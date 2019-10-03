123 YEARS AGO
Oct. 1, 1896
About a half dozen 12-year-old boys all painted black have been attacking girls and taking whatever the girls are carrying. On Monday they cruelly beat Mary Hahu as she returned home from an errand. There is no clue to the boys' identities, but some suspects. Should they be caught they will spend a term in reform school.
Traveling salesman are selling school charts for $35. Buy maps, globes, desks, etc at Kehrer's Drug for $20 complete. He has the endorsement of the Superintendent of Schools and can save the district considerable money.
At 2 o'clock last Sunday the Jordan Grays met the New Prague Bunney to play ball for $50 a side. There was a large attendance, good umpires and a 10-inning game. Jordan won 15-14 and the $100 prize. Hurrah for the Grays — Jordan can play ball!
Mrs. Fischbach is improving her residence by the addition of an enclosed outside staircase.
Services at the Presbyterian church on Sunday with the morning subject of "thankfulness" and evening subject of "Christ's mission."
James Anderson started his feed mill in the mill's warehouse. It worked rapidly and excellent. He will run the mill on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday or as required.
Mr. F. Ellies purchased two lots on lower Second Street from H.S. Schreiner and will erect a commodious and handsome residence.
Mr. S. Shonka has purchased the Melca farm of 105 acres, southwest of Jordan, for $3,450.
Painter Link has materially improved the interior of Pekarna's meat market by the application of a neat coat of paint this week.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1919
The Scott County Homecoming Celebration is given by the home folks of the entire county in a Welcome Home to the counties soldiers, sailors, marines, Red Cross and army nurses. It will be in Shakopee on Oct. 4. A parade at 9:30 a.m., addresses, band concerts and a banquet at the park at noon are on the agenda. A ballgame and a dance in the evening round out festivities.
There will be 42.5 miles of hard surface highway built in Scott County by authority of amendment No. 1 of the Babcock Plan. This will cost $25,000 a mile for a total of $1,062,500. The money will be obtained by a license fee of $18 for each motor vehicle. Scott County has 1,441 motor vehicles, at the rate of $18, they would bring in $25,938.
A.H. Langer has purchased the Odenwald residence on First Street for $2,500 and will be moving there in the near future.
The progressive St. Lawrence farmer Ed Leibbrand is having an electric lighting system installed at Cedar Lawn Stock Farm House. Barns and other buildings are all being wired for lighting.
Last weekend saw a return to summery weather and a fine rain on Sunday. The moisture was badly needed. It lubricated the soil for plowing.
Public-spirited Jordanites did a lot of new improvements at the fairgrounds. Blacksmith Henry Dorn sawed all the seat risers, Nic Linn donated 16 loads of gravel and H.T. Morlock donated 27 loads of gravel to be in the concrete work. George Strait gave very efficient leadership.
The program at Grand Theatre Sunday evening was rollicking with laughter. A comedy with owl-like humorist Victor Moore was followed by a gripping drama, "Sunset Trail," with Victor Martin in the stellar role.
The following businesses will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday for the Shakopee celebration: Moses, C.H. Casey, Geo. Strait, People's State Bank, Jordan Independent, First National Bank, Joseph Kehrer, F.H. Juergens, Paul Humziker, E.F. Slavicek and John Lebens.
70 YEARS AGO
Sept. 29, 1949
Ten heavy poles with four light clusters of electrical lights now stand installed 48.5 feet high at Jordan's marvelous football field in Lagoon Park. The football field was built here several years ago and is regarded as the best in the area. The first night game will be tomorrow evening against New Prague Warriors. The Jordan Public School has an agreement with the Park Board to maintain the field for five years for a total of $800. Admission for the game is: adults, 60 cents; high school, 30 cents; and grades, 10 cents.
The board of the Jordan Baseball Association appointed a nine-man Baseball Park Committee to lay plans for a new modern baseball park. Members are Jos. Breunig, Ray Breimhorst, Loren Habegger, Jos. Hilgers, John Langer, Leonard Knutson, Jos. Pekarna, Robert Nachbar and Roman Radermacher. They are to inspect probable park sites and their costs. Jordan's present baseball park facilities are inadequate and we need night lights.
Many people plan to attend the special services at St. John the Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. when special relics of St. Anne de Beaupre of Quebec will be presented.
Days have been sunny this past week with midday shade temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s. The nights are cool, but no killing frost has occurred in the area so far.
Hubmen gridders started the football season by holding Le Center to no scoring. The final score was 7-0.
The opening of my new Red and White Grocery in Jordan was very successful, states Alfred Peters. "About 800 people registered in two days. We take phone orders and will deliver in Jordan."
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 2, 1969
Mrs. Herman Herder (Eleanor Schneiderhan) of Jordan passed away at St. Francis Home in Beckenridge Friday, Sept. 26 at the age of 90 years and 11 months. Mr. Herder was Jordan's postmaster for many years and passed away in January of this year. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May of 1967.
Nine-year-old Karen Luskey passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 after a two-year illness. Survivors include her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Luskey, three brothers, David, Gary and Jeffrey. Mass of the angels was said by the Rev. George Musial, OFM at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Large crowds attended the 65th annual Old Time Steam and Gas Festival here last weekend as the visitors watched the old-time machines. One of the highlights of the event was a pulling contest between a 1906 Case 75 steam engine and a modern International 806.
The guest of the month at the Jordan Commercial Club meeting last Thursday was John Nachbar. A former officer of the club many years ago, he commended the club of its many activities today.
Good luck Hubmen in your Homecoming Friday, Oct. 3 against New Prague at Lagoon Park at 7:30 p.m. Queen coronation is Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a bonfire at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, there is a parade at 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. a luncheon for past royalty; 7:15 p.m. pre-game ceremonies; dance at 9:30 p.m. at elementary gym.
30 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1989
Upon recommendation by the Personnel Committee, Dave Bendzick was appointed to the position of public works co-director. Bendzick was selected from three applicants interviewed and is scheduled to begin work Sept. 25. In addition the council voted to approve the seasonal layoff of Wally Lucius from public works.
The Scott County Planning Commission denied a permit for an asphalt plant near Valley View Health Care Center. The commission's unanimous decision delighted more than 100 citizens of Sand Creek Township and Jordan who were present at the meeting.
An excess tax levy referendum for Independent School District 717 will be considered at a town meeting open to all citizens of the district tonight at 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Congratulations to our resident at the Schule Haus, Lucille Kipp. She is the recipient of a certificate of commendation from the governor's office for dedication and outstanding work with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). The commendation was signed by Gov. Rudy Perpich.
The Jordan Hubmen football squad earned their second straight victory with a 20-8 win over Norwood Young America last Friday night. Jordan totally dominated play as they gained 16 first downs and 308 total yards to just one first down and 51 total yards by the Indians.
Jordan and Belle Plaine will have representatives at a meeting of the Minnesota State Baseball Board of Directors in St. Cloud Sunday, where they will present a bid to the board in hopes of dual-hosting the 1992 State Baseball Tournament. Jordan and Belle Plaine last co-hosted the annual event in 1981.