123 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1897
Mayor Schmitt is having plans made for a substantial addition for his business block using brick with a pressed brick and plate gloss front. This will greatly improve his business home as well as his residence.
The Kickapoo Medicine Company has gone to Montgomery after a pleasant week here. At the wood sawing contest last Saturday Annie Meka won the diamond ring.
A large number of Jordan people enjoyed luring the finny tribe form the placid waters of Spring Lake on Sunday.
The Milton Creamery Company are erecting a creamery at East Union.
The extreme warm days of last week was followed by showers on Saturday. Mother Earth has donned her full robe of spring toggery.
Schmitt and Sons have a new dray wagon to deliver all goods sold at their store.
Photographer Colburn has purchased a gallery in Shakopee which he will operate in connection with his gallery here.
Heldale and Jennys compiled a large barn basement for Aug Miller on the St. Joe Road. Now they are doing another building for Jos. Schwinger southwest of this city.
Last Sunday the Henderson baseball club came to Jordan to have one of their pleasant entertainments usually accorded by the Jordan boys. Both clubs appeared “off their feed” but Henderson won 19-10.
Michael Spindel captured seven cub wolves in a den near the old Foss-Wells millpond just south of the city. He received $14 for the bounty fund for his labor and luck.
Sylvester Caswell and Frank Kipp are dealers in building stone, cut stone and curb stone from the Kipp Quarry in Jordan.
Early potatoes are up in some gardens. Grass is growing fast. Apple and wild plum trees are in bloom.
100 YEARS AGO
May 6, 1920
Overall movement spreads over the county. The idea of wearing overalls is spreading rapidly all over the country and numerous clubs are being organized. In New York a big denim parade was held.
There will be a Better Highways meeting tonight at the Grand Theatre at 7:15 p.m. Mr. Donavan will address the audience on the proposed Babcock system of hard-surfaced roads for Minnesota. Jordan is on the main line of the Daniel Boone Trail from St. Paul to the Iowa border. Jordan is also on the main line of the Woodrow Wilson Way extending from Minneapolis to the Iowa line at Albert Lea.
Jordan has a baker in George Hartman who is at once a good baker, a good citizen and a long time resident. He is now confronted with city competition. We wonder why?
Annual Senior Class Ball will be held in Harmonia Hall on May 14.
Cement worker Otto Rodell and crew are building a basement for Joe Link’s new residence on Syndicate Street.
An addition is being built to the boiler room at Spirit Hill Dairy Farm. Matt Busch is the artisan in charge of improvements.
Jacob Krautkremer has built a new front porch to the foreman Knott residence on the corner of Varner and Third Streets. He is also remodeling the interior.
The prevailing price of sugar has been 28 cents and 30 cents per pound. Only one store has been selling more than one point to a customer. The shortage continues.
There will be a musical program in St. John’s Hall Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Sunday was about the first big motoring day of the season. Weather was perfect and roads fair.
City street sprinkler Frank Feis is now laying down the dust on Jordan’s main streets. It is appreciated.
70 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1950
For the second straight Sunday, baseball games were called off due to the cold and wet weather conditions. Cheer up — it finally was spring yesterday with a fine sun. Grass seeding is about halfway around here.
School Superintendent Maurice S. Weinberger resigned after five years in Jordan. He will go to Nashwauk in northern Minnesota after July 1.
On Wednesday of last week Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dean, Jimmy and Judy, moved here from St. Paul to the upper apartment of the Henry Arens residence on upper First Street.
During the storm last Friday, Joe Pekarna and Herb Strait’s TV antennas were blown down. Nic Stang and Vic Kasper’s were heavily damaged by the force of the wind.
Hey kids, beginning May 10, all children under 12 will be admitted free with one or both parents. One or 12 in the family — you’re free. On Wednesdays only. Jordan Theatre and the Braziers.
Coming soon: opening of the Marshall-Wells Store in Jordan.
The Jordan High School Music Department will present its annual spring concert Friday evening, May 12 at 8 p.m. The girls glee club, high school musical chorus and vocal solos will be mixed in with selections from the beginners band, high school band and instrument solos. A full program of over 25 selections!
