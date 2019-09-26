123 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1896
The “Steward Farm,” of 12 acres in Spring Lake Township is for sale. Terms are $3,500 or $2,000 cash and balance at 7% percent interest.
Shoemaker Waclavek has recently moved his family to the recently acquired residence on Railroad Avenue.
This is the time of the year when the tramps clear the wash line to save the women the trouble of bringing in the clothes.
Butcher Heitkamp wishes to inform the public that he is prepared to give a genuine Mediterranean sea-salt bath at his bathhouse and a clean shave at his tonsorial parlor.
Gerhard Nachbar will sell his farm implements, live stock and household goods at a public auction at his farm 2.5 miles southwest on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Barber Clemenhagen has put in a new bathroom in the back of his tonsorial parlors. He has put in an elegant new metallic tub and has the place arranged with all the modern conveniences and appliances necessary for the comforts of his patrons.
In these political times it would be well to think twice before you believe every story you hear, and think before you repeat them. People sometimes tell falsehoods.
The New Era Band furnished music for the political meeting Thursday evening.
The severe frosts of the week have caused the woodland to present the sear and yellow leaf.
C.W. Kaufman is removing his scales from its old location near the American House, to a more convenient position near his saloon.
Miss Katie Piere will wed Hugo Voigt at the Lutheran Church on Oct. 7.
Two pitched nines played baseball on the factory diamond Sunday, resulting in a score of 15-5. The winning team was made up largely of the Minors and the losers were composed principally of the Grays.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1919
An item in a Minneapolis paper Tuesday morning caught the eye of Jos. Sunder. A man had found a hidden cash register in a straw pile on the Minneapolis-Chanhassen road near Excelsior. Mr. Sunder immediately got in touch and discovered it was the cash register stolen from his New Store! It is hoped that this may lead to new clues.
The “Ship by Truck Caravan” flitted through Jordan Tuesday afternoon, en route to the cities. There were 23 very fine large trucks in the caravan with smooth running motors and the “Jachies Band.”
All records were broken by the 1919 County Fair in Jordan. There were 88 head of cattle, 28 horses, 79 swine and a dozen sheep. In the Home Economics division there were 678 entries. The poultry department has 131 entries of bricks in pairs.
The ladies of the Jordan Commercial Club had ice cream, fruit and soft drinks with profits going to the Jordan Library. The ladies of the M.E. Church had a lunch stand and served home-cooked meals. It was the most successful fair ever had.
The Schmitt-Moeller grain elevator is now closed and has stopped buying wheat. Manager Moeller has undecided future plans.
Farmers E.G. Bandy and John Liebhard helped in the building of the stadium at the fair grounds. These seats proved very popular.
Our schools are now going nicely in all departments with a fair attendance that will increase when farm work is done.
The Inspector of the State Labor Department reports the Jordan schools have truants — eight boys and one girl and their names have been turned in.
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Morkrid have purchased the Leonard residence on Broadway and Second Street.
For the second time in two years, polio has struck the nation. Last year was the “blackest” since 1916 — and this year is expected to be greater.
Alfred Peters announced the opening of his new Red and White food service store in Jordan. He has remodeled his area in the Morlock building.
The seven sisters de Notre Dome held an open house to “show off” the extensive program of exterior and interior improvements in the Sister’s Convent last Sunday afternoon. The seven sisters were all smiles. Work was done by contractor Jos. L. Link and his artisans.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Warden and their baby Larry moved into the Pensiver residence on Fourth Street.
The Board of Directors of the Jordan Baseball Association at their meeting Monday night discussed at some length the possibilities of a new modern ball park at Jordan. A committee will investigate possible sites, costs and financing of the park.
Last Friday evening Police Chief Woerdehoff was surprised to see a “County Fair Parade” coming down Second Street. There were eighteen boys and girls with decorated doelbuggies, wagons and bikes and little Jordan Band too. He gave them a safe-conduct across Broadway and the parade continued around the block before disbanding.
Sorghum cane is beginning to come into the Bieder Factory.
There was possibly a touch of white frost in some low places on Tuesday morning but on the whole there has been no frost-fall in Scott County as yet. Weather of the past week has been almost salubrious at sunny hours, with nights not too cool.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 25, 1969
The annual chicken and ham dinner and fall festival of the parish of St. John the Baptist in Jordan Sunday was exceptionally well attended and considered a real success. Some 1,900 family-style dinners were served.
Winners at the event include: electrical blanket, Mrs. Lanny Holzer; blender, Mrs. Leo Karl; one half hog, Jerry Seifert; one half hog, Mrs. Lloyd Lambrecht; hind quarter beef, Rod Lodgen; Polaroud camera, Mrs. Lloyd Vomacha; 3-day trip to Las Vegas for two, Judy Dean.
The 1969 Jordan High School Homecoming candidates were Mary Speiker, Cathy Garahan, Mary Hedstrom, Charla Wormer and Connie Kes. One of these lovely candidates will be crowned by the 1968 Queen, Marlys Taddie on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Sharon Schorn left Sunday morning for U of M in Minneapolis to begin her freshman year studies.
Sandra Kuechle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kuchle, was home for the weekend from Mercy Hospital in Anoka, where she is studying to become a licensed nurse.
The Scott County 4-H horse judging team won fifth place in the state contest held at Fergus Falls on Sept. 20. Team members are Tim Halloran, Russ Kiewel, Lynn Ellen Cushman, Karen Swanson and coaches Nikki and Dick Lucas.
The Jordan Hubmen, playing a tremendous defense the first half, wasn’t to overcome the LeSueur Giants as they won their fourth straight victory, beating the Hubmen 30-0 here on Friday night.
30 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1989
In one bit of Jordan City Council agenda items at Monday night’s meeting, Barry Ullman was voted to replace Wally Stang as Jordan City Council member in Ward II. Stang resigned from his council seat because he has moved out of Ward II.
Commander Doug Undesser’s boyhood home was Jordan. The son of Don and Marge Undesser, he was involved in a change of command at the Medium Attack Warfare School Pacific (MAWS-PAC) at Whidbey Island, Washington. Doug Graduated from St. John’s School and Jordan High School Class of 1968. Undesser married Elizabeth Mountjoy of Bremerton, Washington. They reside in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Saturday, Sept. 5 produced a record 114 participants for the six annual 5K “Run of the Mill.” The youngest runner this year was Mark Habeck. Delores Boeckman was our most senior entrant at 70 years of age. Joe Murphy of Belle Plaine was the overall winner with a tine of 16:03. Joe set a course record, beating last year’s time by 3.7 seconds. Christ Patter of Minneapolis set a course record for women with a time of 17:33. She bested last year’s fastest women’s time by 2:27.
Paul and Rose Krueger have been chosen as the 1989 Conservation Farmer by the Scott Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Jordan Hubmen rallied to beat Montgomery Redbirds 30-22 in three overtimes. What was really ironic is that a total of 52 points were scored despite the fact that the game was scoreless for three and a half quarters.
It was a great week for the Jordan volleyball team, winning four games and tying one. Jordan’s defeat against Cleveland placed Jordan in 3rd place in Jordan’s Invitational Volleyball Tournament last Saturday.