123 YEARS AGO
Feb. 17, 1898
Brick manufacturer Anderson has been sending his bricks to Montgomery.
For the first time this winter we are having poor sleighing. The light snow of the first of the week made it barely passable for sleighing.
Lovers of the terpsichorean art will have chances to practice their diversion at the Opera House this evening at the Sons of Veterans grand masquerade ball.
The Jordan Mill after enlargements and improvements last year, finds it is inadequate to supply the demand and will increase its capacity to 50 more barrels per day.
During 1897 there were only 24 miles of new railroad built in the state of Minnesota.
The price of eggs has made a rapid decline and now is only 10 cents a dozen.
Jacob Lazarus is the manager of Moses and Edelman’s new branch store in Montgomery.
Agricultural Implement Dealer Habegger has a new line of cutters and sleighs which he is selling at cost.
The public school building has been supplied with Venetian blinds throughout and the comports are much improved.
Work will begin soon on the erection of a handsome, substantial and commodious brick school house and teacher’s residence of St. Benedict.
Henry Burmeister is erecting a substantial new frame residence on land near St. Lawrence Station. There is considerable enthusiasm in the boom of buildings in that section.
The electric light plant is now in operation and both incandescent and arch lights are giving satisfaction. They are lighted from dusk until 12 midnight and from 6 to daylight in the morning. The 2,000 candle powered streetlights are lighted from dark until 2 a.m.
The Cole and George manufacturer of mill machinery will continue wood-working in Minneapolis. The foundry started operations here on Tuesday with all casting done here.
100 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1921
A very successful Skat Tournament was held at St. John’s Hall when 61 players participated last Sunday afternoon and evening.
The Women’s Reformatory in Shakopee celebrated its first anniversary last Wednesday. A program of musical numbers and two one-act plays by the inmates entertained 125 guests. This institution is renowned throughout the United States operating on the honor system within bolts and bars.
Again the M. and St. L. depot was broken into last Saturday night. Two hundred pounds of smoking and chewing tobacco consigned to the Economy Cash Store was taken away. Auto tracks arrived and left to the north.
The American Legion sponsored a Masked Ball last Friday night with 158 couples attending, 67 wore masks. Mrs. Loren Habegger won $3 as a dancing girl, Rose Smith and Ted Hilgers as a little girl and little boy won $2.
The 11 mechanical prisoners are still in the city jail. It costs nothing to feed them. A stay of execution has been granted.
Cole and Harris delivered a two-ton Traffic Truck to Krautkremer Bros. Monday for use in their oil station which should be ready by June 1 according to present plans.
The Merchants’ Hotel was the scene of a merry social hop Monday evening. A group of fifty young people enjoyed dancing to the music of a Duluth Concertina artist.
The residence of Charles Fuhrman in lower town has been officially placarded by Dr. Schneider, local health offices, for small pox.
There haven’t been many “weary willies” traveling through Jordan in recent years, but the outlook is that they’ll be more numerous this year.
The potato market has gone to pieces — the worst break in years. Prices are between 30 and 50 cents per cut.
The Mendelssohn Musical Club will present the Fourth Lyceum Program at the Jordan High School Auditorium Saturday evening, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. The program is given under the auspices of Robert H. Patterson Port of the American Legion.
70 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1951
The Jordan Wheels basketball team was on the road Sunday playing in New Prague. The game was fast and close all the way with New Prague victorious 61 to 51.
The week’s weather has been solidly winter during the week. Saturday did see some thawing but Monday was absolutely blustery. Nights were sub-zero with a “way-down” 24-below in some areas.
Jordan Brewery’s status changed with the sale of stock in the Mankato Brewery Company was sold to the Cold Spring Brewery Company.
The Jordan High School basketball team went to Henderson last Tuesday. The Hubmen led almost all the way but were nosed out by the margin of 59 to 58. LeSueur comes here tomorrow night.
Harold Picha and his band will broadcast on Mankato radio station KTOE. Germanus Kipp plays and Herb Dallmann is band leader. Favorite songs are “Walzing in the Park,” “New Prague Polka,” “Jordan Walz” and the “Sev Widmen Polka.”