The Hubmen Oracle has Paul Sunder as sports editor, Karen Trost as feature editor and Goldie Kogle as news editor.
The girls are playing softball and soon will have two weeks of track and field work.
Spring football has 42 boys starting out but now only about a dozen left. Come on boys — we want a good team this fall!
From midnight Friday to Saturday afternoon there was no telephone communications in the Jordan business area. The storm caused the outage and a telephone cable has to be replaced.
50 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1970
The city of Jordan has taken action to annex about 40 acres to the city. The action was taken as a result of a petition by the owners of the land, Muriel Bowker and Western Housing Mart Inc. The land to be annexed is in the northern part of the city.
An auto incident Sunday afternoon at 5:25 p.m. caused the death of Shirley Fahrenkamp, 16, of rural Jordan. The automobile, driven by Timothy Steinhof, 18, also from rural Jordan, hit loose gravel, then pulled into an embankment and overturned. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the driver had his seat belt fastened, while Miss Fahrenkamp did not.
The JHS honor students named for class of 1970, and for try-valedictorian, are Cathy Graham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Elmermann; Nancy Wagner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Wagner and Charla Wormer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Waldamar Wormer. Named as co-salutatiorians are Joan Schneiderhan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Shneiderhan, and Steve Royle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Royle.
A new industry has moved into Scott County. Two miles north of Jordan on Highway 169. Expected to open the Kampground of America is the nation’s largest network of privately-owned franchised campgrounds that stretch from Maine to Oregon.
Two people filed as candidates for the election the District 717 school board in May 19. They are Curtis Kochlin and William Tuttle. Incumbent Dean Reichow did not file.
A huge hillside crowd watched a Mother’s Day tussle between the Jordan Brewers and Prior Lake Jays at Fairground Park. The Brewers were in the game all the way as they kept battling back only to fall one hit short at the right tome to prevent them from tying or taking the lead.
Jordan Hubmen dropped three close games — bowing to New Prague 6-5, to Belle Plaine 1-0 and Norwood-Young America 1-0.
30 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1990
The still unsolved fate of Jordan’s ruined brewery was again the topic of a heated discussion at the May 7 city council meeting. The structure had been scheduled for immediate demolition more than two months ago, but procedures by the state agencies have delayed the action. Meanwhile, Gail Anderson has purchased the property and expressed her intent to renovate the structure, rendering it safe and sound. Benko moved to grant Anderson three weeks to secure the site, after which the city will take action.
Dr. James O. Reilly to be associated with the Jordan Medical Clinic at Third Sunset Drive. Dr. Stephen Hellenbach will be leaving the clinic this month.
A $2,000 check was pledged by the Norwest Bank of Jordan in support of the efforts of the Jordan Economic Development Commission and the city of Jordan to hire and economic development director for the community. The city has hired Jim Parsons as the director.
No one filed for the two seats currently held by Jon Lee and Paul Smargard on the District 717 school board election on Tuesday, May 15. In letters to the editor, Dennis Smith, Jeanne Paul and Tom Voigt have all announced their candidacy and stated reasons for their qualifications or their holding a position on the school board.
All nine Brewers had hits, but it was Mike Hilgers’ bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Brewers a 6-5 win over the Cologne Hollanders Sunday afternoon in Jordan for the season opener.
Jordan Jaguars softball Minnesota River Conference team scored 16 runs in the second inning allowing the Jaguars to cruise to a 17-1 victory over Le Center-Cleveland team last Thursday.
The Jordan Hubmen won one and lost two during the last week, dropping their record in the MRC to 6-5. Last Tuesday, Jordan lost to Le Sueur 2-1 at the Mini-Met, after Dave Schultz had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead. Thursday, the Hubmen played Le Center-Cleveland Bulldogs, losing 5-1.
On Monday, the Hubmen lost another tough game to Norwood-Young America Indians 5-2. Norwood iced the game in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs on two errors, two singles, a double, to make the final 5-2.