary War veteran.
Powerhouse New Prague football team prevailed over Jordan 20 to 0 in the game at New Prague last Friday evening. Tomorrow Jordan meets Belle Plaine at the Lagoon field.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Will have a new baby girl born Sept. 21.
Crappie fishing at Spring Lake has been very good lately.
Twenty-five priests from local and surrounding parishes led the procession at the close of the forty hour Devotion service at St. John the Baptist Church Sunday evening.
Colonel Habegger represented Jordan in the Kolacky parade at Montgomery with his historic, well-preserved 1909 Ford automobile.
The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Schwichtenberg received the name Jon Harvey when he was baptized Sunday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
A ham supper will be served at St. John's church in their basement on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1990
Lloyd Vomacna returned home Tuesday from Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague where he has been a patient since Sunday. He was treated for injuries sustained as a result of being struck by a car while crossing the street at St. John's Church during the Fall Festival Sunday.
St. John's Fall Festival served 1,975 dinners. Five $100 winners were Alan VonBank, Edith Casey, Al Beckius, Ed Beckman and Tom Wolf.
Parts of a huge skull and other bones were uncovered last week by crewmen while digging sewer trenches at Valley Green, probably of a water buffalo.
At present, some 20 homes are already settled in the park with an expectation of some 136 more homes to be installed this fall.
The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary installed the following officers for the upcoming year: President, Marcella Beckman; 1st Vice President, Dorothy Betchwars; Treasurer, Florence Schneiderman; and Secretary, Esther Krauth.
The Jordan Tops Club has resumed activity after being inactive during the summer months. Meetings will be held every Tuesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. in the basement of Northwestern State Bank. Anyone interested is welcome to come.
Monday, Sept. 21, marked the first anniversary of radio station KTMF in New Prague. KTMF serves Scott, LeSeuer and Rice counties, as well as part of Dakota, Blue Earth, Nicollet and Hennepin counties. Operating daytime on a power of 500 watts, its signal is heard at 1350 m/c.
Keith M. Thaves, Vice President and News Director, is heard Mondays through Fridays on the Noon News.
Sports writer for the Jordan High School Hubmen football team, Dan Pekarna, states that the two touchdowns and extra points were not enough for Jordan. The LeSeuer Giants crush Jordan by a score of 47-14 at LeSeuer.
30 YEARS AGO
Sept. 20, 1990
Jordan Senior Citizen King and Queen for 1990 were officially honored at the Heimatfest Sept. 8. Selected as King is Adolph Gregory and the Queen is Clothilda Burmeister, both longtime residents of the Jordan area.
Workers from Molin Concrete Products of Lino Lakes unloaded beams for the roof area of a new addition to Pekarna Meats in downtown Jordan. The 28 x 56 ft. addition on the North end of the existing meat market will include a new processing area and new cooler. Main contractor is Jim Wermerskirchen.
Two Jordan area 4H members represented Scott County as the senior dairy judging team on Thursday of the Minnesota State Fair. Representing Scott County were Mike McAndrews and Dawn Worm.
If there are two flies in the kitchen, which one is the cowboy? The one on the range!
Spiders can be found in homes throughout the year but they become more prevalent indoors during autumn as they search for protected areas to spend the winter.
Jordan Hubmen drop 12-6 decision over the Norwood Young America Raiders and ended a nine-year drough over Jordan last Friday night.
Last week the Jaguars defeated Belle Plaine and Sibley East to improve their conference record to 3-0. The Jags downed Belle Plaine 10-15, 15-2, 7-15, 16-14, 15-12. Last Monday, serving 90%. Langsweirdt led (20-20), Dahl (29-30), Shaw (18-19) and Schmidt (18-20).
Last Thursday, Jordan defeated Sibley East. Jaguar serving was led by Schmidt (19-17), Hartman (21-22), Langsweirdt (17-19) and Dahl (24-27).