Receiving delivery of a new “rocket-type fine car” from Engfer Chevrolet this week was Ronald Langer, who is now enjoying the ride.
Dr. and Mrs. Quinten Hanson and family are now settled in their new home — the former Herbert Kerkow residence.
It was a cold night but a “hot” basketball game between LeCenter and Jordan on Feb. 6. The LeCenter club shot 45 to 33 to win the game.
The Jordan “B” team lost their game 24 to 21.
The following Friday, the 9th, the Jordan Hubmen hosted the New Prague five with the score 35 to 30 in New Prague’s favor. Joe Pekarna had 11 points, Wey Kerkow 9, Ken Trout and Glen Peters each 3.
The high school band recently got two pieces of jazz music we are enjoying playing. Friday is the last game we will play at.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1971
Mrs. Carol Kochlin received word from her sister, Mrs. Theresa Maryen who is spending the winter in California, that she and her family were unhurt in the recent earthquake. She was at the home of her daughter Marietta, Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Husten and little John in Los Angeles at the time, which is 20 miles from the main quake center. They felt tremors and had several lamps broken.
Some 186 stockholders of the Jordan Development Corporation received dividend checks at the third annual meeting that the corporation held Monday night at the high school. The checks amount to $2 per share or a 4% dividend. The 186 stockholders hold shares in the corporation amounting to $37,250 at $50 per share.
The population for the city of Jordan 1970’s final figures are up 357; from 1,479 in 1960 to 1,836 in 1970.
The annual meeting of the Jordan Veteran’s Guard was held Monday night at the V.F.W. Club. James Busch was elected president, moving up from Vice President. George Vohnhoutka was elected Vice President and Lee Ries was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer.
A 16-team Sno-flake Slo-pitch softball tournament will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 on the Mill Pond in Jordan. The two-day event is sponsored by the Jordan Fire Department.
The tournament offers full family entertainment. There will be skating rinks open, with no admission, along with free parking.
Arlington out-shoots the Hubmen by a score of 79-65. Arlington raised their conference record to 8-3, good for a third place tie with Montgomery, while the Hubmen conference record is 1-17.
Jordan again jumped out to an early 10-point lead only to have Cleveland come back and beat the Hubmen in a non-conference game played at Cleveland Tuesday night by a score of 67-55.
30 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1971
Pals Industrial Inc., a start-up commercial sewing business has chosen to locate in Jordan as of Feb. 4. Pals, owned by Bob and Peggy Polinder of Burnsville, will produce a wide range of clothing, from ski jackets to hockey equipment to children’s clothing. Pals Industries purchased the assets of a sewing company in Dawson, Minnesota and has moved to the former 4-H building in the Mini Met Baseball Park.
After more than four years of dedicated service to St. John’s Parish, it was a regrettably bidding goodbye to Fr. Conan Mitchell, who has been assigned to Guardian Angels Parish in Chaska and began his new duties last week.
St. John’s and the community now welcome Fr. Valerius Messerich, O.F.M. as the new Assistant Pastor at St. John’s Church Parish.
Industrial Development tops the list of 1991 goals for Jordan Economic Development Authority (JEDA). Highlights of the JEDA’s work in 1990: Retaining seve jobs at Ackerman Kustom Machine, obtaining the industrial park options from the Jordan Development Corporation, spurring the Red Owl building renovation, finding industrial prospects and setting up a tax increment financing plan and establishing the JEDA itself.
Rick Latterell, son of Richard and Eileen Latterell of rural Jordan, has received the Senate congressional page appointment from Senator Dave Durenberger. Rick will leave for Washington, D.C. on June 2 and start his page duties June 8. Latterell will be one of only 30 Senate pages and the only one selected from Minnesota.
With a number of the frontline injuries on Friday night the Jordan Hubmen boys basketball team responded well to their problem by burning the nets in a 92-72 romp of Norwood-Young America’s Raiders.
Scott West Panthers win season finale 60-6, winning 11 of the 13 individual matches.
Jason Picna also won his 100th career match.